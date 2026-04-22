Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Battle Below the Clouds BBQ Competition at Ruby Falls. The 11th annual amateur BBQ cookoff and festival at Ruby Falls where backyard chefs will go head-to-head to compete for ultimate bragging rights. Spectator admission is free, and there will be live bluegrass music, activities for children, and food trucks by Ember an Oak BBQ, and Smash Boyz. The event benefits Lana’s Love Foundation, which helps children with cancer. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 25. Ruby Falls. 1720 S. Scenic Highway. Chattanooga, TN. rubyfalls.com
STEM Sparks: Quantum & Robotics Day. Swing by the Creative Discovery Museum for a day in the heart of Quantum City, where people can learn all about quantum physics and robotics, and how they all play a part in our lives with some hands-on activities and science shows. This will be a full day of STEM activities, including quantum tic tac toe, binary code bracelets, a coding maze, Code with QOBO, and even meet and greet with R2D2 the robot. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25. Free with museum admission. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org
Chattanooga Market Opening Weekend. Typically on Sundays only, the Chattanooga Market is back and is celebrating opening weekend with a two day market, where hundreds of makers and vendors, some new and some returning, will showcase their goods. There will be several food trucks, and opening weekend will have live music from Sweet Georgia Sound, a local 18-piece band playing older tunes. For opening weekend, you can also expect a variety of offerings, including herbs, flower bouquets, sweet treats, baked breads, artisan made foods, as well as fine art, jewelry, woodworks, and photography. There is something for everyone. Every Sunday at Chattanooga Market will boast a new theme, too, and they are also known for their cook-offs held throughout the year. This year a few new themes will be integrated including Singer Songwriter Sunday, Market Trivia, Health Fair Expo, and Chattanooga’s Top Chef. Come ready to eat and celebrate the 26th season of the Chattanooga Market in Downtown Chattanooga. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. April 25-26. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival
Live Music
Lake Street Dive. Led at the helm by incredible vocalist Rachael Price, Lake Street Dive is known for blending jazz, pop, and indie-rock to create a soulful and powerful soundscape, one that has seen them develop a strong and loyal following since they initially formed in 2004 in Boston as students at the New England Conservatory of Music. They are also known for their hit covers of songs, such as the viral cover of “I Want You Back,” by Jackson 5 in 2012, and for powerful original songs such as “Better Than,” and “What I’m Doing Here.” 8 p.m. April 24. $55-$201. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
Marc Broussard. Broussard is a singer-songwriter from Louisiana known for his bayou soul soundscape, which sees him effortlessly infusing rock, blues, and funk with soul. There’s a southern feel to his music, with much introspection in his lyrics and powerful, emotional vocals. He has released twelve studio albums to date, including one live album, three EPs, and Broussard has also charted twice on the Hot Adult Top 40 Tracks. His song “Home,” from his hit album Carencro in 2004 has been seen in several TV shows and films throughout the years, too. 8 p.m. April 24. $47-$101. The Walker Theatre. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
Curren$y. A rapper and hip-hop musician from New Orleans, also known as Shante Scott Franklin, who has been active in the scene since the early 2000’s. He is known for his conversational, laid back, and smooth delivery. His brand of lifestyle rap has garnered him a strong following, and in 2015, he released his first and only Hot 100 Billboard Hit, “Bottom of the Bottle” featuring Lil Wayne and August Alsina. Since then, he has evolved into a cult icon in the genre, and has shown consistency and longevity in the rap game for over 20 years. 8 p.m. April 25. $45.35-$85.98. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Brenn! Brennan Keller, who goes by Brenn, is a folk-pop musician from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, bringing his mix of modern-pop hooks and an acoustic driven intimacy that echoes groups like The Lumineers and artists like Noah Kahan to Barrelhouse Ballroom. Brenn has over 164 million global streams and a devoted TikTok following of more than 400,000 fans. His song “4Runner” went viral in 2023, breaking the Billboard Top 50, and giving him major visibility. Not only has Brenn played major festivals like Lollapalooza and Hangout Fest, he has also headlined sold-out North American tours. 8 p.m. April 25. $23-$27. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
Andy Forrester. Forrester has been performing his brand of clean comedy since 1999, making him a club favorite across the country. He is known for his high-energy and animated sets, as well as opening for some major comedians like Marc Maron, Leanne Morgan, Tom Segura, Louie Anderson, and Gilbert Gottfried. In 2018 he filmed something with legendary comedian Killer Beaz in Nashville, and more recently, he was featured on the new show on the Circle network, entitled Stand Up Nashville: Live From Zanies! 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday, and Saturday. April 24-25. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy about loyalty, trust, deception, and the healing power of love in times of conflict, Much Ado About Nothing promises laughter, intrigue, and heartfelt romance. This family-friendly production will delight Chattanooga audiences with its timeless themes and unforgettable characters. Fri & Sat, 7:30pm, Sunday, 2:30pm. Chattanooga Theatre Centre, 400 River St, Chattanooga. www.theatrecentre.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.