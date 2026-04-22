Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Battle Below the Clouds BBQ Competition at Ruby Falls. The 11th annual amateur BBQ cookoff and festival at Ruby Falls where backyard chefs will go head-to-head to compete for ultimate bragging rights. Spectator admission is free, and there will be live bluegrass music, activities for children, and food trucks by Ember an Oak BBQ, and Smash Boyz. The event benefits Lana’s Love Foundation, which helps children with cancer. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 25. Ruby Falls. 1720 S. Scenic Highway. Chattanooga, TN. rubyfalls.com

STEM Sparks: Quantum & Robotics Day. Swing by the Creative Discovery Museum for a day in the heart of Quantum City, where people can learn all about quantum physics and robotics, and how they all play a part in our lives with some hands-on activities and science shows. This will be a full day of STEM activities, including quantum tic tac toe, binary code bracelets, a coding maze, Code with QOBO, and even meet and greet with R2D2 the robot. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25. Free with museum admission. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Chattanooga Market Opening Weekend. Typically on Sundays only, the Chattanooga Market is back and is celebrating opening weekend with a two day market, where hundreds of makers and vendors, some new and some returning, will showcase their goods. There will be several food trucks, and opening weekend will have live music from Sweet Georgia Sound, a local 18-piece band playing older tunes. For opening weekend, you can also expect a variety of offerings, including herbs, flower bouquets, sweet treats, baked breads, artisan made foods, as well as fine art, jewelry, woodworks, and photography. There is something for everyone. Every Sunday at Chattanooga Market will boast a new theme, too, and they are also known for their cook-offs held throughout the year. This year a few new themes will be integrated including Singer Songwriter Sunday, Market Trivia, Health Fair Expo, and Chattanooga’s Top Chef. Come ready to eat and celebrate the 26th season of the Chattanooga Market in Downtown Chattanooga. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. April 25-26. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Sealight Festival Chattanooga. An enchanting nighttime experience in Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, where art, tradition, and technology light up the night. Set in a charming outdoor space, it’s perfect for cozy evening strolls and unforgettable memories. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted lanterns inspired by traditional Chinese lantern festivals, a live performance from award-winning Zigong Acrobatic Troupe, food vendors, drinks, games, and artisan goods. 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Through April 26. $13.99-$19.99. Children aged 0-3, Free. Sculpture Field Gardens. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. kaleidoentertainment.com/sealight-festival

Live Music

Lake Street Dive. Led at the helm by incredible vocalist Rachael Price, Lake Street Dive is known for blending jazz, pop, and indie-rock to create a soulful and powerful soundscape, one that has seen them develop a strong and loyal following since they initially formed in 2004 in Boston as students at the New England Conservatory of Music. They are also known for their hit covers of songs, such as the viral cover of “I Want You Back,” by Jackson 5 in 2012, and for powerful original songs such as “Better Than,” and “What I’m Doing Here.” 8 p.m. April 24. $55-$201. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com