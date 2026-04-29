Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Rock Your World. A free two day mineral, rock, jewelry, and fossil show at Chester Frost Park Pavilion, with free parking, over 25 vendors, educational displays, kids activities, ongoing demos, and even door prizes. One can watch skilled artisans demonstrate Jewelry making, Wire wrapping, and Lapidary arts. There will also be opportunities for children, where young explorers can dig for fossils, while uncovering ancient treasures that are hidden in the sand, with the adventurous being able to crack open geodes to reveal the sparkling crystals inside. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 2-3. Free. Chester Frost Park Pavilion. 7989 Causeway Road. Hixson, TN. tennesseevalleyrockandmineralsociety.org

St. Elmo 2nd Annual Porchfest. Presented by St. Elmo Stroll, the 2nd annual St. Elmo Porchfest is a community oriented movement that celebrates local musical talent by turning the streets of St. Elmo and folks’ porches into concerts. There will be music from incredible bands, such as The Blake Worthington String Band, The Cle Elum, and Call Me Spinster, to name a few. Celebrate creativity and support your local neighborhood in St. Elmo with this incredible festival. There will also be food, yoga, and family-friendly activities. 10 a.m. May 2. Free. 5500 St Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. stelmostroll.com

Chattanooga Market Strawberry Festival. Following an incredible opening weekend, the Chattanooga Market is bringing back a fan favorite for this Sunday, as the Strawberry Festival will take over First Horizon Pavilion. Featuring fresh picked strawberries from local farms, with many food and drink vendors incorporating strawberries into their menu. There will also be Strawberry yogurt, strawberry salsa, strawberry donuts and even strawberry candles for sale. Live music for this Sunday will be the band Monday Night Social from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and the Songbird Kids from 2:00-3:00 p.m. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. May 3. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Artful Yoga at The Hunter Museum. This Sunday at the Hunter Museum of American Art will be hosting an art-inspired yoga practice led this time by Jillian Ricks. All levels of yoga experience are welcome and please remember to bring your own yoga mat. A $5 donation is suggested, and helps support the Hunter Museum’s educational programs. 1:30-3 p.m $5 donation suggested. May 3. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org

Live Music

The Wailers. As part of their 50 Years of Positive Vibrations tour, celebrating the music from their album from 1976, Rastaman Vibration, by Bob Marley & The Wailers, the Wailers are bringing their signature reggae sound to Barrelhouse Ballroom. The Wailers are one of the most influential reggae groups of all time, and the show is set to be a special one. The band formed in 1963 in Jamaica, and they have played a massive role in making reggae a prominent genre, influencing millions around the world since then. 8 p.m. May 1. $25-$30. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

Sol Parade. Chattanooga’s local jam band that has been making waves through their consistent road-dogging. They are known for their live shows, and a psychedelic, funky, groove-based soundscape, mixing originals with covers. They are a relatively newer band, and their lineup consists of Brent Hall, Noah Prince, Jarrod White. Get ready for an evening of laid-back, but high-energy grooves. 7 p.m. May 2. $17. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org