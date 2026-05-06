Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Chattanooga Cocktail Festival. The Chattanooga Cocktail Festival is set to bring together the top distilleries in Chattanooga for a night to remember, making signature summer-inspired drinks, with a citrus-forward, tropical vibe. There will also be live music, food trucks, and don’t forget to catch the Mixology showcase, where some of your favorite bars in town will show off their expertise with inventive cocktails, flavor pairings, and summertime twists. There will also be an Espresso martini competition, in which top bartenders from Home, Whiskey Thief, Moxy Hotels, and Atmosphere will be battling it out for bragging rights. Event is 21 and up only. 5-8 p.m. May 9. $44-$89. First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogafestivals.com/scf

Day of Play at Creative Discovery Museum. Returning for its second annual year, Day of Play is an incredible all-day block party that takes over Chestnut Street in Downtown Chattanooga right next to the museum. The free event is a celebration fo the CDM’s birthday, and is becoming a staple in the Scenic City, featuring hands-on activities for all ages, STEM stations, games, interactive and live performances, discounted museum admission, giveaways, and several local food trucks and vendors. Folks can even connect with community friends from the Chattanooga Public Library, Chattanooga Lookouts, and the Tenneseee Aquarium. This is not an event to be missed. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 9. Free. Tickets to the museum are throwback prices to 1995. For adults, $7.95. For children, $4.95. The Block Party itself is totally free. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Mother’s Day Celebration at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is back, and this Sunday's market will be celebrating Mother’s Day. People can expect a wide variety of local art, live music, and fresh produce, all centered around Mom’s day. Shop for the perfect gift for your mom, all while treating her to a tasty lunch at a local food truck. There will also be fresh flowers and live music from the band Walker Road. There is paid lot parking available on the campus, and while pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and the outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. May 10. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Sunday Studio at The Hunter Museum. This Sunday at the Hunter Museum of American Art there will be a Sunday Studio, where families and children can enjoy drop-in art activities with hands-on projects led by the Downtown Public Library, the Houston Museum, Audubon Acres, and the Hunter Museum. There will also be a performance from the young dancers of The Pop-Up project, with family programming being supported by Elder's Ace. 2-4 p.m. May 10. Regular admission applies. Members and children 17 and under are free. Adult’s are free with a Chattanooga Public Library card, and if you’re attending with children. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org