Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

11th Annual Hike, Bike, and Brew Festival. The 11th annual Hike, Bike, and Brew festival at Lulu Lake Land Trust is one of the premier beer festivals in the region, featuring amazing brews, incredible views, live music and tasty bites by Butter Snob Baking. One can hike or bike the Beer Path loop, leading you to Lula Lake and Lula Falls, all while stopping for beer tastings along the way. Following the trek, head over to the meadow party which will feature live music, amazing games, food, all included with your ticket, and even the ability to book a camping spot. Proceeds from the event will go toward Lula Lake's trail work and conservation efforts. 1-5 p.m. May 16th. $49.30-$134.10. Lula Lake Land Trust. 5000 Lula Lake Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. lulalake.org/events.html

Spirits in the Wild at Chattanooga Zoo. One of Chattanooga Zoo's biggest annual events, turning the Zoo into a 21 and up night-time party, featuring an open bar with beer, wine, and cocktails, food tastings from local restaurants, appetizers, live music, a dance floor, and even animal meet-and-greets, with access to walk the entire zoo at night. There will also be live art demonstrations with Zoo animals, and giraffe feedings from 6-7 p.m. at $5 a piece for non-members, or $4 for Zoo members. Advance ticket purchase is very much encouraged as this event is likely to sell out. 6-9 p.m. May 16th. $55.95-$89.95. Chattanooga Zoo. 301 North Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org

Measurement Rules at the CDM. Before doors are opened to the public, members of CDM will have a chance to take a sneak peak at the latest traveling exhibit, Measurement Rules! Folks will enjoy a full hour of the museum with early access, packed with hands-on activities and sweet treats. There will be a creation station, a working weigh station, complimentary biscuits from Maple Street Biscuit Company, and pastries from Morning Bee Bakery and Bagelry. One can even take home a measuring tape, pencil ruler, and a DIY measurement card to keep the learning going outside the museum’s walls. 8-9 a.m. May 16. Members Only. Free to Members. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Clumpies Ice Cream Social at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is back, and this Sunday's market will be continuing the 25 year tradition of the Clumpies Ice Cream social, benefitting the Down Syndrome Community of Greater Chattanooga. This year’s ice cream social will feature ice cream tasting flights with four different flavors, including Cookie Dough, Birthday Cake, Cookies & Cream, and Chocolate with Vanilla Cake. Each is only ten dollars a ticket. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music from Hamilton County School Bands. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. May 17. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Dexter and the Moonrocks. A fast-rising alt-rock band hailing from Texas, known for their uncanny ability to blend grunge with country and Southern alt-rock, into a sound that they have dubbed “Western Space Grunge.” Their blue-collar background is a huge part of their identity too, and they have a strong and devoted fanbase, with many comparing their sound to a mix of Nirvana and Foo Fighters. In 2024, their song “Sad in Carolina” became a breakthrough hit on alternative radio, eventually landing at number one on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart. 8 p.m. May 15. $34.48-$70.38. The Parlour at The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave, Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com