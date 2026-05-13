Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
11th Annual Hike, Bike, and Brew Festival. The 11th annual Hike, Bike, and Brew festival at Lulu Lake Land Trust is one of the premier beer festivals in the region, featuring amazing brews, incredible views, live music and tasty bites by Butter Snob Baking. One can hike or bike the Beer Path loop, leading you to Lula Lake and Lula Falls, all while stopping for beer tastings along the way. Following the trek, head over to the meadow party which will feature live music, amazing games, food, all included with your ticket, and even the ability to book a camping spot. Proceeds from the event will go toward Lula Lake's trail work and conservation efforts. 1-5 p.m. May 16th. $49.30-$134.10. Lula Lake Land Trust. 5000 Lula Lake Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. lulalake.org/events.html
Spirits in the Wild at Chattanooga Zoo. One of Chattanooga Zoo's biggest annual events, turning the Zoo into a 21 and up night-time party, featuring an open bar with beer, wine, and cocktails, food tastings from local restaurants, appetizers, live music, a dance floor, and even animal meet-and-greets, with access to walk the entire zoo at night. There will also be live art demonstrations with Zoo animals, and giraffe feedings from 6-7 p.m. at $5 a piece for non-members, or $4 for Zoo members. Advance ticket purchase is very much encouraged as this event is likely to sell out. 6-9 p.m. May 16th. $55.95-$89.95. Chattanooga Zoo. 301 North Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org
Measurement Rules at the CDM. Before doors are opened to the public, members of CDM will have a chance to take a sneak peak at the latest traveling exhibit, Measurement Rules! Folks will enjoy a full hour of the museum with early access, packed with hands-on activities and sweet treats. There will be a creation station, a working weigh station, complimentary biscuits from Maple Street Biscuit Company, and pastries from Morning Bee Bakery and Bagelry. One can even take home a measuring tape, pencil ruler, and a DIY measurement card to keep the learning going outside the museum’s walls. 8-9 a.m. May 16. Members Only. Free to Members. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org
Clumpies Ice Cream Social at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is back, and this Sunday's market will be continuing the 25 year tradition of the Clumpies Ice Cream social, benefitting the Down Syndrome Community of Greater Chattanooga. This year’s ice cream social will feature ice cream tasting flights with four different flavors, including Cookie Dough, Birthday Cake, Cookies & Cream, and Chocolate with Vanilla Cake. Each is only ten dollars a ticket. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music from Hamilton County School Bands. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. May 17. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Dexter and the Moonrocks. A fast-rising alt-rock band hailing from Texas, known for their uncanny ability to blend grunge with country and Southern alt-rock, into a sound that they have dubbed “Western Space Grunge.” Their blue-collar background is a huge part of their identity too, and they have a strong and devoted fanbase, with many comparing their sound to a mix of Nirvana and Foo Fighters. In 2024, their song “Sad in Carolina” became a breakthrough hit on alternative radio, eventually landing at number one on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart. 8 p.m. May 15. $34.48-$70.38. The Parlour at The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave, Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Jarrod Walker. Walker is a bluegrass musician, singer-songwriter, and a lauded, well-known mandolin player who has been a longtime touring member of the Billy Strings’ band for years. Jarrod’s debut album, Nighthawk, was released last week, on May 8th of 2026, and demonstrates his songwriting prowess, comprised of 10 new original songs, each blending bluegrass with Americana and classic country. Walker also co-wrote several of the bigger, fan-favorite, Billy Strings songs, including the track, “Red Daisy,” which was the winner of the IBMA Song of the Year in 2022. 8 p.m. May 15. $25-$30. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Angel Snow. Originally hailing from Chicakamuga, Georgia, right outside Chattanooga, Snow is a hyper-talented singer-songwriter known for her ability to blend a heavy folk sound with Americana and indie-pop . Her songs are known for their introspective nature, packed with deep emotion and often exploring themes like heartbreak and identity. Her vocals are often described as haunting, and she has even collaborated with major Americana and roots musicians, including works connected to folk legend, Alison Krauss. 7 p.m. May 16. $20. Songbirds. 206 W Main St. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org
JFest. One of the largest Christian music festivals in the Tennesee Valley takes place in Chattanooga at the Tennesse Riverpark each spring for a day of worship, Christian music, family-friendly activities, food and drink vendors, community outreach support, and to top it all off, a fireworks show along the riverfront at the end of the night. Folks often show up with lawn chairs and blankets. The massive music event also puts an emphasis on faith, encouragement, and community connection rather than just pure entertainment. Some of the artists in this year’s lineup are Matthew West, KB, Danny Gokey, and Matt Maher, to name a few. 8:30 a.m.-10:45 p.m. May 16. $15-$150. Tennesee Riverpark. 4301 Amnicola Hwy. Chattanooga, TN. Jfest.com
Comedy and Theatre
Seed: First Stone, Stage Show at Barking Legs. The world premiere of First Stone at Barking Legs Theatre, which is Brianna Jean’s 15th stage show premiere. The play focuses on identity, protest, and belief, all centered around finding common ground. The work is heavily inspired by the protests that occurred at Seed Theatre in November of 2022, and is set against the backdrop of a family-friendly drag show which is completely under siege by activists, churches, and outside agitators. The play explores what would happen if these two forces viewed each other as human beings, and the power of that possibility. 7:30. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. May 15-16. $25-$35. Barking Legs Theater. 1307 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN. barkinglegs.org
Lace Larabee. Larabee is a national touring comedy act and a Southern Beauty Queen. She was also a a semi-finalist on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent. She was even brought back for the finale to assist in roasting judge Simon Cowell alongside Jeff Ross. Larabee’s stand up act has been seen on FOX, Hulu, and Viceland. Her 2022 breakout album, White Trash Cinderella, debuted at number one on comedy charts and even gets regular play on Sirius XM and Pandora. Don’t miss an opportunity to catch this brilliant comedian while she’s in town. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday, and Saturday. May 15-16. $22.75-$28. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.