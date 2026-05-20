Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Tennessee Aquarium Nightlife Presents: Thrills, Gills, and Chills. The Tennessee Aquarium is hosting a very special spooktacular, “Summerween,” after-hours event for adults aged 21 and up. One can trick-or-treat their way through the Ocean Journey building with wine, beer, or one of the signature ghoulish drinks. People can then head out to the Ocean Journey outdoor terrace for a dance party. Costumes are heavily encouraged; however, note that all costumes must be in good taste, appropriate, and there is no allowance of fake weapons or full face coverings or masks. Tickets include after hours admission to the aquarium, two drink tickets, complimentary Summerween treats, and a non-alcoholic beverage. Brace yourself for some spooky fun in the middle of summer. 6-9 p.m. May 22. $35-$45. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org/events-programs

6th Annual Chattanooga Beer Fest. The 6th Annual Chattanooga Beer Fest is back and better than ever, presented by New Realm Brewing Company and featuring hundreds of brews, spanning craft beers, seltzers, and ciders, with dozens of brewers participating. There will also be food trucks from Wei To Go, The Bistro, and Windy City Eats, as well as live music from the incredible local reggae rock group, Fresh Mind. Designed for adults aged 21 and up, this staple annual beer festival is an event not to be missed. 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. May 23. $20-$55. First Horizon Pavilion. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogabeerfest.com

Spring Frazier Festival. This Saturday the entirety of Frazier avenue in the Northshore district of Chattanooga will shut down for a day of community fun as the 2nd annual Spring Frazier Festival takes over Northshore. The family-oriented street festival features local artists, makers, and small businesses, as well as a walkable outdoor market with a big neighborhood celebration. There will be seasonal food and drink offerings from local favorites, live music throughout the day, and participating Northshore shops and restaurants to explore. Do not miss a chance to explore all the best that Frazier avenue has to offer. 12-7 p.m. May 23. Free. 20-30 block of Frazier Ave. Northshore District. Chattanooga, TN. northshorechattanooga.com

Street Food Festival at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is back, and this Sunday's market will be the annual Street Food Festival, featuring some of the best Street Food and food trucks that Chattanooga has to offer. From burgers to beignets, they will have something for everyone. There will also be live music from the band New Grass Express, and various other arts and craft vendors. Admission is Free and there is paid parking available on the campus. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 24. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Brother and the Hayes. The Nashville-based Americana and roots band, Brother and the Hayes, are a sibling duo that has built a name for themselves in the Americana scene with their tender, heartfelt songwriting and layered harmonies. A lot of themes their music explores are related to family, identity, memories, and the day-to-day of life. In 2025, they released their latest album, In Good Company, and will be playing songs from their newest release at The Woodshop this Saturday. A perfect evening for any who likes tender and beautiful roots-based Americana music. 7 p.m. May 23. $15-$154. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com