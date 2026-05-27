Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Chattanooga Renaissance Faire. The first annual Chattanooga Renaissance Faire is finally here to bring medieval magic to life at Coolidge Park. Featuring over 150 artisan vendors, live, festive music, and roaming characters that might interact with you. There will also be knights, games, merrymakers, costume contests, and incredible food and beverage selections. Also, for an upcharge, one has the chance to have a King and Queen’s feast, as well as tea with the queen. Get all decked out in your best attire and come one, come all, to the first ever Chattanooga Renaissance Faire. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 30. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River St. Chattanooga, TN. chattrenfaire.com

Ninth Annual Chattanooga Zine Fest. The ninth annual Zine Fest at the Chattanooga Public Library sees the fourth floor of the library transformed into a creative space for artists, writers, and zinesters to showcase their work. For those not in the know, Zines are small, self-published booklets of creative material in print. This free event is intended to celebrate the publishing and creative communities. More than 40 vendors will participate, and Stove Works is set to host screenprinting activities all throughout the day. There will also be a Zinester Artshow and Readings by Zine Authors. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 30. Free. Fourth Floor of the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library. 1001 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. chattlibrary.org

Garden Gala Art and Farmer’s Market. Become enchanted with the season at Shop the Market At’s 3rd Annual Garden Gala, featuring an art’s and farmer’s market, a beer garden, live entertainment, and much more. There will be juried and hand-made jewelry for sale, and the themes for the event will include flowers, plants, trees, butterflies, birds, and gardening. A perfect market for a summer’s day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 30. Free. Chattanooga Green. 100 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. shopthemarketat.com

Market Karaoke at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is back, and this Sunday's market will be Market Karaoke. With songs from every generation and genre, get ready for a music packed Sunday. No prizes or competitions, just pure fun. The market will also have multiple food trucks, drinks, produce, and arts and crafts vendors. Admission is Free and there is paid parking available on the campus. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 31. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Chicago. The legendary rock band Chicago formed in 1967 and are still considered one of the most successful and longest-running rock bands in American music history. Their signature “rock band” with horns soundscape saw them mixing rock with jazz and R&B, creating a unique sound that put them on the map. Songs like “Saturday in the Park,” and “25 or 6 to 4,” to this day remain embedded in the cultural zeitgeist of classic rock music in America. Their latest tour is celebrating nearly six decades of creating music, don’t miss a chance to see this band live and get your tickets today. 8 p.m. May 29. $76-$209. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com