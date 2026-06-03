Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Southside Porchfest. The first annual Southside Porchfest is set for this Saturday. It is a part of the ongoing Chattanooga Porchfest movement and an extension of Mainx24. The event sees the porches and yards of people’s homes turn into stages, and this year they will feature 28 bands, 91 musicians, 15 porches, and 3 stages. A few of the Chattanooga local bands and musicians playing include Randy Steele and the High Cold Wind, Sol Parade, Nor & Sav, and Ashly Dilbeck, to name a few. Get ready to support local musicians, the community, and the Southside’s vibrant neighborhood with this unique and free event. 10:30 a.m. June 6. Free. 1614 Williams St. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogaporchfests.com/southside-porchfest

JuneFest. The fourth annual Junefest is returning to East Lake Park this weekend to celebrate the culture, traditions, and creativity of South and Central America through dance, music, food, and community fun. There will be unique vendors, handmade gifts, art displays celebrating rich cultural traditions, music from several artists and a live DJ, DJ Mix, who will be spinning music throughout the entire experience. Don’t miss a chance to catch this incredible, multi-cultural celebration, which brings the community together through a shared love of music, dance, food, and art. 1-5 p.m. June 6. Free. East Lake Park. 3000 E. 34th St. Chattanooga, TN. choosechatt.com/event/june-fest/

Walnut Street Bridge Festival. Returning for its fourth year, and set at Coolidge Park with the Walnut Street Bridge construction still wrapping up, the Walnut Street Bridge Festival is set to feature live music, food trucks, merchandise, business vendors, and a huge Kidzone, packed with bouncy houses, trampoline rides, horse rides, and face painting. Becoming one of Chattanooga’s newer summertime traditions, the Walnut Street Bridge Festival is the perfect way to spend a summer’s day in Chattanooga’s eclectic Northshore neighborhood. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River St. Chattanooga, TN. vonzarainc.com/the-walnut-street-bridge-festival

Top Tomato Festival at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a Top Tomato Festival, wherein there will be a Bloody Mary Sampling Event, full of various takes on the signature tomato-based adult drink. For the cost of your ticket, you will receive samples from six different participants, and there are non-alcoholic versions available as well. There will be music from Shani Palmer and Chattanooguys, and the proceeds from the event will go to the Friends of Finley Foundation, which is working to enhance quality of life across Chattanooga by providing a welcoming venue for diverse community events. There is paid parking available on the campus. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7. $15. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Monday Night Social. Chattanooga-based Americana band Monday Night Social released their second full-length album, Chasing Light, on May 29th, and to celebrate, they will be performing the album in its entirety live at Songbirds on June 5th. The dynamic group’s lineup consists of Christian Mann, Janet McGarity, and Brock McGarity on lead vocals, with Gabriel Mann on drums and Josh English on bass. The band has been playing in the Scenic City since 2015, and won the Road to Nightfall competition in 2017. Their latest album is emotionally resonant, expressive, and finds them having evolved much in their soundscape. Do not miss a chance to catch this soaring band perform live. 7 p.m. June 5. $15. Songbirds. 206 W Main St. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org