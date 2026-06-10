Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Paw Palooza. The annual Paw Palooza is an incredible fundraiser and pet festival featuring dog games, contests, animal demonstrations, vendors, food trucks, and the all-new MAC Best in Show competition, whereby pet owners can take the stage and show off their pets’ personality to win prizes. There will be live demonstrations throughout the day by the Chattanooga Zoo and the Rally and Obedience Club of Calhoun, with a special appearance by MC Jed Mescon. All funds raised go to support the life-saving programs and enriching services of McKamey Animal Center. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13. Free. Hosted by McKamey Animal Center at Coolidge Park. 150 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. mckameyanimalcenter.org/paw-palooza

Southside Juneteenth Jubilee. The annual Southside Juneteenth Jubilee is set for this Saturday. Held at the Bethlehem Center in Downtown Chattanooga on June 13th, this important community Juneteenth event is a celebration of reverence, freedom, remembrance, and black heritage. The free annual jubilee is set to feature local vendors, live music, food, and even presentations, all centered around bringing folks together for a day of remembrance in the Alton Park community. 1-4 p.m. June 13. Free. The Bethlehem Center. 200 West 38th Street. Chattanooga, TN. thebeth.org/juneteenthjubilee

Birthday Bash on the Mountain. This Saturday, one can celebrate both America’s 250th birthday and the 105th anniversary of the construction of the Walden Ridge Civic League's Auditorium with their Birthday Bash on The Mountain. For this special event one can meet state and regional dignitaries, have free birthday cake, ice cream, and enjoy live music, balloons, games for children and adults, and much more. 4-8 p.m. June 13. Free. Walden's Ridge Civic Center. 2501 Fairmount Pike. Walden, TN. waldensridgecivicleague.org/america-250

Midsummer Solstice at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a Midsummer Solstice themed market, where it will take a moment to pause and enjoy the longest days of summer with fresh produce, handmade items, and fantastic arts and crafts. There will also be entertainment from Scenic City Shakespeare and live music from the incredible genre bending singer-songwriter from Nashville, Mikki Zip. There is paid parking available on the campus. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Ape Vermin. Hailing from Valdese, North Carolina, and having formed in 2017, Ape Vermin is a more progressive, doom metal band that combines elements of psychedelic metal, prog rock, and traditional doom, forming a soundscape that has some comparing them to bands like Mastadon. The lineup currently consists of Brett Lee on vocals and guitar, Jared Edge on bass, and Seth Lynn on drums. In February of this year, they released a lyric video for their standout track from their 2024 album, Andromedas Colossus, entitled "Awakened.” 8 p.m. June 12. $10. JJ’s Bohemia. 231 East M L King Blvd #4106. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/jjs.bohemia

Tristen Gressett. Gressett is a hyper-talented, fast-rising Americana singer-songwriter from Pell City, Alabama, who first gained national attention as a top eleven finalist on American Idol in 2022. Known for his raspy and roots driven, genre-bending soundscape, Gressett, released his latest single in April of this year, entitled "What You Call Love." He brings a unique and eclectic stage presence and is known for his fun fashion sense. 6 p.m. June 12. $13.29-$61.65. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com