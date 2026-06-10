Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Paw Palooza. The annual Paw Palooza is an incredible fundraiser and pet festival featuring dog games, contests, animal demonstrations, vendors, food trucks, and the all-new MAC Best in Show competition, whereby pet owners can take the stage and show off their pets’ personality to win prizes. There will be live demonstrations throughout the day by the Chattanooga Zoo and the Rally and Obedience Club of Calhoun, with a special appearance by MC Jed Mescon. All funds raised go to support the life-saving programs and enriching services of McKamey Animal Center. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13. Free. Hosted by McKamey Animal Center at Coolidge Park. 150 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. mckameyanimalcenter.org/paw-palooza
Southside Juneteenth Jubilee. The annual Southside Juneteenth Jubilee is set for this Saturday. Held at the Bethlehem Center in Downtown Chattanooga on June 13th, this important community Juneteenth event is a celebration of reverence, freedom, remembrance, and black heritage. The free annual jubilee is set to feature local vendors, live music, food, and even presentations, all centered around bringing folks together for a day of remembrance in the Alton Park community. 1-4 p.m. June 13. Free. The Bethlehem Center. 200 West 38th Street. Chattanooga, TN. thebeth.org/juneteenthjubilee
Birthday Bash on the Mountain. This Saturday, one can celebrate both America’s 250th birthday and the 105th anniversary of the construction of the Walden Ridge Civic League's Auditorium with their Birthday Bash on The Mountain. For this special event one can meet state and regional dignitaries, have free birthday cake, ice cream, and enjoy live music, balloons, games for children and adults, and much more. 4-8 p.m. June 13. Free. Walden's Ridge Civic Center. 2501 Fairmount Pike. Walden, TN. waldensridgecivicleague.org/america-250
Midsummer Solstice at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a Midsummer Solstice themed market, where it will take a moment to pause and enjoy the longest days of summer with fresh produce, handmade items, and fantastic arts and crafts. There will also be entertainment from Scenic City Shakespeare and live music from the incredible genre bending singer-songwriter from Nashville, Mikki Zip. There is paid parking available on the campus. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Ape Vermin. Hailing from Valdese, North Carolina, and having formed in 2017, Ape Vermin is a more progressive, doom metal band that combines elements of psychedelic metal, prog rock, and traditional doom, forming a soundscape that has some comparing them to bands like Mastadon. The lineup currently consists of Brett Lee on vocals and guitar, Jared Edge on bass, and Seth Lynn on drums. In February of this year, they released a lyric video for their standout track from their 2024 album, Andromedas Colossus, entitled "Awakened.” 8 p.m. June 12. $10. JJ’s Bohemia. 231 East M L King Blvd #4106. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/jjs.bohemia
Tristen Gressett. Gressett is a hyper-talented, fast-rising Americana singer-songwriter from Pell City, Alabama, who first gained national attention as a top eleven finalist on American Idol in 2022. Known for his raspy and roots driven, genre-bending soundscape, Gressett, released his latest single in April of this year, entitled "What You Call Love." He brings a unique and eclectic stage presence and is known for his fun fashion sense. 6 p.m. June 12. $13.29-$61.65. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Big Kitty and Friends. An incredible two day concert event at Cherry Street Tavern, featuring performances from Big Kitty, who is returning to Chattanooga with their uniquely folk- Americana soundscape, along with a multi-talented lineup of local, regional and touring musicians including: Thomas Dollbaum, Franzy, Sunny War, Matt Bohannon, Marty Bohannon, Oil Derrik, Stone Fruits, Stupid Future, and Old Time Traveler. 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. June 12-13. $25.32 for both days. $15 for each night individually. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry St. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga
Comedy and Theatre
David Koechner. Koechner is a comedian, writer, and actor, well known from his roles as Todd Packer on The Office, Champ Kind from Anchorman and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He is also known for his roles on TV shows like The Goldbergs, Bless This Mess, Superior Donuts, and Twin Peaks. Expect an evening of wry observational humor, unending, effortless charisma, and engaging storytelling that has made David a fan favorite for decades. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. June 12-13. $33.50-$44.25. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical. Based on the legendary comedy starring Robin Williams as a Scottish nanny trying to save his marriage and his family, Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical is directed by acclaimed Broadway director Jerry Zaks, and is packed with nostalgic, hilarious, family-friendly moments that fans of the 1993 film will love, with additional songs and larger dance numbers that bring the film to life. Don’t miss a chance to catch this incredible broadway musical this weekend. $49-$115. 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday. June 12-14. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
The New Play Festival. A mix of various one act plays, ten minute plays, and staged readings, showcasing new voices and stories from playwrights located in Tennessee, North Georgia, and across the Southeast. The New Play Festival at the Chattanooga Theatre Center is one of the more unique theatrical showcases happening in the Scenic City, and is a chance for audiences to experience new work from regional talent before it has taken off or been widely produced. Through June 21. Times of Performances Vary. $40 for Festival Pass. Chattanooga Theatre Center. 400 River St. Chattanooga, TN. theatrecentre.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.