Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom. This annual event aims to commemorate Juneteenth and honor the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It is a day of reflection, celebration, and joy. Visitors can expect a family-friendly day featuring food trucks, live music, free museum admission, engagement with local community organizations, Black-owned businesses and artisans, kid’s activities, and a Juneteenth documentary that will be played. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 19. Free. Bessie Smith Cultural Center. 200 E. M.L. King Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. bessiesmithcc.org

The Great Chattanooga Community Yard Sale. Held at the Tennessee Riverpark, this community-oriented, massive yard sale will offer exceptional deals and great opportunities to connect with local Chattanoogans and make new friends, all while shopping for that perfect item. Some of the items for sale will be arts and crafts, clothing, camping gear, shoes, bikes, toys, antiques, and so much more. They will also be giving back to the local Chattanooga food bank, as folks are encouraged to bring their nonperishable food items as donations to make a difference for local families in need. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 20. Free. Tennessee Riverpark. 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/vonzarainc

CommUNITY Block Party. Shop the Market At Presents their third annual festive and fun CommUNITY block party in Coolidge Park this Saturday. The free event is set to be a celebration of unity, inclusivity, and diversity, featuring live music from Amber Fults, Shani Palmer, and Swayyvo, as well as DJ Mowgli for the nighttime festivities. There will also be local vendors, food, refreshments, and family-oriented activities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Day Time Celebration; 6-10 p.m. Evening Celebration. June 20. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/shopthemarketat

Father’s Day Blues and Brews at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a Father’s Day Blues and Brews themed market. This one is for the old man, celebrating Father’s Day with live blues, craft beer, amazing food, and dozens of artists who are selling unique, handmade gifts. The market is the perfect place to celebrate dad with good food, beer, a few gifts, and some incredible live music. There is paid parking available on the campus. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 21. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Blacktop Mojo. A hard-rock, self-dubbed “Texas Grunge,” band hailing from Palestine, Texas, having formed in 2012 by vocalist Matt James and drummer Nathan Gillis. Their soundscape has often drawn comparisons to a mix between Lyrnyrd Skynryd and ZZ Top, with heavy riffs and an electric and dynamic stage presence. They also lean heavily into a southern soul sound, and have shared the stage with legendary artists and bands like Bon Jovi, Puddle of Mudd, Clutch, and Sammy Hagar. 8 p.m. June 19. $28-$35. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St, Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

An Evening with Ben Torbett. Hailing from North Georgia, Ben Torbett is an eclectic singer-songwriter making waves in Chattanooga’s Americana, alt-country scene, when he isn’t working full time as a school teacher. In 2024, his album Bluer Side received massive praise from critics, especially those at Americana Highways. He is becoming a staple in the greater Chattanooga music scene and this show at The Woodshop is both a special one and an evening not to be missed. 7 p.m. June 20. $21.52-$113.10. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com