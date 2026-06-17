Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom. This annual event aims to commemorate Juneteenth and honor the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It is a day of reflection, celebration, and joy. Visitors can expect a family-friendly day featuring food trucks, live music, free museum admission, engagement with local community organizations, Black-owned businesses and artisans, kid’s activities, and a Juneteenth documentary that will be played. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 19. Free. Bessie Smith Cultural Center. 200 E. M.L. King Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. bessiesmithcc.org
The Great Chattanooga Community Yard Sale. Held at the Tennessee Riverpark, this community-oriented, massive yard sale will offer exceptional deals and great opportunities to connect with local Chattanoogans and make new friends, all while shopping for that perfect item. Some of the items for sale will be arts and crafts, clothing, camping gear, shoes, bikes, toys, antiques, and so much more. They will also be giving back to the local Chattanooga food bank, as folks are encouraged to bring their nonperishable food items as donations to make a difference for local families in need. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 20. Free. Tennessee Riverpark. 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/vonzarainc
CommUNITY Block Party. Shop the Market At Presents their third annual festive and fun CommUNITY block party in Coolidge Park this Saturday. The free event is set to be a celebration of unity, inclusivity, and diversity, featuring live music from Amber Fults, Shani Palmer, and Swayyvo, as well as DJ Mowgli for the nighttime festivities. There will also be local vendors, food, refreshments, and family-oriented activities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Day Time Celebration; 6-10 p.m. Evening Celebration. June 20. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/shopthemarketat
Father’s Day Blues and Brews at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a Father’s Day Blues and Brews themed market. This one is for the old man, celebrating Father’s Day with live blues, craft beer, amazing food, and dozens of artists who are selling unique, handmade gifts. The market is the perfect place to celebrate dad with good food, beer, a few gifts, and some incredible live music. There is paid parking available on the campus. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 21. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Blacktop Mojo. A hard-rock, self-dubbed “Texas Grunge,” band hailing from Palestine, Texas, having formed in 2012 by vocalist Matt James and drummer Nathan Gillis. Their soundscape has often drawn comparisons to a mix between Lyrnyrd Skynryd and ZZ Top, with heavy riffs and an electric and dynamic stage presence. They also lean heavily into a southern soul sound, and have shared the stage with legendary artists and bands like Bon Jovi, Puddle of Mudd, Clutch, and Sammy Hagar. 8 p.m. June 19. $28-$35. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St, Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
An Evening with Ben Torbett. Hailing from North Georgia, Ben Torbett is an eclectic singer-songwriter making waves in Chattanooga’s Americana, alt-country scene, when he isn’t working full time as a school teacher. In 2024, his album Bluer Side received massive praise from critics, especially those at Americana Highways. He is becoming a staple in the greater Chattanooga music scene and this show at The Woodshop is both a special one and an evening not to be missed. 7 p.m. June 20. $21.52-$113.10. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Bessie Smith's Big 9 Music Fest. The free annual Big 9 Music Fest aims to honor the legacy of legendary blues singer Bessie Smith as well as the historic Ninth Street district, which was once the heart and epicenter of Black culture and the business community in Chattanooga. There will be music from Cuatro Cinco, Alex Hayes, The Maleman Show Band, and many more artists, as well as local vendors, food trucks, and community activities aimed at honoring the legacy of Black Music Month, Juneteenth, and the cultural legacy of ninth street. 3 p.m.-10 p.m. June 20. Free. Bessie Smith Cultural Center. 200 E. M.L. King Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. bessiesmithcc.org
10th Annual Make Music Day Chattanooga. For the tenth anniversary of Make Music Week and Day in Chattanooga, expect an event that is bigger and better than previous years, with over 30 artists and over 42 participating venues, all highlighting local musicians across Greater Chattanooga. This all culminates in Sunday’s Make Music Day, where there will be free community-oriented events happening across the city, each blending free live music with family-friendly programming and unique cultural experiences. This incredible music event is a part of a larger global initiative, and there is also a Make Music Chattanooga Fund, wherein local Scenic City performers are invited to apply for stipends to host or participate for free. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. June 21. Free. Venues Vary. Chattanooga, TN. makemusicday.org/chattanooga
Comedy and Theatre
Paul Ollinger and Paul Farahvar Present Two Pauls, One Show. For a unique evening at The Comedy Catch, Two Paul’s: Paul Farahvar and Ollinger, will be taking the stage to deliver their own signature stand-up set. Farahvar is a staple in the Chicago comedy scene, performing for years at The Laugh Factory, with a quick wit and dry sense of humor. Ollinger resides in New York City, and went all in with comedy early on, quitting his job at Facebook to pursue it. He is also an author and podcast host, known for his ability to blend satire with philosophical wisdom.
7 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. June 19-20. $22.75-$28. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
The New Play Festival. A mix of various one act plays, ten minute plays, and staged readings, showcasing new voices and stories from playwrights located in Tennessee, North Georgia, and across the Southeast. The New Play Festival at the Chattanooga Theatre Center is one of the more unique theatrical showcases happening in the Scenic City, and is a chance for audiences to experience new work from regional talent before it has taken off or been widely produced.
Through June 21. Times of Performances Vary. $40 for Festival Pass. Chattanooga Theatre Center. 400 River St. Chattanooga, TN. theatrecentre.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.