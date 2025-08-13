Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Summer is far from over and there are still a whole lot of things to see and do around town this weekend. And to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Festivals and Markets

Chattanooga River Games. The largest extreme sport festival in the South, featuring multiple different sporting competitions, including highlining, wake surfing, rock climbing, a kayak launch, a Skate ramp jam, and freestyle/high diving. This year’s festival will also include a space net, a kids’ zone, live music, and a skate rink. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sports games; 7 p.m.-Late. Live music. August 15-17. Free. Tickets required for some live shows. Prices Vary. Ross’ Landing. 201 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN. rivergameschatt.com

St. Elmo’s Makers Market. Market held at The Tap House the 3rd Saturday of each month, featuring nearly 30 vendors, live music from Amber Fults, food and drinks. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. August 16. Free. The Tap House. 3800 St. Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/groups/stelmomakersmarket

Chattanooga River Market by the Aquarium. Annual arts and crafts market outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Saturdays with live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities, soaps, candles, local jewelry, pet items, and free yoga on the first Saturday of each month. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 16. Free. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Market Karaoke at The Chattanooga Market. This Sunday at the Chattanooga Market highlights a karaoke theme, live from the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage, with produce, local art, food, drinks, and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 17. Free. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

AJJ. Indie folk-punk band known for their lo-fi sound, raw lyrics, and acoustic instrumentation. 7 p.m. August 15. $30. JJ’s Bohemia. 231 E Martin Luther King Blvd. #4106. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/jjs.bohemia

Ben Torbett. Originating from North Georgia, Torbett is a classic country and rock singer-songwriter, performing songs from his new album, Bluer Side. 7 p.m. August 16. $12-$60. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Marlow Drive. Following a seven year hiatus, Chattanooga’s own Marlow Drive is back and are bringing their signature southern rock and blues to Songbirds, as well as performing songs from their original album, Lights Are Turning Red. 7-9:30 p.m. August 16. $20-$117. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Umphrey’s McGee. For nearly 27 years, the genre bending artist has mixed prog rock with metal riffs that create a high energy show that is constantly evolving. 8 p.m. CT. August 17. $88.32-$108.86. The Caverns. 555 Charlie Roberts Road. Pelham, TN. thecaverns.com

Galleries & Museums

Elsewhere. A space for the curious, the visionary, and the displaced. The works in this show lean into fantasy, futurism, alternate realities, sci-fi, magical realism, retro-futurism, escapism, and imagined or reconstructed geographies. Through August 30. Free. ClearStory Art, . 1673 South Holtzclaw Ave, Chattanooga, TN. clearstoryarts.com

Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes. This exhibit explores how shoes have transcended their utilitarian purpose to become representations of culture—coveted as objects of desire, designed with artistic consideration, and expressing complicated meanings of femininity, power, and aspiration for women and men alike. Through September 1. Included with museum admission. 10 Bluff View Ave, Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org