Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Summerween Celebration. Halloween in Summer? Sign me up! This unique 4th Annual Summerween celebration in Patten Square promises to be a family-friendly event for all. Folks are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costumes, with the streets decked out with fire dancers, magicians, and spooktacular vintage vendors. There will be trick or treating, and some new traditions with a summer twist, such as the Watermelon Carving Contest and children and adults costume contests. There will also be live music from Le Gato, and a performance from the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret, along with much more. 6-10 p.m. June 27. Free. Patten Square. 818 Georgia Ave. Chattanooga, TN. rivercitycompany.com/summerween

Raccoon Mountain Caverns’ 95th Birthday. Raccoon Mountain is celebrating 95 years since the original opening of the caverns with a birthday party that includes 15% off cave tours. There will be several festivities, and folks can expect to explore over some of the nearly five and half miles of passageways, along with the more family-friendly fourty-five-minute Crystal Palace Walking Tour, or for the more adventurous, the Wild Cave Expeditions. Expect a great day with discounted cave tours and the ability to take in the beautiful stalactites, stalagmites, fossils, and rare cave formations. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 28. 15% off Cave Tours. $24.64; Adults. $16.14; Children. Raccoon Mountain Caverns. 319 West Hills Drive. Chattanooga, TN.

openroadresorts.com/raccoon-mountain-campground

Member Morning at Creative Discovery Museum. Enjoy a free early morning for members only at the Creative Discovery Museum, where people can explore some of their favorite exhibits, including Measurement Rules, in a quieter, less crowded environment. There will also be learning experiences from the Museum Educators during some hands-on STEM activities. Registration is free but is required for this early morning event for members only. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. June 28. Free with Membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut Street. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org/event/member-morning

Five Star Food Fight at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a Five Star Food Fight, featuring a live cooking competition from five local Chattanooga Market vendors. Chefs will be provided with a secret ingredient at the last minute to make things more interesting, there will be a panel of judges who will vote on their favorite dish, and people can expect a day of incredible food, arts and crafts, and an exciting live cook off competition. There is paid parking available on the campus. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 28. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Struggle Jennings. Step-grandson of country music legend Waylon Jennings, Struggle has carved out his own path as a mutli-faceted artist, blending outlaw country with southern rap and hip-hop to forge unique soundscapes that often tackle themes like addiction, family, hardship, and faith. He has previously worked with Jelly Roll and Yellawolf, and his career has accelerated dramatically since 2016, when he was released from prison after serving a five year sentence. Jennings has certainly seen his fair share of hardships, even losing his father at an early age, but his music focuses on resiliency and redemption, and his story is one of second chances and is an inspiring one. 8 p.m. June 26. $32.94. The Parlour at The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave, Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com