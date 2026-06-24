Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Summerween Celebration. Halloween in Summer? Sign me up! This unique 4th Annual Summerween celebration in Patten Square promises to be a family-friendly event for all. Folks are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costumes, with the streets decked out with fire dancers, magicians, and spooktacular vintage vendors. There will be trick or treating, and some new traditions with a summer twist, such as the Watermelon Carving Contest and children and adults costume contests. There will also be live music from Le Gato, and a performance from the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret, along with much more. 6-10 p.m. June 27. Free. Patten Square. 818 Georgia Ave. Chattanooga, TN. rivercitycompany.com/summerween
Raccoon Mountain Caverns’ 95th Birthday. Raccoon Mountain is celebrating 95 years since the original opening of the caverns with a birthday party that includes 15% off cave tours. There will be several festivities, and folks can expect to explore over some of the nearly five and half miles of passageways, along with the more family-friendly fourty-five-minute Crystal Palace Walking Tour, or for the more adventurous, the Wild Cave Expeditions. Expect a great day with discounted cave tours and the ability to take in the beautiful stalactites, stalagmites, fossils, and rare cave formations. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 28. 15% off Cave Tours. $24.64; Adults. $16.14; Children. Raccoon Mountain Caverns. 319 West Hills Drive. Chattanooga, TN.
openroadresorts.com/raccoon-mountain-campground
Member Morning at Creative Discovery Museum. Enjoy a free early morning for members only at the Creative Discovery Museum, where people can explore some of their favorite exhibits, including Measurement Rules, in a quieter, less crowded environment. There will also be learning experiences from the Museum Educators during some hands-on STEM activities. Registration is free but is required for this early morning event for members only. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. June 28. Free with Membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut Street. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org/event/member-morning
Five Star Food Fight at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a Five Star Food Fight, featuring a live cooking competition from five local Chattanooga Market vendors. Chefs will be provided with a secret ingredient at the last minute to make things more interesting, there will be a panel of judges who will vote on their favorite dish, and people can expect a day of incredible food, arts and crafts, and an exciting live cook off competition. There is paid parking available on the campus. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 28. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Struggle Jennings. Step-grandson of country music legend Waylon Jennings, Struggle has carved out his own path as a mutli-faceted artist, blending outlaw country with southern rap and hip-hop to forge unique soundscapes that often tackle themes like addiction, family, hardship, and faith. He has previously worked with Jelly Roll and Yellawolf, and his career has accelerated dramatically since 2016, when he was released from prison after serving a five year sentence. Jennings has certainly seen his fair share of hardships, even losing his father at an early age, but his music focuses on resiliency and redemption, and his story is one of second chances and is an inspiring one. 8 p.m. June 26. $32.94. The Parlour at The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave, Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Blair Crimmins and the Hookers. An Atlanta based band and staple in the city known for blending swing, ragtime, and Dixieland Jazz, to form an eclectic sound that showcases the band’s range and nods to the music of old with a modern twist. The group has grown to become one of the signature live acts in the Southeast, having formed in 2009 with a strong and loyal fan base. The band was formed by lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Blair Crimmins, and focuses on an early New Orleans style sound. Blair also earned a nomination for Best Jazz Artist at the Georgia Music Awards, and the band’s high energy live act is set to bring down the house at Cherry Street Tavern this Friday. 9 p.m. June 26. $25.32. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga
Barkley Cove. An emerging Americana and folk quartet out of Pennsylvania, blending elements of bluegrass, folk, and country to form a unique sound that is rooted in poignant songwriting and strong vocal harmonies. The band formed as students while attending Millersville University in Pennsylvania, and have grown to develop a devoted following as one of the fastest rising contemporary folk bands within the scene. In 2024, the group received the Spot Award for the Best Collegiate Band at the Central Pennsylvania Music Awards, further establishing them as one of the most promising rising groups in their region. 6 p.m. June 26. $13.29-$82.23. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Orthodox. One of the fastest-rising heavy bands to come out of Tennessee, the Nashville based metal band which formed in 2011, Orthodox, are a five-piece group blending metalcore, nu-metal and a hardcore soundscape, sharing similarities with popular acts like Slipknot, System of a Down, and Korn. Their fifth studio album, A Door Left Open, was released in 2025, and is garnering praise as a standout record in the metal scene. 7:30 p.m. June 28. $20-$25. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St, Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
Ahren Belisle. Ahren is coming to Chattanooga for a special engagement show, after the incredible stand-up comedian won over millions with his run as a Top Ten finalist on America’s Got Talent. He’s become a staple on the Kill Tony podcast, too. Ahren is non-verbal with cerebral palsy, delivering most of his lines through his phone. He has a devoted following and is known for his quick wit and effortless charm. His message often is one of positivity, inclusivity, and strength, using his comedy to inspire others and show that anything is possible. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. June 26-27. $22.75-$33.50. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.