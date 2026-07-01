Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Pops on the River. Chattanooga’s landmark Independence Day celebration, happening at Coolidge Park in Northshore along the Tennessee River, this lauded event brings thousands to the Scenic City each year, and is one of our city’s longest running annual traditions, with this year being extra special as America celebrates its 250th anniversary. Featuring food trucks, live music, family-friendly activities, and a kids’ zone. There will also be a patriotic concert led by the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera, as well as a homegrown vendor market, all culminating with a beautiful, massive fireworks display over the river. Pops on the River has been a long-running tradition going strong for over thirty years. This is one event that is not to be missed in the Scenic City. 4 p.m.-11 p.m. July 2. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River St, Chattanooga, TN. chattanooga.gov/things-to-do

United 250 Mayors' Finale Celebration. The penultimate, grand finale of Chattanooga and Hamilton County's community-wide commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, also known as our Semiquincentennial, happening along the riverfront downtown. The multi-day series culminates with this flagship finale featuring a 500 drone performance, a 1,000 foot pyro waterfall cascading from the Market Street Bridge, as well as food trucks and community- oriented activities all across the riverfront and at Ross’s Landing. 10 p.m.-11 p.m. July 4. Free. Ross’s Landing. 201 Riverfront Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN. chattanooga.gov/things-to-do

Red, White, and Blue Day at the Creative Discovery Museum. Get ready to wish America a happy birthday at the Creative Discovery Museum on Fourth of July, where folks can expect to participate in hands-on themed crafts and activities, aimed at teaching families and children about why we celebrate Independence Day. The museum will have extended hours, along with story time, science shows, a signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the annual, astonishing, 21 Geyser Salute, where the CDM launches 21 soda geysers into the sky, something they have been doing for well over a decade. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. July 4. Free with Membership. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut Street. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org/event/red-white-and-blue-day-3

Red, White, and Blueberries at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with Red, White, and Blueberries. This blueberry themed Independence Day event at the market is set to be a special one, featuring a patriotic market with local vendors, food trucks, and crafts, as well as a blueberry pie eating contest, in which folks will compete for bragging rights by seeing who can eat blueberry pie the fastest. There will also be live music by the band Switchback. There is paid parking available on the campus. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 5. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Of Montreal. The legendary and inventive psychedelic indie-pop band, Of Montreal, is set to take the stage at Barrelhouse on Thursday, July 2nd. Led at the helm by singer-songwriter Kevin Barnes, the eclectic, reverent group originated in 1996 in Athens, Georgia, and has been performing and creating an ever-changing experimental indie-rock soundscape since then. Of Montreal was a part of the famous Elephant 6 recording collective that birthed some of the most incredible indie acts of the 90s, including Neutral Milk Hotel and The Apples in Stereo. The band just released their 20th studio album, Aethermead, on June 5th of 2026. 8 p.m. July 2. $25-$30. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com