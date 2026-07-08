Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Chattanooga World Food Truck Festival. The first annual Chattanooga World Food Truck Festival will be taking place at the Tennessee Riverpark this weekend. There will be a special appearance by Carey Means, a popular voice actor and performer, known most for voicing Frylock from the animated show Aqua Teen Hunger Force, alongside a myriad of flavors from food trucks across the globe. The festival will also feature live music, axe throwing, a kid’s inflatable zone, and much more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. July 11. Free. Tennessee Riverpark. 4301 Amnicola Highway. Chattanooga, TN. heartharaculinary.com/festivals

Q ‘n Brew at the Chattanooga Zoo. The Chattanooga Zoo’s signature summer event, Q ‘n Brew, is back and better than ever, featuring tasty local beer and wine, a backyard BBQ, live music from Chattanooga local bluegrass band, Bluetastic Fangrass, and after hours access to the Zoo. There will also be animal meet and greets, lawn games and tortoise races. For folks in attendance, you will be receiving an exclusive Q 'n Brew Cup and three complimentary drink tickets. 6-9 p.m. July 11. Member Pricing: $24.95. Adults; $7.95 Children. Non-Member Pricing: Member Pricing: $29.95. Adults; $15.95 Children. Chattanooga Zoo. 301 North Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/q-n-brew

Family Fun Day: Power of Parks with Outdoor Chattanooga. As part of their ongoing series that is designed to celebrate Chattanooga as an outdoor city and encourage folks to get outside, Outdoor Chattanooga will be hosting a Family Fun Day, full of fun hands-on activities like archery, canoeing, guided hikes, family-friendly scavenger hunts, access to outdoor education resources, and more. The entire series is meant to bring families together and encourage a more healthy, outdoor lifestyle in an outdoor city. The next event is taking place August 29th at Coolidge Park. 11-3 p.m. July 12. Free. Greenway Farm 4960 Gann Store Road. Hixson, TN.

outdoorchattanooga.com/event/family-fun-day-power-of-parks

Peach Festival at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their signature Peach Festival. Expect things to be just peachy at this Sunday’s market, which will feature fresh peaches, peach cobbler, jams, jellies, salsas, candles, lotions, and pastries, along with other fresh seasonal produce, food trucks, and live music from the band Resonauts. There is paid parking available on the campus. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 12. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

John Benjamin Davis. Chattanooga-based multi-instrumentalist, fiddle player, and folk-driven singer-songwriter, John Benjamin Davis has become a major player in the roots and Appalachian folk scene here in the Scenic City. He also performs as a session player with the local Blake Worthington String Band, and his music blends elements from multiple genres, spanning from bluegrass to traditional folk and Americana. 6 p.m. July 10. $10. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga

Josh Gilbert Band. Josh Gilbert is a Chattanooga local, born in the Scenic City, who has been performing for over two decades, all across the U.S. and Canada. His music is centered around a mix of blues, soul, Americana, and contemporary Christian music that often sees Josh Gilbert weaving in positive messages about faith or redemption. His music has drawn comparisons to John Mayer and Stevie Ray Vaughn, and he received a Grammy ballot recognition for his worship song "Holy Spirit Come,” in 2016. 7 p.m. July 11. $18.44-$85.32. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com