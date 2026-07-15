Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl. Downtown Chattanooga will get a little sweeter this weekend, as the annual Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl prepares to take over the Scenic City for national Ice Cream Day. Over eight ice cream shops will be participating, and folks can try samples at various locations while exploring downtown. Each time someone purchases ice cream at one of the participating locations, there will be a QR code to scan, with every check-in giving you an entry to win prizes, including a $100 Chattanooga express card and other Ice cream-themed prize packages. Don’t miss a chance to participate in one of the funner, and cooler ways to spend a hot summer’s day in the Scenic City. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. July 17-19. Free. Locations Vary. rivercitycompany.com/ice-cream-crawl

Fish and Sips at Tennessee Aquarium. The annual Fish and Sips returns to the Tennessee Aquarium for an after-hours adventure, where there will be food, live music, and craft beer while folks are guided through a tour of the River and Ocean journeys. Each guest with a ticket will receive a Fish and Sips branded canvas tote bag, pin, and neck gaiter, Ten 4 oz beer, cider or seltzer samples from participating local breweries, free non-alcoholic drink options, and complimentary small bites courtesy of the Edwin Hotel. This is a night not to be missed at the Tennessee Aquarium. 6:30-10 p.m. July 18. $60-$85. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org/events-programs/fish-sips

2nd Annual Twilight Hot as Hades Market. Get ready to spice it up at this weekend’s Hot as Hades Market at the Choo Choo, where all things spicy will be on display, including peppers, spicy condiments, appetizers, and even desserts. The second annual seasonal market also features local makers selling handmade goods, and there will be live music from Taylor Levin and Camelcase. Get ready to spice up your pantry with this unique event. 5-10 p.m. July 18. Free. Chattanooga Choo Choo. 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN. shopthemarketat.com/events/twilight-hot-as-hades-market

Beast Feast BBQ Festival at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their signature Beast Feast BBQ Festival. This annual BBQ festival is set to represent all things summer, with live music from the band The Essentials, alongside a slew of BBQ centric options, from dry-rubbed to slathered in sauce, and spicy to mild, they will have a variety of different chicken, pork, or beef dishes. Also, make sure you don’t miss out on the signature pig roast. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 19. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Austin Meade. Meade is a Texas born singer-songwriter who blends Southern alt-rock with red dirt country, who is known for his high-energy live performances full of grungy guitar riffs and emotionally introspective lyrics. His latest album, released in 2025, Almost Famous, is a clear evolution in his songwriting ability and further demonstrates his prowess with the guitar. Known for turning smaller, intimate venues into loud, booming, and highly energetic rock shows speaks even more to his surge in the Southern rock world. 7 p.m. July 16. $25. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. songbirds.org