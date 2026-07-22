Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Drink and Discover: Beach Bash. This Friday at the Creative Discovery Museum, get ready for an adults only, after-hours beach bash, where the museum turns into a full-blown island escape for one unforgettable evening. There will be karaoke, a mechanical shark ride, a relay race, and hands-on museum activities with an adult twist. There will be a tiki bar with beer, wine, and other drink specials like the Orange Dreamsicle frozen daiquiri, or the Shark Bite cocktails. Folks can also grab a sweet treat from Clumpies Ice Cream Co. Don’t miss a chance to enjoy this museum as an adult, while still feeling like a kid again at heart. 7-10 p.m. July 24. $25-$35. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut Street. Chattanooga. cdmfun.org

Chattanooga Water Lantern Festival. A unique, family-friendly experience centered around creating and launching thousands of illuminated lanterns onto the water at Chester Frost Park. There will also be incredible live music, food trucks, community and family-oriented activities, as well as a shared lantern-lighting ceremony. The entire event is perfect for families, or for couples who are looking for a romantic evening. Tickets include a lantern kit, an LED candle, markers, wristband, and access to the launch experience, where folks will decorate their lanterns with personal messages, memories, hopes, and dreams, then release it out onto the water during the lantern launch. This evening is set to be one to remember and is focused on connecting people, emotional reflection, and community. 6 p.m. July 25. $30.99-$57.99. Chester Frost Park. 2277 Gold Point Cir N. Hixson, TN. waterlanternfestival.com/events/chattanooga

Big Hair Affair. Presented by the Chattanooga Kidney Foundation and taking place at the Chattanooga Whiskey event hall is the 7th annual Big Hair Affair, which celebrates the first ever kidney transplant in Chattanooga in the year 1989. Folks are encouraged to party like it's 1989, and wear their best throwback outfit for the late eighties/early nineties. Each donation given provides folks with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, one complimentary drink, and access to the silent auction, as well an incredible atmosphere. There will also be a costume contest and trivia. 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 25. $65. Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall. 890 Riverfront Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN. kidneyfoundation.com/events#BigHairAffair-July

Singer-Songwriter Sunday at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their signature Singer-Songwriter Sunday. The annual event is a day dedicated to original music and highlighting local and regional singer-songwriters as they share their own songs, stories, and sounds on the Sunday Funday Stage. There will be an open mic hosted by Maria Jordania, with folks being able to sign-up starting at 11am on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be plenty of food trucks, local vendors, and seasonal produce. Please bring your own instruments, as only a microphone and speakers are provided. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com