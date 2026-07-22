Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Drink and Discover: Beach Bash. This Friday at the Creative Discovery Museum, get ready for an adults only, after-hours beach bash, where the museum turns into a full-blown island escape for one unforgettable evening. There will be karaoke, a mechanical shark ride, a relay race, and hands-on museum activities with an adult twist. There will be a tiki bar with beer, wine, and other drink specials like the Orange Dreamsicle frozen daiquiri, or the Shark Bite cocktails. Folks can also grab a sweet treat from Clumpies Ice Cream Co. Don’t miss a chance to enjoy this museum as an adult, while still feeling like a kid again at heart. 7-10 p.m. July 24. $25-$35. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut Street. Chattanooga. cdmfun.org
Chattanooga Water Lantern Festival. A unique, family-friendly experience centered around creating and launching thousands of illuminated lanterns onto the water at Chester Frost Park. There will also be incredible live music, food trucks, community and family-oriented activities, as well as a shared lantern-lighting ceremony. The entire event is perfect for families, or for couples who are looking for a romantic evening. Tickets include a lantern kit, an LED candle, markers, wristband, and access to the launch experience, where folks will decorate their lanterns with personal messages, memories, hopes, and dreams, then release it out onto the water during the lantern launch. This evening is set to be one to remember and is focused on connecting people, emotional reflection, and community. 6 p.m. July 25. $30.99-$57.99. Chester Frost Park. 2277 Gold Point Cir N. Hixson, TN. waterlanternfestival.com/events/chattanooga
Big Hair Affair. Presented by the Chattanooga Kidney Foundation and taking place at the Chattanooga Whiskey event hall is the 7th annual Big Hair Affair, which celebrates the first ever kidney transplant in Chattanooga in the year 1989. Folks are encouraged to party like it's 1989, and wear their best throwback outfit for the late eighties/early nineties. Each donation given provides folks with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, one complimentary drink, and access to the silent auction, as well an incredible atmosphere. There will also be a costume contest and trivia. 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 25. $65. Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall. 890 Riverfront Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN. kidneyfoundation.com/events#BigHairAffair-July
Singer-Songwriter Sunday at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their signature Singer-Songwriter Sunday. The annual event is a day dedicated to original music and highlighting local and regional singer-songwriters as they share their own songs, stories, and sounds on the Sunday Funday Stage. There will be an open mic hosted by Maria Jordania, with folks being able to sign-up starting at 11am on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be plenty of food trucks, local vendors, and seasonal produce. Please bring your own instruments, as only a microphone and speakers are provided. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Crystal Bowersox. Bowersox is a Folk, Americana, and roots-rock singer-songwriter who received national attention after she was the runner-up on season 9 of American Idol in 2010. The Ohio native now turned Nashville resident began playing music at 17 and performed at coffee shops across Chicago while honing her roots soundscapes. More than 15 years later, she is still selling out shows, earning praise for her deeply personal songwriting and her powerful vocals. Bowersox is an incredible singer-songwriter, and this is a show not to be missed. 7 p.m. July 24. $25-$36. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. songbirds.org
Shebad. A Canadian indie-soul band hailing from Ontario, blending elements of funk, fusion, and jazz with poignant lyrics and tight, vocal harmonies. The band performs as a five piece arrangement, led at the helm by visual artist and singer, Claire Voy, and multi-instrumentalist, Ciccio Spagnolo. They are known for their high-energy shows and eclectic, soulful, soundscapes. They released their debut album, Music is the Answer, in 2024, and it went on to receive much critical acclaim, landing on Spotify's Best of Fresh Finds in Canada. 8 p.m. July 24. $15-$20. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St, Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Drumming Bird. Drumming Bird is the artistic project of roots singer-songwriter and indie Americana musician, Austin Sawyer, whose music blends introspective songwriting with high-energy indie-rock, with a deep foot in the roots scene. Over the past decade, he has developed a strong national following through extensive touring, and after his music was featured on the hit Showtime show Shameless. His latest album, Roadkill Poetry, was released in 2025 and features voices from great acts like Dawes, Iron and Wine, and Fiona Apple. 6 p.m. July 24. $18.44-$82.23. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Joelton Mayfield. Mayfield is a Texas-raised, Nashville-based singer-songwriter whose music blends alt-country with indie-rock, Americana, and folk. Influenced by artists like Jason Isbell and Wilco, Mayfield’s sound is unique and he often touches on themes like heartbreak, exploring faith, identity, and mental health. His latest album, Crowd Pleaser, was released in October of 2025 and showcases an evolution in his sound and songwriting approach. The album was written over a decade and details his journey from growing up in a deeply religious Pentecostal church in Texas, to ultimately questioning his faith, enduring heartbreak, and finding his own voice as a songwriter. 8 p.m. July 26. $15. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga
Comedy and Theatre
Luis Lopez. Lopez is a NYC based comedian. In 2023, he was the Comic to Watch at the New York Comedy Festival, and a finalist in the New York Comedy Club Competition and the Carolines March Madness Comedy Tournament. He is known for his quick wit, conversational delivery and relatable material. He tours all across the country, and has appeared on Sirius XM, Amazon TV, and was also part of All Things Comedy Presents at Stand Up NY. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. July 24-25. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
Frozen: The Broadway Musical. Be prepared to witness the magic of Frozen come to life with Frozen: The Broadway Musical at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre. Folks can expect all the beloved songs from the original film sung by Anna, Elsa, and of course, Olaf, along with new music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Children of all ages and families will be blown away by this incredible musical. Get your tickets now as they are already selling out for opening night. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Through August 2. $23-$35. Chattanooga Theatre Centre. 400 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. theatrecentre.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.