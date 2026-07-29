Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Chattanooga Margarita Festival. The annual Chattanooga Margarita Festival is back and bigger and better than ever. Your ticket to this year’s festival includes 10 mini margaritas that you can sip on before casting a vote for your favorite. There will be live music, a Margarita Fest photobooth where folks can take pictures to remember the night, as well as fun giveaways throughout the evening. People can expect tasty local food vendors, and folks can even upgrade to VIP to get even more out of the experience. A portion of the proceeds goes back into the Chattanooga Market, so every entry purchased makes a difference. 5-8 p.m. August 1. $49-$95. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Jerry Fest. Jerry Fest is an annual mini-music festival centered around celebrating the spirit of Jerry Garcia and the ethos of the Grateful Dead; centered on community, free spirits, long jams and musical improvisations that make your feet tap. This year’s festival will feature some incredible bands playing Jerry Garica songs all throughout the evening, including bands like: St. Owsley, Grass is Dead, and Gold Turns Gray, to name a few. There will also be multiple arts and crafts vendors. Get ready for a laid-back, trippy vibe this weekend as Jerry Fest takes over Barrelhouse Ballroom. 2 p.m.-12 p.m. August 1. $30-$35. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com/shows/jerryfest
River Market. The River Market is a free market that happens every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing folks together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Julie Gribble. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 1. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-aug1-26
National Farmers’ Market Week at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their National Farmers’ Market Week. This market is set to be a celebration of the farmer’s, vendors, musicians, artists, grower’s, and maker’s that formed the market into what it is. There will be live music from Eli Palmer and Josh Branum, as well as the staples: tasty food trucks, farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, fresh flowers, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 2. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
A Tale of Two. An award-winning Americana duo based in Nashville, Tennessee composed of lauded vocalist Stephanie Adlington and guitarist Aaron Lessard. They have a somewhat Southern Gothic approach to their songwriting, blending blues with gritty Americana to create a sound that is both timeless and new. Over the past several years, they have built a national following after extensive touring and their expressive, introspective songwriting. Their influences include heralded artists like Tom Waits and Ray LaMontagne, and their songs often touch on themes like revenge, heartache, and redemption. They were selected as the official showcase artist at AmericanaFest 2024, and are one of the fastest rising Americana acts in the Southeast. 6 p.m. July 31. $16.38-$103.84. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Lord Buffalo. Lord Buffalo is an Austin, Texas based band that blends psychedelic rock with folk and Americana to form eclectic soundscapes. They are known for their highly-immersive and almost meditative performances, where audiences are transported through a sound described as psych-Americana. The band formed in 2012, and their latest album, Holus Bolus, released in 2024, showcases not only their evolution in sound and lyricism, but expands on their already very impressive and diverse sound. 7 p.m. July 31. $12.22. JJ’s Bohemia. 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/jjs.bohemia
Belles. Belles is a singer-songwriter blending contemporary country with country-pop. Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Belles, born Kelli Belles, moved to Nashville to pursue music as a career and has taken off. One of the bigger and defining moments of her career came when she wrote the song “Son of Jolene,” and had the legend herself, Dolly Parton, join in on the recording. She is one of Nashville’s emerging contemporary country voices and is set to rock the house at Songbirds this Saturday. 7 p.m. August 1. $20. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. songbirds.org
David Ramirez. A critically lauded Americana and indie-folk singer-songwriter originally from Houston, Texas before becoming a fixture in the Austin, Texas music scene. He has received much praise from outlets like Stereogum, The New York Times, and NPR, with many comparing his rich and authentic storytelling to greats like Jason Isbell and Gregory Alan Isakov. His lyrics often touch on heartache, self-doubt, and mental health, with an emphasis on songwriting that is introspective with emotional depth. This is not a show to be missed at an intimate venue that will reflect his songwriting spirit perfectly. 6-8 p.m. August 1. $25.32. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga
Comedy and Theatre
Tanael Joachim. Known as TJ, Tanael Joachim is a NYC based stand-up comedian who hails originally from Haiti. His laid-back, chill, and relaxed comedic delivery intersects with his jokes about race, society, and the cultural differences between America and Haiti. He has performed all across the world, opening for stand ups like Colin Quinn, Maria Bamford and Sean Patton, to name a few. He also works as an Op-Ed contributor for The New York Times when he isn’t performing. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. July 31-August 1. $22.75-$28. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
Frozen: The Broadway Musical. Be prepared to witness the magic of Frozen come to life with Frozen: The Broadway Musical at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre. Folks can expect all the beloved songs from the original film sung by Anna, Elsa, and of course, Olaf, along with new music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Children of all ages and families will be blown away by this incredible musical. Get your tickets now as they are already selling out for opening night. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Through August 2. $23-$35. Chattanooga Theatre Centre. 400 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. theatrecentre.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.