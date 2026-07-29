Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Chattanooga Margarita Festival. The annual Chattanooga Margarita Festival is back and bigger and better than ever. Your ticket to this year’s festival includes 10 mini margaritas that you can sip on before casting a vote for your favorite. There will be live music, a Margarita Fest photobooth where folks can take pictures to remember the night, as well as fun giveaways throughout the evening. People can expect tasty local food vendors, and folks can even upgrade to VIP to get even more out of the experience. A portion of the proceeds goes back into the Chattanooga Market, so every entry purchased makes a difference. 5-8 p.m. August 1. $49-$95. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Jerry Fest. Jerry Fest is an annual mini-music festival centered around celebrating the spirit of Jerry Garcia and the ethos of the Grateful Dead; centered on community, free spirits, long jams and musical improvisations that make your feet tap. This year’s festival will feature some incredible bands playing Jerry Garica songs all throughout the evening, including bands like: St. Owsley, Grass is Dead, and Gold Turns Gray, to name a few. There will also be multiple arts and crafts vendors. Get ready for a laid-back, trippy vibe this weekend as Jerry Fest takes over Barrelhouse Ballroom. 2 p.m.-12 p.m. August 1. $30-$35. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com/shows/jerryfest

River Market. The River Market is a free market that happens every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing folks together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Julie Gribble. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 1. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-aug1-26

National Farmers’ Market Week at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their National Farmers’ Market Week. This market is set to be a celebration of the farmer’s, vendors, musicians, artists, grower’s, and maker’s that formed the market into what it is. There will be live music from Eli Palmer and Josh Branum, as well as the staples: tasty food trucks, farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, fresh flowers, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 2. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

A Tale of Two. An award-winning Americana duo based in Nashville, Tennessee composed of lauded vocalist Stephanie Adlington and guitarist Aaron Lessard. They have a somewhat Southern Gothic approach to their songwriting, blending blues with gritty Americana to create a sound that is both timeless and new. Over the past several years, they have built a national following after extensive touring and their expressive, introspective songwriting. Their influences include heralded artists like Tom Waits and Ray LaMontagne, and their songs often touch on themes like revenge, heartache, and redemption. They were selected as the official showcase artist at AmericanaFest 2024, and are one of the fastest rising Americana acts in the Southeast. 6 p.m. July 31. $16.38-$103.84. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com