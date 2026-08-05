Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Pirates, Parrots, and Princesses at the Chattanooga Zoo. Get ready for a fun, themed day at the Chattanooga Zoo this Saturday, as Magic Lamp Entertainment will be bringing your favorite princesses and pirates to life at the Zoo for photos and meet and greets, including Ariel, Moana, Rapunzel, Mermaid Barbie, and Captain Jack Sparrow. Children are invited to dress like a princess, pirate, or parrot, and there will also be a treasure hunt, access to see animals, and a chimpanzee training demonstration along with an animal meet-and-greet. This family-oriented event is set to be a fun one, be sure to book your tickets today. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. August 8. The event is free with regular Zoo admission. Children 12 years old and younger get 50% off their ticket if they dress in a princess, parrot, or pirate costume. Chattanooga Zoo. 301 North Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/pirates-parrots-princesses

River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing folks together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Eric Turner and the food truck will be Bopcha. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 8. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-aug1-26

Cherokee Cultural Celebration. Celebrating the rich culture and history of the Cherokee people, the Cherokee Cultural Celebration is set to feature Cherokee dances, performances, music, demonstrations, and much more. Folks can expect to listen to music from Cherokee artists and eat tasty frybread. There will also be Cherokee games and storytelling, with there even being a red-tailed hawk release with HappiNest Raptor Rescue. Get ready for an afternoon celebrating and honoring the Cherokee people and their culture. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. August 8-9. $5 per vehicle. Red Clay State Historic Park. 1140 Red Clay Park Road SW. Cleveland, TN. tnstateparks.com/events/cherokee-cultural-celebration-2026

Back to School at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their Back to School event. This market is intended for getting kids ready to return to school, with a host of lunchbox-friendly snacks, and meal ideas to help kick off the school year in style. There will be tasty food trucks, farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, fresh flowers, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. There will also be live music from Mike Janyes and Josh Wheeler. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 9. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

The Banshees. One of the most talked about acts to emerge in the Scenic City, Chattanooga’s own indie-rock band, The Banshees are solidifying their place in Chattanooga’s indie-rock scene, blending earnest songwriting with energetic live performances and modern indie alt-rock. They are led at the helm by Irish singer-songwriter, John Daley, with many comparing their sound to great bands like R.E.M. The Banshees are one of the fastest rising acts, contrasting introspective songwriting and an upbeat sound and instrumentation. Don’t miss a chance to catch the local Chattanooga band before they blow up. 6 p.m. August 8. $18.44-$61.65. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com