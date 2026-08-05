Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Pirates, Parrots, and Princesses at the Chattanooga Zoo. Get ready for a fun, themed day at the Chattanooga Zoo this Saturday, as Magic Lamp Entertainment will be bringing your favorite princesses and pirates to life at the Zoo for photos and meet and greets, including Ariel, Moana, Rapunzel, Mermaid Barbie, and Captain Jack Sparrow. Children are invited to dress like a princess, pirate, or parrot, and there will also be a treasure hunt, access to see animals, and a chimpanzee training demonstration along with an animal meet-and-greet. This family-oriented event is set to be a fun one, be sure to book your tickets today. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. August 8. The event is free with regular Zoo admission. Children 12 years old and younger get 50% off their ticket if they dress in a princess, parrot, or pirate costume. Chattanooga Zoo. 301 North Holtzclaw Ave. Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/pirates-parrots-princesses
River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing folks together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Eric Turner and the food truck will be Bopcha. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 8. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-aug1-26
Cherokee Cultural Celebration. Celebrating the rich culture and history of the Cherokee people, the Cherokee Cultural Celebration is set to feature Cherokee dances, performances, music, demonstrations, and much more. Folks can expect to listen to music from Cherokee artists and eat tasty frybread. There will also be Cherokee games and storytelling, with there even being a red-tailed hawk release with HappiNest Raptor Rescue. Get ready for an afternoon celebrating and honoring the Cherokee people and their culture. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. August 8-9. $5 per vehicle. Red Clay State Historic Park. 1140 Red Clay Park Road SW. Cleveland, TN. tnstateparks.com/events/cherokee-cultural-celebration-2026
Back to School at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their Back to School event. This market is intended for getting kids ready to return to school, with a host of lunchbox-friendly snacks, and meal ideas to help kick off the school year in style. There will be tasty food trucks, farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, fresh flowers, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. There will also be live music from Mike Janyes and Josh Wheeler. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 9. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
The Banshees. One of the most talked about acts to emerge in the Scenic City, Chattanooga’s own indie-rock band, The Banshees are solidifying their place in Chattanooga’s indie-rock scene, blending earnest songwriting with energetic live performances and modern indie alt-rock. They are led at the helm by Irish singer-songwriter, John Daley, with many comparing their sound to great bands like R.E.M. The Banshees are one of the fastest rising acts, contrasting introspective songwriting and an upbeat sound and instrumentation. Don’t miss a chance to catch the local Chattanooga band before they blow up. 6 p.m. August 8. $18.44-$61.65. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Sam Holt Band: Remembering Mikey. The Sam Holt Band is led at the helm by former Widespread Panic guitar technician and guitarist, Sam Holt, blending Southern roots, rock, Americana, and blues to form a high-energy sound that has brought them a devoted fan base since they first started performing 15 years ago in 2011. Holt garnered massive praise when he filled in after the tragic passing of Widespread Panic’s guitarist, Michael Houser, gaining him the loyal following of Widespread Panic fans and putting him on the map in that scene. The show on Saturday is an annual celebration dedicated to remembering the life, legacy, and music of Houser. Don’t miss a chance to catch a memorable and special evening at Barrelhouse Ballroom. 8 p.m. August 8. $20-$25. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St, Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Blake Worthington String Band. Blake Worthington's emotionally nuanced and introspective songwriting have garnered him and his string band much attention in the local scene, putting the band on the map and marking Worthington as one of Chattanooga's best and popular local folk singer-songwriters. His soundscape blends elements of folk with bluegrass, Americana, and traditional Appalachian instrumentation, coupled alongside incredibly poignant and emotionally insightful lyrics. Kicking off the night will be a special performance from Chattanooga’s all-female Americana and bluegrass group, Not Your Brother’s Bluegrass Band. 7 p.m. August 8. $20. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. songbirds.org
Lee Bains’ Album Release. Bains is one of the Southeast’s most acclaimed indie singer-songwriters, blending Southern punk with folk and garage rock. Hailing from Birmingham, Alabama, Bains has a decorated and lauded career spanning back to 2012, when he released his debut album. 14 years later, and he will be having an album release show at Cherry Street Tavern this Saturday for his new album, entitled Free South 2025, recorded at Cherry St Tavern. This is not a show to be missed at one of the Scenic City’s most intimate venues. 9 p.m. August 8. $19.50. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga
Comedy and Theatre
Chris Higgins. Higgins is a nationally touring comic based in Chicago, Illinois, who leans into “stoner wisdom,” while simultaneously blending incredible impressions with his viral clips online, surpassing millions of views. He is an emerging voice and a fast–rising stand-up who has performed at the New York Comedy Festival, amongst a host of others while selling out venues nationwide. Don’t miss a chance to catch this acclaimed comedian at Chattanooga’s premier comedy venue. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. August 7-8. $28-$38.50. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.