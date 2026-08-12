Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Chattanooga River Games. Chattanooga River Games is growing into one of the Scenic City’s biggest annual attractions, taking over Ross’s landing on the Riverfront for three days of extreme action sports, including, but not limited to, slacklining, climbing, high-diving, wakesurfing, and kayaking. The weekend-long event is also an EDM music festival, featuring three nights of free electronic music, transforming the riverfront into a “Rave on the River,” with some incredible electronic acts. These games are also a reinforcement of Chattanooga’s identity as an Outdoor city, and the Chattanooga River Games works diligently to minimize its footprint and has a sustainability initiative and a waterway-cleanup movement called “Cliff Cruise” which combines extreme sports with environmental stewardship. Times Vary. August 14-16. Free. Ross’s Landing. 101 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN. rivergameschatt.com

SPLASH Summer Arts Festival. SPLASH is a family-oriented arts festival intended to bring folks together for a day designed to celebrate Chattanooga's youth and collective creative community with live music, performances, hands-on kid’s art activities, dance, inflatables, food trucks, and an art market featuring local artists, vendors, and makers. There will also be a youth talent showcase and local art non-profits present for questions or to provide resources. The entire event is not just a festival, it is a part of a broader mission led at the helm by Scenic City local Charlie Newton, who organizes the SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop, a wonderful Chattanooga nonprofit focused on making arts education accessible to underprivileged youth and their families. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. August 15. Free. Miller Park. 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN. plashyouthartsworkshop.org/2025-festival-events.php

River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing folks together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Maria Jordania and the food truck will be C&K Snowy Delights. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 15. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-aug1-26

Market Trivia at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their first ever Market Trivia themed event. This market is intended for friendly trivia competition. Get prepared for a day of live trivia games, happening at 11:30, 12:30, 1:30, and 2:30, featuring a mix of pop culture, food, general trivia, and history. There will be tasty food trucks, farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 16. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Taylor Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth is a multi-faceted mixed-media artist and singer-songwriter from Birmingham, Alabama, who’s self dubbed “Folk N’ Roll” soundscape is making waves in the Southern roots music scene, where he is being praised by Southern rock artists like Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers amongst many others for his introspective songwriting and eclectic sound. He was a member of Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band for several years, and he will be releasing a new album on August 21st of this year, titled, Folk N' Roll. Don’t miss a chance to catch this fascinating artist and musician before tickets sell out. 6 p.m. August 14. $15.35-$102.81. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com