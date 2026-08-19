Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Rivers and Realms at the Tennessee Aquarium. Embrace yourself for a fun, Adults-only fantasy themed evening at the Aquarium Downtown, where folks can expect the River Journey of the Aquarium to transform into a medieval fantasy realm for the evening. There will be references to courts, bards, and jousting, to mention a few. Costumes are encouraged, and your tickets get you access to complimentary charcuterie bites, coca-cola products, canned water, and two drink tickets for beer and wine. There is also complimentary mead tasting and food trucks on site you can purchase meals from. Get ready to enjoy tasty bites and drinks while having your portrait done by a caricature artist, jousting, coloring in the old Tavern, all while shopping at the mini market of local vendors. 6-9 p.m. August 21. $35-$45. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org/events-programs/nightlife-rivers-realms

Watermelon Festival. The 3rd annual Watermelon Festival at McDonald Farm is set to be the perfect event for these brutal summer temperatures. Over two days, expect all things Watermelon, including eating and rolling contests, a Hottest Hillbilly Contest, and vendors and local makers. The family-oriented event will also feature a kids zone, full of inflatables and watermelon themed fun. In addition to all these activities, there will also be incredible live music by local Chattanooga band, The Briars, as well as from Bryanna Fuquea, Shani Palmer, and Corey James Clifton. Get ready for a day full of Watermelon inspired family fun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. August 22-23. $5. Children under 10 are free. McDonald Farm. 16705 Coulterville Road. Sale Creek, TN. shopthemarketat.com/events/watermelon-festival

River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing folks together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Maria Jordania and a food truck by Jonny Poppers. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 22. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-aug22-26

Touch a Truck at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their Touch a Truck Market. This is an opportunity to get up close and personal with a variety of work trucks, heavy equipment, and emergency vehicles, exploring them closely in a safe and secure environment. There will be tasty food trucks, farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. There will also be live music from Chattanooga local country sensation, Bella Lam, as well as from Zech Dallas. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 23. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Hudson Macready. Hudson is a Knoxville born country singer-songwriter who is touring nationally at the age of 19. His hit song, "Better Man," which he wrote at 16, details his Uncle’s battles with addiction and loss, and a lot of his songs tackle more mature subject matter, as he is known for his emphasis on hard-hitting lyrics and a focus on storytelling. Hudson’s music also has elements of roots and Americana soundscapes, and in addition to performing and writing music, he is also an actor, having a recurring role on ABC's High Potential. 7 p.m. August 21. $20-$25. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. songbirds.org