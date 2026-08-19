Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Rivers and Realms at the Tennessee Aquarium. Embrace yourself for a fun, Adults-only fantasy themed evening at the Aquarium Downtown, where folks can expect the River Journey of the Aquarium to transform into a medieval fantasy realm for the evening. There will be references to courts, bards, and jousting, to mention a few. Costumes are encouraged, and your tickets get you access to complimentary charcuterie bites, coca-cola products, canned water, and two drink tickets for beer and wine. There is also complimentary mead tasting and food trucks on site you can purchase meals from. Get ready to enjoy tasty bites and drinks while having your portrait done by a caricature artist, jousting, coloring in the old Tavern, all while shopping at the mini market of local vendors. 6-9 p.m. August 21. $35-$45. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org/events-programs/nightlife-rivers-realms
Watermelon Festival. The 3rd annual Watermelon Festival at McDonald Farm is set to be the perfect event for these brutal summer temperatures. Over two days, expect all things Watermelon, including eating and rolling contests, a Hottest Hillbilly Contest, and vendors and local makers. The family-oriented event will also feature a kids zone, full of inflatables and watermelon themed fun. In addition to all these activities, there will also be incredible live music by local Chattanooga band, The Briars, as well as from Bryanna Fuquea, Shani Palmer, and Corey James Clifton. Get ready for a day full of Watermelon inspired family fun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. August 22-23. $5. Children under 10 are free. McDonald Farm. 16705 Coulterville Road. Sale Creek, TN. shopthemarketat.com/events/watermelon-festival
River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing folks together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Maria Jordania and a food truck by Jonny Poppers. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 22. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-aug22-26
Touch a Truck at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their Touch a Truck Market. This is an opportunity to get up close and personal with a variety of work trucks, heavy equipment, and emergency vehicles, exploring them closely in a safe and secure environment. There will be tasty food trucks, farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. There will also be live music from Chattanooga local country sensation, Bella Lam, as well as from Zech Dallas. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 23. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Hudson Macready. Hudson is a Knoxville born country singer-songwriter who is touring nationally at the age of 19. His hit song, "Better Man," which he wrote at 16, details his Uncle’s battles with addiction and loss, and a lot of his songs tackle more mature subject matter, as he is known for his emphasis on hard-hitting lyrics and a focus on storytelling. Hudson’s music also has elements of roots and Americana soundscapes, and in addition to performing and writing music, he is also an actor, having a recurring role on ABC's High Potential. 7 p.m. August 21. $20-$25. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. songbirds.org
Rick Rushing III & The Blues Strangers. A Chattanooga-based blues roots trio led by singer-songwriter and guitarist, Rick Rushing III. While he is originally from Ohio, he learned to play guitar here in the Scenic City, and the band is based here. The band blends elements of rock, jazz with blues to form a high-energy, funky sound. Rick is related to the legendary Jimmy Rushing, former vocalist for the Count Basie Big Band. In addition to being an incredible musician, Rick was former board chair of the Folk School of Chattanooga, and was also selected for the Holmberg Arts Fellowship in 2014. 6 p.m. August 22. $18.44-$103.84. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Ax and the Hatchetmen. Hailing from the Chicago music scene, Ax and the Hatchetmen are a fun indie-rock band with pop sensibilities, combining a high-energy, upbeat guitar driven sound with horns and profound lyrics. They’ve been touring nationally for years now, making a name for themselves in the indie-rock world. The six piece band is led at the helm by vocalist and guitarist, Axel Ellis. 8 p.m. August 22. $25-$30. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St, Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
The Temptations and The Four Tops. Two of the most legendary soul bands and vocal groups to come out of Motown are joining forces for one special evening at Memorial Auditorium. The Temptations are known for classic hit songs like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” which are all embedded into the cultural zeitgeist of American music. Similarly, The Four Tops are known for their classic Motown sound, with hit songs like “I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” and “Baby I Need Your Loving.” Two generational wonders are coming together for one night of shared song. Get ready for nostalgia overload, and be sure to buy your tickets today. 7 p.m. August 23. $40.55-$372.10. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
Comedy and Theatre
Jenny Zigrino. Zigrino is a powerhouse stand-up comedian known for having a sharp edge mixed with a certain type of kindness, known for her observational humor and for always willing to be the butt of a joke. Her TV credentials are impressive, as she has been seen on Conan, The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2023, and numerous times on networks like Comedy Central, HBO, and MTV, to name a few. She recently appeared notably on After Midnight, and is currently working on a new comedy project called Afterbirth. Buy your tickets fast to see this incredible talent live in person. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. August 21-22. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.