Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Chatt Town Cool Down. Chatt Town Cool Down encourages folks to get outside at Coolidge Park during the tail end of summer to enjoy time with family and friends. Featuring a foam slide, a sprinkler run, games, an obstacle course, free carousel rides, puppets, food trucks, and so much more, there is no shortage of fun, family-oriented activities to do. There will be a kids run and a 5K in the morning, followed by a slew of fun and free activities to help you stay outside while also remaining cool in these brutal temperatures. Additionally, there will be live music and local vendors. Don’t miss a chance to get outside and enjoy Chattanooga before summer comes to an end. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. August 29. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. outdoorchattanooga.com/programs/chatt-town-cooldown

Chattanooga World Food Truck Festival. With well over 40 food trucks and 50 plus vendors, the annual Chattanooga World Food Truck Festival is set for its inaugural year in the Scenic City, serving as a celebration of culture, community, and tasty food. The food represents over 14 countries and cultures from award-winning chefs, and the marketplace at the festival features over 100 local artisans, small businesses, makers, and various retailers. There will also be free wi-fi available all day long as well as live music from multiple local acts. Get ready for a fun day exploring great food in a family-friendly atmosphere. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. August 29. Free. Tennessee River Park. 4301 Amnicola Highway. Chattanooga, TN. heartharaculinary.com/festivals

River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Jessamyn Rain and a food truck by Wally’s Fro Yo. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 29. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-aug29-26

Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their Team Spirit themed day. As football season is readily approaching, the market will allow folks to rep their favorite teams; whether it’s college, high school, or professional, all fans are welcome. Be sure to wear your team’s favorite colors and get all decked out for a fun day at the Chattanooga Market. There will also be tasty food trucks, farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere, along with live music from the Sloppy Street Tacos. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 30. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

An Acoustic Evening with Max Bemis of Say Anything. Performing a more intimate, stripped-down acoustic show at Cherry Street Tavern, singer-songwriter and frontman Max Bemis from the lauded American emo and pop-punk band, Say Anything, will be playing several songs that are more personal to him, sharing stories that take you behind the scenes of some of Say Anything’s biggest hit songs. Say Anything’s music helped define and mold the emo scene of the early 2000’s, and Max Bemis’ poignant songwriting is at the heart of that. On September 18th, Max Bemis and Say Anything will be releasing a new album, Cherry Soda, in collaboration with Wavves frontman, Nathan Williams. 9 p.m. August 28. $24.21. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga