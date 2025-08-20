Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

The "dog days" of August are here and the summer event season is still in full swing with a whole lot of things to see and do around town this weekend.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals and Markets

Watermelon Festival. 35 minutes from Downtown Chattanooga is the 2nd annual Watermelon festival at Old McDonald Farm, with this year's festival featuring live entertainment, captivating art, sweet candies, drinks, statues, and of course, watermelons. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. August 23-24. Free. 16705 Coulterville Road. Sale Creek, TN. facebook.com/shopthemarketat

Under The Stars Market & Movie Night. An unforgettable evening at The Urban Magnolia Studio Parking Lot, featuring local vendors, food, drinks, and a sunset special movie screening. 5-10 p.m. August 23. Free. The Urban Magnolia Studio Parking Lot. 2310 Vance Ave. Chattanooga, TN. theurbanmagnoliastudio.com

Chattanooga River Market by the Aquarium. Annual arts and crafts market outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Saturdays with live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities, soaps, candles, local jewelry, pet items, and free yoga on the first Saturday of each month. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 23. Free. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Chatt Town Cool Down. Named Tennessee Riverline’s event of the year in 2023, the third annual festival in Coolidge Park features a day of high-energy, outdoor activities, including a paddle parade, water games, a foam slide, live music, food and drink vendors, and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. August 23. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River St. Chattanooga, TN. outdoorchattanooga.com/programs/chatt-town-cooldown

Market Baketacular at The Chattanooga Market. This Sunday at the Chattanooga Market highlights bakers, featuring baked breads, cookies, pretzels, cupcakes, macarons, and a cake walk at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 24. Free. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

America. The British-American rock band formed in 1970, known for their close vocal harmonies, powerful lyrics, and their acoustic folk-rock sound. Songs like “Ventura Highway” and “A Horse With No Name,” spent time on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 list and accelerated their rise to fame. 7 p.m. August 22. $53-$167. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com/memorial_auditorium

Lee Bains Live Album Recording. Punk and Southern rock singer-songwriter, Lee Bains, will be performing and recording songs for his upcoming album at Cherry Street Tavern. 9 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. August 22-24. $19.50. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry St. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga

The New Quintet. The Chattanooga based ensemble formed in 2020 and blends traditional American roots music with folk, early country, and ragtime. 7:30 p.m. August 23. $15-$60. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Hard Luck. Southern rock band hailing from Chattanooga, delivering old fashioned sounds in new tunes. 7 p.m. August 23. $20-$25. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Galleries & Museums

Shuptrines Gallery: Maureen Hyde Exhibition. A beautiful selection of works by internationally renowned artist, Maureen Hyde. Maureen is a fine art painter and a former principal instructor at the Florence Academy of Art. Her captivating works exude a grace and sophistication only found in the style of Italian, Old-World Renaissance pieces. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Through September 1. Free. Shuptrines Gallery. 2613 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. shuptrinesgallery.com