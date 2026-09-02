Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

The Ultimate Fall Fest. The 2nd annual Ultimate Fall Festival takes place at The Colonnade in Ringgold, Georgia, this Saturday. The community-oriented festival is set to bring all things fall to Ringgold, featuring local food trucks, a kid’s zone with face painting and bouncy houses, a pumpkin art contest, live music from the local band Roots On Fire, and a variety of local vendors and makers selling a range of products. Additionally, there will be a cake walk and a chance to win free tickets to the Zerbini Family Circus, coming to town September 25th-26th. The fall festival is set to usher in a new season, and hopefully with it cooler temperatures. Don’t miss a chance to check out one of the first fall festivals of the season.10 a.m.-4 p.m. September 5. Free. The Colonnade. 264 Catoosa Cir. Ringgold, GA. vonzarainc.com

Birds, Brews, and BBQ. The Chattanooga Audubon Society is presenting a special evening this Saturday at Audubon Acres, where they will be hosting a Labor Day weekend BBQ where folks can gather together for live music from Chattanooga Americana duo Magic Birds, as well as try out tasty food from Tennessee Rebel BBQ, local beer, family and kid’s friendly activities, and even a guided bird hike. The event is designed to get folks outside in an Outdoor city while enjoying good food, drinks, and community bonding. At its heart the event is about connection to nature and to each other. 5-8 p.m. September 5. $5-$20. Audubon Acres. 900 North Sanctuary Road, Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogaaudubon.org

River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Maria Jordania and a food truck by Taqueria El Jaguar. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. September 5. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-sep5-26

Fall Food Truck Rally at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with the Fall food truck rally, where the market will be kicking off Labor Day weekend with some of the best food trucks both regionally and in the Scenic City, including various cuisines ranging from Thai, Mexican, Cajun, American, and so much more. Expect a variety of tasty donuts and sweet treats, as well as amazing local brews, too. There will also be farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere, along with live music from the Stratoblasters. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. September 6. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Sodown. The stage name for DJ, instrumentalist, and producer Ehren River Wright, Sodown is a bass heavy electronic project blending soul, jazz, and funk into an eclectic, high-energy soundscape that sees Wright incorporating the saxophone heavily, into groove-filled, soulful sets. While not a household EDM act quite yet, Sodown has begun to make a real name for themselves, having performed at Coachella, Red Rocks, and several other lauded venues. His most recent full-length album, Colors of the Mind, was released in November 2024, and sees Sodown experimenting and collaborating with other lauded EDM acts. Get ready for an upbeat, funky evening at Barrelhouse Ballroom this Friday. 9 p.m. September 4. $25-$30. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St, Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com