Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Zombie Fun Run & Fest. The 2nd annual Zombie Fun Run and Festival is taking place this Saturday at the Red Bank Community Center. More than just a fun run, this unique event is broken up into three parts. The day begins with the Zombie Festival from 2-6 p.m. which will feature incredible food trucks, local artists, vendors, costumes, and zombie fun, before the Fun Run takes place from 6-7 p.m. where folks will try to outrun zombies on their way to finishing the Godsey Ridge Trail. Lastly, there will be an incredible G(RAVE) after party, from 7-11 p.m. featuring a DJ, more food trucks, drinks, and a local film screening. The entire event is meant to bring folks together under a fun, spooky fun run, party, and festival in the Red Bank community. 2-11 p.m. September 12. $10-$60. Red Bank Community Center. 3653 Tom Weathers Drive, Red Bank, TN. walnutstreetpublishing.com/zombie-fun-run
Bluegrass and Blooms. A special evening at Flat Top Mountain Farm where folks can expect live bluegrass and acoustic music from Dunlap, TN native, Hannah Danley, who is well known in the area, as well as fresh flowers in bloom, all set across a scenic countryside setting. There are no pets allowed at this event, but families should expect incredible music, scenery, and tasty food and refreshments for all. Gates at 6 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. September 12. $10. Children 13 and under are free. Flat Top Mountain Farm. 638 Bowman Cemetery Road, Soddy Daisy, TN. flattopmountainfarm.com/bluegrass-and-blooms
River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Texasippi Sid and a food truck by Smash Boyz. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. September 12. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-sep12-26
Chattanooga Top Chef at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with Chattanooga’s Top Chef, where the market will be transformed with some of the best local chefs competing in a high-energy cook off, in which they will each face a secret ingredient that they have to incorporate into their dish the day of, looking to impress a panel of judges. The chefs competing this year are Dustin Concannon of Amada Tapas & Wine, Bryan Ward of The Rosecomb, Kolby Carpenter of Camila, Patrick Fitzgerald of The Landing Social House, and John Shirley of Kai Bistro. There will also be farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. September 13. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Joe Kaplow. Kaplow is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Santa Cruz, California, whose interesting path took him from growing up learning to love music on a large farm in rural New Jersey to graduating from Berklee's College of Music. His soundscape is indie-folk with a dash of indie-rock, and his latest album, RTZ, came out in August of 2025. Throughout his time as a musician he spent a lot of time self-recording, and he has now moved towards a more band-driven sound with some of his latest singles, including "Sweet Relief" released in 2026. 6 p.m. September 11. $18.44-$103.84. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
Flatland Cavalry. A six piece Americana and country band hailing from Lubbock, Texas has made waves in their respective scenes, combining Texas swag with folk, Americana, and country leaning soundscapes. Their following is strong, and their music has also been featured in shows and hit films including Yellowstone, Landman, The Ranch, and the The Hunger Games’ latest film. Their current tour is in support of the latest album, Work of Heart, released in March of 2026. Don’t miss a chance to catch one of the hottest country Americana acts at Memorial Auditorium this Friday. 7:30 p.m. September 11. $62-$244. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
Copeland. Hailing from Lakeland, Florida, Copeland is an indie alt-rock band formed originally in 2001 by lead vocalist, songwriter, and instrumentalist Aaron Marsh, along with his childhood friend James Likeness. Their songwriting is emotionally nuanced and thoughtful, with beautiful, more tender, piano driven arrangements, accompanied with a somewhat melancholic indie-rock sound that has seen them touring and performing across the country for over twenty five years. While they broke up in 2010, they reunited in 2014 and have been creating beautiful music for over two and half decades. 7 p.m. September 11. $25. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. songbirds.org
Et Cetera. Chattanooga’s local instrumental and jam band forward group whose sound is eclectic, defying genre conventions and blending elements of blues, funk, rock, jazz, and even classical music into a sound that resembles some of their influences, like Steely Dan and Phish. The band is composed of Adam Stone and Alex Keiss on guitar, with Drew McDowell on drums and Kellen Shiles on Bass. Their sets are often high-energy, and some of their jam heavy songs can go upwards of thirteen minutes long. They have slowly been building a name for themselves, and have played key Chattanooga venues like Songbirds, JJ’s Bohemia, and even Southside Porchfest. 8 p.m. September 12. $18.90. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
Jodi White. Drawing from real-life experiences in her comedy, stand-up comedian, Jodi White, will be performing at The Comedy Catch this weekend, bringing relatable material about divorce, motherhood, and navigating relationships. Her style is very much autobiographical, and her stage persona is known for being boldly unapologetic, transforming deeply personal stories into something positive and funny. In the past, Jodi has been featured in the magazine Today’s Woman, and has been seen on Nick Jr. Channel as well as the series Island Hoppers with the late, great, James Van Der Beek in 2019. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. September 11-12. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
Rodney Carrington. Texas born comedian and singer-songwriter Rodney Carrington has been performing comedy for nearly thirty three years, and has made a name for himself as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past twenty years. His stand-up sees him mixing comedy with songs, infusing the two and performing with a country twang sound that blends music with comedy. He’s a well accomplished recording artist, and has released three albums on his own label alone. In 2017, he filmed a Netflix special entitled Rodney Carrington: Here Comes the Truth, and is one of the biggest touring comedic acts in the country currently. 7 p.m. September 12. $40-$87.25. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.