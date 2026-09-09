Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Zombie Fun Run & Fest. The 2nd annual Zombie Fun Run and Festival is taking place this Saturday at the Red Bank Community Center. More than just a fun run, this unique event is broken up into three parts. The day begins with the Zombie Festival from 2-6 p.m. which will feature incredible food trucks, local artists, vendors, costumes, and zombie fun, before the Fun Run takes place from 6-7 p.m. where folks will try to outrun zombies on their way to finishing the Godsey Ridge Trail. Lastly, there will be an incredible G(RAVE) after party, from 7-11 p.m. featuring a DJ, more food trucks, drinks, and a local film screening. The entire event is meant to bring folks together under a fun, spooky fun run, party, and festival in the Red Bank community. 2-11 p.m. September 12. $10-$60. Red Bank Community Center. 3653 Tom Weathers Drive, Red Bank, TN. walnutstreetpublishing.com/zombie-fun-run

Bluegrass and Blooms. A special evening at Flat Top Mountain Farm where folks can expect live bluegrass and acoustic music from Dunlap, TN native, Hannah Danley, who is well known in the area, as well as fresh flowers in bloom, all set across a scenic countryside setting. There are no pets allowed at this event, but families should expect incredible music, scenery, and tasty food and refreshments for all. Gates at 6 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. September 12. $10. Children 13 and under are free. Flat Top Mountain Farm. 638 Bowman Cemetery Road, Soddy Daisy, TN. flattopmountainfarm.com/bluegrass-and-blooms

River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Texasippi Sid and a food truck by Smash Boyz. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. September 12. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-sep12-26

Chattanooga Top Chef at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with Chattanooga’s Top Chef, where the market will be transformed with some of the best local chefs competing in a high-energy cook off, in which they will each face a secret ingredient that they have to incorporate into their dish the day of, looking to impress a panel of judges. The chefs competing this year are Dustin Concannon of Amada Tapas & Wine, Bryan Ward of The Rosecomb, Kolby Carpenter of Camila, Patrick Fitzgerald of The Landing Social House, and John Shirley of Kai Bistro. There will also be farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. September 13. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com