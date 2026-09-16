Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

63rd Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts. Now known as ARTS FEST, the 63rd annual festival of fine arts and crafts in Dalton, Georgia has a storied history, becoming a fixture in the community. The event is hosted by the Creative Arts Guild of Dalton, and features an outdoor artist market alongside a host of juried art exhibitions, with over 50 artists’ work on display. The event itself draws thousands each year, as well as local and regional music performances and a kids fest and art market. One of the more unique and longest running festivals in the surrounding area, ARTS FEST is set to take over Dalton this weekend for three days that are not to be missed. 7-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. September 18-20. $55 for Friday’s Preview Party. Saturday and Sunday are Free. Guild’s Campus. 520 West Waugh Street. Dalton, GA. creativeartsguild.org/events/annual-events/festival

East Ridge Fall Festival. Returning for its 5th annual year, the East Ridge Fall Festival is set to bring autumn vibes to Camp Jordan for two days this weekend, with over 100 vendors, makers, and small businesses, as well as over 30 food and drink vendors and trucks. The festival will also feature a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, inflatables, and a kids corner. There will be live music from a DJ on Sunday, and local band, The Essentials, on Saturday. Having grown over five years, this is one of the best and first fall festivals of the season, set to hopefully usher in some cooler temperatures. This is not an event to be missed if you love fall. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. September 19-20. Free. Camp Jordan. 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy. East Ridge, TN. eastridgeparksandrec.com

River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Amber Fults and a food truck by Jonny Poppers. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. September 19. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-sep19-26

Cultures in Concert at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a Cultures in Concert themed market, where the rich cultural diversity of Chattanooga will be on full display. Expect a variety of live music, dances, performances, and an international food market, taking the traditions, flavors, and sounds from throughout the globe and bringing them together to celebrate our shared humanity amidst cultural differences. There will also be farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. September 20. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com