Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
63rd Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts. Now known as ARTS FEST, the 63rd annual festival of fine arts and crafts in Dalton, Georgia has a storied history, becoming a fixture in the community. The event is hosted by the Creative Arts Guild of Dalton, and features an outdoor artist market alongside a host of juried art exhibitions, with over 50 artists’ work on display. The event itself draws thousands each year, as well as local and regional music performances and a kids fest and art market. One of the more unique and longest running festivals in the surrounding area, ARTS FEST is set to take over Dalton this weekend for three days that are not to be missed. 7-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. September 18-20. $55 for Friday’s Preview Party. Saturday and Sunday are Free. Guild’s Campus. 520 West Waugh Street. Dalton, GA. creativeartsguild.org/events/annual-events/festival
East Ridge Fall Festival. Returning for its 5th annual year, the East Ridge Fall Festival is set to bring autumn vibes to Camp Jordan for two days this weekend, with over 100 vendors, makers, and small businesses, as well as over 30 food and drink vendors and trucks. The festival will also feature a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, inflatables, and a kids corner. There will be live music from a DJ on Sunday, and local band, The Essentials, on Saturday. Having grown over five years, this is one of the best and first fall festivals of the season, set to hopefully usher in some cooler temperatures. This is not an event to be missed if you love fall. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. September 19-20. Free. Camp Jordan. 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy. East Ridge, TN. eastridgeparksandrec.com
River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Amber Fults and a food truck by Jonny Poppers. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. September 19. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-sep19-26
Cultures in Concert at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a Cultures in Concert themed market, where the rich cultural diversity of Chattanooga will be on full display. Expect a variety of live music, dances, performances, and an international food market, taking the traditions, flavors, and sounds from throughout the globe and bringing them together to celebrate our shared humanity amidst cultural differences. There will also be farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. September 20. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Houndmouth. Lauded Americana and indie-folk rock band, Houndmouth, is led at the helm by frontman Matt Myers, forming in 2001 in Indiana, right across the Ohio river. The group is known for their layered and lush harmonies, as well as their breakout hit, “Sedona,” which was released in 2015. While their lineup has changed over the years, Matt Myers has remained a consistent presence amidst all the changes. Their latest album, Lordy, came out in June of 2026, and they will be performing songs from it along with their classic hit at The Signal for a night of music not to be missed in the Scenic City. 8 p.m. September 18. $34.48 - $75.68. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Tucker Underwood. Tucker is an emerging voice in the Country scene, hailing from the Ringgold and Chicakumauga areas, building a strong name for himself in the more modern, roots country scene in Chattanooga. His sets are heavily southern, chock full of raw energy and focused on crowd connection. In July of 2026, he released his single "Dancing in the Headlights" and has played several notable venues in town, including Songbirds, and Home Plate Bar and Grill, where he also works as DJ and host. Tucker is a unique talent, and his music is steadily becoming a part of the rising modern country scene in town. 8 p.m. September 18. $15-$20. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Jay Buchanan. Largely known as the frontman for the Grammy nominated rock band, Rival Sons, Buchanan is embarking on a storytelling tour that is very different from the soundscapes he was creating with Rival Sons. His latest sound combines elements of gospel and soul, creating music that is more stripped down and intimate, with a focus on putting an emphasis on storytelling and conversations surrounding the songs themselves. Not only bound to music, Buchanan is also an actor, appearing in the film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, released in 2025. He’s also collaborated with amazing artists like Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, and Barry Gib, to name a few. Expect a more intimate show this Saturday focused on the conversations behind the song. 8 p.m. September 19. $31-$36. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. songbirds.org
Comedy and Theatre
Fortune Feimster. One of the most recognizable faces in comedy today, Fortune Feimster, will be bringing her hilarious show to the Walker Theatre for a night of unparalleled comedic genius. Originally from North Carolina, Feimster often draws humor from her southern upbringing, focusing on subjects like relationships, family dynamics, and the ups and downs of everyday life. She spent a lot of time in the Groundlings in L.A. before blowing up and going on to have parts in amazing productions like The Mindy Project, Bless the Harts, Champions, and The L Word: Generation Q. More recently, she starred in The Hawk with Will Ferrell on Netflix. Instead of being intentionally edgy or gimmicky, Feimster's comedic style focuses on storytelling. 7 p.m. September 18. $65.50. Walker Theatre. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
Mario Adrion. A German born stand-up comedian and former male model, Mario Adrion, has built a massive stand-up career in the United States. He went from a model, to a viral internet personality, to selling out shows as a stand-up comedian. His comedy tackles the stereotypes behind Germans and what growing up in Germany was like, while mixing in observational and self-deprecating humor. He also auditioned for American Idol in 2021 in a speedo. His debut comedy special, My Struggle, was released in March of 2026. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. September 18-19. $33.25-$44.25. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.