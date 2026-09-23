Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Crabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale & Pollinator Festival. One of Chattanooga’s favorite fall traditions is back, bigger than ever, featuring thousands of fall plants, local makers and vendors, pollinator education courses, food trucks, live music on Friday and Saturday, and plenty of family-friendly activities, making for a special day at Crabtree Farms. The community-oriented event is a chance to connect with fellow plant lovers, while browsing for native species, herbs, shrubs, trees, and perennials, as well as vegetables. Every purchase at the event goes towards Crabtree Farms’ mission to connect folks through education and community engagement. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. September 25-27. Free. Crabtree Farms. 1000 E. 30th Street. Chattanooga, TN. crabtreefarms.org

Bacon and Barrel Festival. Get ready for an adults only evening of excellent southern food, all things bacon, whiskey, and live music. Each ticket includes unlimited samples of bacon-themed dishes, as well as 12 whiskey samples, photo opportunities, access to live music, and much more. There will also be beer, wine, and full sized cocktails available for purchase. Proceeds from the event go back into supporting the Chattanooga Market, so every ticket purchased helps. At the end of the night, everyone will vote for the winner of the Golden Hog, a competition where restaurants will create their own bacon or pork themed dishes, after which folks in attendance will vote for their favorite to determine the Golden Hog champion. If you like Bacon and Whiskey, this is the festival for you. 5-8 p.m. September 26. $55-$95. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogafestivals.com/bacon

River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Maria Jordania and a food truck by C&K Snowy Delights. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. September 26. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-sep26-26

Chattanooga Fall Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their annual fall market, featuring pumpkins, fall produce, various themed sweet treats, food trucks, and even live music from Taylor Charles Levin and Justin Moye. The event is designed to get folks in the mood for fall, ushering in cooler temps, warm chili, and of course, football. There will also be farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. September 27. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Project Pat. Born Patrick Earl Houston, Memphis rapper Project Pat became one of the defining voices of southern rap in the late nineties, immersed in the Three Six Mafia scene, and while he was not a core member, his brother, Juicy J was one of the founding members. His breakout album came in 2001, entitled Mista Don't Play: Everythangs Workin, featuring members of Three Six Mafia. His rapping style is conversational in nature, and his story is one that is rooted in Memphis street life and many ups and downs. His latest single, "Waijiaoguan," was released in September of this year, and he is set to bring his signature southern rap flare to The Signal this Friday. 8 p.m. September 25. $44.83 - $70.38. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com