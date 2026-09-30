Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Reopening of the Walnut Street Bridge. Following 18 months of intensive renovations, a Chattanooga landmark, the Walnut Street Bridge, is set to reopen with a grand celebration hosted by the City of Chattanooga. The massive family-friendly celebration is set to host thousands for a day of community fun, including a large celebratory walk, live entertainment, and even dance and live art activities. This is also a great time for foot traffic over to the NorthShore, so be sure to grab a friend or three, walk the bridge, and save time for exploring the activities and local businesses in the NorthShore community. This is not a day or an event to miss out on at the Walnut Street Bridge in the Scenic City. 12- 3 p.m. October 3. Walnut Street Bridge. Start at Walnut Street Plaza. 1 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN. walnutstreetbridge.com
River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Matt Downer and a food truck by Taqueria El Jaguar. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 3. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN.
chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-oct3-26
Croctober Fest. The 2nd Annual Croctober Fest at Electric Crocodile is a fun, fall themed vintage market, featuring spotlight vendor, Brass Maiden Vintage, along with incredible live music, entertainment, food trucks and refreshments. The event is a celebration of fashion, vintage culture, and ushers in the fall season with incredible vibes. The 2nd annual festival also brings community members together with local creators and makers, providing an eclectic outdoor space for folks to gather, enjoy cooler temperatures, and celebrate the fall season with alternative fashion, entertainment, and tasty food. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. October 3. Free. Electric Crocodile. North 607 Cherokee Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. linktr.ee/electriccrocodile
Scenic City Wings at The Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their massive annual Scenic City Wings competition, where the market promises to spice things up with a wing eating competition, in which people will pay twenty dollars, giving them access to two wings from each of the six participating restaurants. This year’s restaurants are: HiFi Clyde's, Whiskey Cowgirl, Owls Nest BBQ, Southside Social, Bhamanooga Wings, and Grillbilly BBQ. Patrons will cast their vote for best wing, and there will be two trophies presented at the end of the day; one being a People’s Choice award for best wing and the other for Judges. There will also be a Hot Seat, where local celebrities will be asked a series of tough questions while eating increasingly spicier wings. All ticket proceeds go directly back into the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. There will also be farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. October 4. $20. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival. Now in its 19th annual year, the 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival at Ross’s Landing in Downtown Chattanooga has turned into not only a staple music festival in the Scenic City, it is also bringing major names in the bluegrass world to Chattanooga for two days of fun, free live music and community-oriented fun. The festival has steadily grown into not only a pillar in Chattanooga, but also a nationally lauded event. American Country magazine named it one of the country's Top Five Bluegrass Festivals, and this year’s lineup is set to bring the heat. Some of the major acts performing this year are Sam Bush, Dan Tyminski, East Nash Grass, The Travelin' McCourys, and Rhonda Vincent. There will also be over 17 local food trucks alongside great beer, wine, and cocktails available for purchase. 5:30-11 p.m. Friday. 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. October 2-3. Free. Ross’s Landing. 201 Riverfront Parkway. Chattanooga, TN. 3sistersbluegrass.com
Lily Rose. Hailing from Atlanta, Lily Rose has made a name for herself in the country pop and R&B scenes, especially after the success of her huge hit, “Villian” which went viral online and on Tiktok. In 2022, she won the GLAAD's Outstanding Breakthrough Artist Award, and was nominated for an ACM New Female Artist award. She has been on tour with Shania Twain and Luke Byran, and her full-length debut album, I Know What I Want, was released in October 2025. Her eclectic style has garnered her a loyal fanbase, and this is not a show to be missed for those who are fans of R&B infused country-pop soundscapes. 8 p.m. October 2. $30.15. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Brenn! Folk-pop singer-songwriter, Brennan Keller, who goes by the stage name Brenn! Is a young Tuscaloosa, Alabama native who is bringing his unique sound to Barrelhouse Ballroom this Saturday. His music has a distinctly southern, conversational style to it, with an emphasis on hard-hitting lyrics and catchy tunes. His song, “4 Runner,” about long-distance relationships, was his breakout hit, putting Brennan on Billboard's Top 50, while also charting in over 23 countries. He released his debut full-length album, AMATEUR AT BEST, in June of this year, and his success has skyrocketed, with over 400,000 followers on TikTok. 8:30 p.m. October 3. $23-$27. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
Sean Patton. New Orleans based comedian, writer, actor, and stand-up comic, Sean Patton, is known for his high-energy comedic style that is based in surreal, wild storytelling. He started out playing in local coffee shops and bars before ultimately performing at major comedy festivals including Just for Laughs, Bonnaroo, and SXSW. He is currently based in New York, and has performed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and has acted in Inside Amy Schumer and on the hit show Maron. He has also appeared in HBO’s Hacks, and his most recent role is as one of the lead characters on FX’s show, English Teacher. At heart, Patton is a storyteller, and this special engagement is two nights of brilliant and thought provoking comedy not to be missed. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. October 2-3. $28-$38.75. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.