Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Reopening of the Walnut Street Bridge. Following 18 months of intensive renovations, a Chattanooga landmark, the Walnut Street Bridge, is set to reopen with a grand celebration hosted by the City of Chattanooga. The massive family-friendly celebration is set to host thousands for a day of community fun, including a large celebratory walk, live entertainment, and even dance and live art activities. This is also a great time for foot traffic over to the NorthShore, so be sure to grab a friend or three, walk the bridge, and save time for exploring the activities and local businesses in the NorthShore community. This is not a day or an event to miss out on at the Walnut Street Bridge in the Scenic City. 12- 3 p.m. October 3. Walnut Street Bridge. Start at Walnut Street Plaza. 1 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN. walnutstreetbridge.com

River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Matt Downer and a food truck by Taqueria El Jaguar. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 3. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN.

chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-oct3-26

Croctober Fest. The 2nd Annual Croctober Fest at Electric Crocodile is a fun, fall themed vintage market, featuring spotlight vendor, Brass Maiden Vintage, along with incredible live music, entertainment, food trucks and refreshments. The event is a celebration of fashion, vintage culture, and ushers in the fall season with incredible vibes. The 2nd annual festival also brings community members together with local creators and makers, providing an eclectic outdoor space for folks to gather, enjoy cooler temperatures, and celebrate the fall season with alternative fashion, entertainment, and tasty food. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. October 3. Free. Electric Crocodile. North 607 Cherokee Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. linktr.ee/electriccrocodile

Scenic City Wings at The Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their massive annual Scenic City Wings competition, where the market promises to spice things up with a wing eating competition, in which people will pay twenty dollars, giving them access to two wings from each of the six participating restaurants. This year’s restaurants are: HiFi Clyde's, Whiskey Cowgirl, Owls Nest BBQ, Southside Social, Bhamanooga Wings, and Grillbilly BBQ. Patrons will cast their vote for best wing, and there will be two trophies presented at the end of the day; one being a People’s Choice award for best wing and the other for Judges. There will also be a Hot Seat, where local celebrities will be asked a series of tough questions while eating increasingly spicier wings. All ticket proceeds go directly back into the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. There will also be farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. October 4. $20. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com