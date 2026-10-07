Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Halloween Trail Fest. Set in the wooded trails of Enterprise South Nature Park, this spooky Halloween themed haunted trail fest is set to feature three different scary trail hikes, one designed for children 12 and under, another entitled the Glow Trail that offers a not-so-scary experience, and the big scare attraction, the Haunted Trail, which meanders through a two-mile trail in the woods full of ghouls, creatures, creepy scenes, monsters, and unique special effects. There will also be a kids zone with inflatables and a bonfire, as well as food trucks on site, face painting, and even a maze. Extra parking will be available at the Volkswagen lot, with complimentary transportation to the event. 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. October 9-10. $7-$15. Children 3 and under are free. Enterprise South Nature Park. 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN. parks.hamiltontn.gov/367/Halloween-Trail-Fest

River Market. The River Market is free and happens downtown every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a myriad of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Maria Jordania and a food truck by Bopcha. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 10. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-oct10-26

Spooky Paws Pet Parade. Combining a fall festival with a spooky costume parade for your beloved pets, the Spooky Paws Pet Parade is now in its third year and is becoming a staple in the Chattanooga area. In addition to winning prizes for best-dressed pet, folks can also experience opportunities to interact with pet owners, vendors, and rescue organizations. There will be live music, food vendors, local artisan vendors, family activities, and all things Halloween. This free pet and family-friendly festival is presented by Shop the Market At, and is set to be a special day for pet lovers all across the Chattanooga area. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. October 10. Free. Tennessee River Park. 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN. shopthemarketat.com

Health Fair Expo at The Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their annual Health Fair Expo. The unique market puts a spotlight on health, wellness-oriented organizations, and local businesses that offer information, resources and services for your whole family, with booths providing advice on healthy living and ways to support your overall wellbeing. There will also be live music from Scenic City Sound, as well as farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. October 11. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

The Doobie Brothers. One of the more legendary American rock groups of all time, The Doobie Brothers, formed in 1970, and have gone on to release classic hits like “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin’" and “China Grove,” to name a few. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, with Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, and Michael McDonald all being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025. After more than five decades the band still remains active, too, and their latest album, Walk This Road, came out in 2025. They will be performing songs from it as well as the classics this Friday at the Memorial Auditorium. 8 p.m. October 9. $64-$268. Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com