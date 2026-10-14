Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Bookanooga: Books and Booze Fair. Featuring more than 70 authors and vendors, food, drinks, and games, Bookanooga’s fall fair is set to be a special one, designed to connect folks with other readers and writers while enjoying the crisp fall weather at Renaissance Park. There will also be a community book swap, a Great Bookish Bake-Off, where folks will compete by making homemade cakes inspired by literary references, then, to cap things off, a Literary Grave Rave, which is a Halloween themed adult costume dance party that encourages folks to mingle and have fun. Don’t miss out on this unique event in the Scenic City, right in time for fall. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 17. Free. $10 VIP Entry. Renaissance Park. 133 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. bookanooga.com
Chattanooga Oktoberfest. Returning for its 25th year, Chattanooga’s Oktoberfest is set to bring two days of jam-packed German themed food, culture, music, and beers to the First Horizon Pavilion. The event is family-friendly, too, with kids being encouraged to learn the chicken dance before enjoying a tasty brat or bavarian pretzel. There will be a Biergarten featuring local and regional brews, as well as polka lessons, live music from The Wustbrats Oompah Band, and plenty of themed games. A German costume is highly recommended, and there will be a host of German-themed merch for sale, including commemorative ceramic beer steins, head garlands, and fedora hats. Get ready for an Oktoberfest you won’t soon forget. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. October 17 and 18. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. ChattanoogaOktoberfest.com
The Cleveland Apple Festival. Now in its 25th year, the Cleveland Apple Festival is a staple family-friendly tradition held each year in historic downtown Cleveland, TN. The two-day event celebrates all things fall and all things apple, as it brings the community together to enjoy a day of music, tasty food, drinks, arts and crafts vendors, a children’s zone, petting zoo, and so much more. The event also works as a nonprofit, and is a registered public charity that donates a large portion of proceeds to other various nonprofits in the Cleveland area. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. October 17-18. Free. 155 N Ocoee Street. Cleveland, TN. clevelandapplefestival.org
Scenic City Sense Circus. This Sunday, get ready for an event unlike any other, as the Scenic City Sense Circus takes over Miller Park in Downtown Chattanooga. The free community event is interactive, exploring the five senses through immersive, creative, sensory activities and experiences, designed to stimulate your sight, smell, sound, taste, and touch. The event is supported by River City Company and the Lyndhurst Foundation, and features local artists and makers, interactive booths, live performers and even circus-inspired surprises. 3-6 p.m. Sunday, October 18. Free. Miller Park. 928 Market Street. Chattanooga, TN. scsensecircus.com
Live Music
Highland Park Porchfest. Returning to celebrate its fifth annual year, the Highland Park Porchfest is a free, flagship music festival in the Scenic City, created in 2022 by Maggie Carruth O’Connor. It has since gone on to inspire multiple other Porchfests in the city, where residents and music lovers alike come together in the Highland Park neighborhood to gather around people’s homes and porches to hear incredible live music, including sets from staple local hometown favorites like The Blake Worthington String Band, Rise and Strum, Le Gato, and Cody-Landress Gibson, to name a few. The festival begins on Friday with a huge kickoff show at White Duck Taco, featuring local band Lonesome Wave. This year’s porchfest will also feature a songwriter showcase competition. 6-8:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday. October 16-17. Free. Kick off is Friday at White Duck Taco. 1519 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN. Music performances Saturday are at various locations across town. highlandparkporchfest.com
The Banshees. One of Chattanooga’s signature indie rock bands, The Banshees, are led at the helm by creative force and lead singer-songwriter John Daly, with the rest of the band featuring Ian Porter on vocals and guitar, Brandon McDaniel on bass, and Jonathon Susman on drums. The group formed in 2023, and released their debut single, “On the Bridge,” in summer of 2024. The band is known for their dynamic shows and their emphasis on original, authentic storytelling, with a soundscape that is both introspective and eclectic. 7 p.m. October 16. $19-$22. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, TN.venue.songbirds.org
Lucero. The Memphis born, long time legendary southern alt-country, rock, and punk band, Lucero, is led at the helm by principal singer-songwriter, Ben Nichols, with his raspy, soulful vocals becoming a definite part of the band’s ethos. Their music is also rooted in gritty and emotional songwriting, with music that blends elements of rhythmic, soaring guitar, organ, piano, and hard hitting lyrics that tackle themes like regret, heartache, growth, and growing older. Their latest album offering, Should’ve Learned by Now, was released in 2023, and is their 12th studio album. 8 p.m. October 17. $25-$30. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
Lookout Comedy Festival with Ryan Goodcase. Goodcase will be performing as part of the Lookout Comedy Festival, where multiple local and national comedians will take the stage at various venues across town. Goodcase is known for his dry wit, clever writing, and a stage presence that is calm, cool, and collected. In 2019, Goodcase became the youngest person to win the World Series of Comedy. He then went on to much acclaim, taking the crown for the 45th San Francisco International Comedy Competition in 2021. His debut comedy special, “Maybe They're Dead” was released in 2024. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday. October 16. $28-$38.75. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.