Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Bookanooga: Books and Booze Fair. Featuring more than 70 authors and vendors, food, drinks, and games, Bookanooga’s fall fair is set to be a special one, designed to connect folks with other readers and writers while enjoying the crisp fall weather at Renaissance Park. There will also be a community book swap, a Great Bookish Bake-Off, where folks will compete by making homemade cakes inspired by literary references, then, to cap things off, a Literary Grave Rave, which is a Halloween themed adult costume dance party that encourages folks to mingle and have fun. Don’t miss out on this unique event in the Scenic City, right in time for fall. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 17. Free. $10 VIP Entry. Renaissance Park. 133 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. bookanooga.com

Chattanooga Oktoberfest. Returning for its 25th year, Chattanooga’s Oktoberfest is set to bring two days of jam-packed German themed food, culture, music, and beers to the First Horizon Pavilion. The event is family-friendly, too, with kids being encouraged to learn the chicken dance before enjoying a tasty brat or bavarian pretzel. There will be a Biergarten featuring local and regional brews, as well as polka lessons, live music from The Wustbrats Oompah Band, and plenty of themed games. A German costume is highly recommended, and there will be a host of German-themed merch for sale, including commemorative ceramic beer steins, head garlands, and fedora hats. Get ready for an Oktoberfest you won’t soon forget. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. October 17 and 18. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. ChattanoogaOktoberfest.com

The Cleveland Apple Festival. Now in its 25th year, the Cleveland Apple Festival is a staple family-friendly tradition held each year in historic downtown Cleveland, TN. The two-day event celebrates all things fall and all things apple, as it brings the community together to enjoy a day of music, tasty food, drinks, arts and crafts vendors, a children’s zone, petting zoo, and so much more. The event also works as a nonprofit, and is a registered public charity that donates a large portion of proceeds to other various nonprofits in the Cleveland area. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. October 17-18. Free. 155 N Ocoee Street. Cleveland, TN. clevelandapplefestival.org

Scenic City Sense Circus. This Sunday, get ready for an event unlike any other, as the Scenic City Sense Circus takes over Miller Park in Downtown Chattanooga. The free community event is interactive, exploring the five senses through immersive, creative, sensory activities and experiences, designed to stimulate your sight, smell, sound, taste, and touch. The event is supported by River City Company and the Lyndhurst Foundation, and features local artists and makers, interactive booths, live performers and even circus-inspired surprises. 3-6 p.m. Sunday, October 18. Free. Miller Park. 928 Market Street. Chattanooga, TN. scsensecircus.com

Live Music

Highland Park Porchfest. Returning to celebrate its fifth annual year, the Highland Park Porchfest is a free, flagship music festival in the Scenic City, created in 2022 by Maggie Carruth O’Connor. It has since gone on to inspire multiple other Porchfests in the city, where residents and music lovers alike come together in the Highland Park neighborhood to gather around people’s homes and porches to hear incredible live music, including sets from staple local hometown favorites like The Blake Worthington String Band, Rise and Strum, Le Gato, and Cody-Landress Gibson, to name a few. The festival begins on Friday with a huge kickoff show at White Duck Taco, featuring local band Lonesome Wave. This year’s porchfest will also feature a songwriter showcase competition. 6-8:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday. October 16-17. Free. Kick off is Friday at White Duck Taco. 1519 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN. Music performances Saturday are at various locations across town. highlandparkporchfest.com