Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Fire Up the Fields at Montague Park. Fire Up the Fields is an annual flagship art, music, and community-oriented festival held at Sculpture Fields in Montague Park, right in the heart of Chattanooga's Southside, wherein local artist Andrew Nigh will be holding a remarkable sculpture-burning performance at night, in which a specially designed wooden sculpture will be lit on fire and slowly transform into a glowing canvas for all to behold. There will also be live music from local Chattanooga acts, food trucks, and bars under the stars. Get ready for a night not soon to be forgotten in Chattanooga’s vibrant Southside community. Children under 12 are free. 3:30-11 p.m. October 24. $12.51-$108.55. Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. sculpturefields.org

River Market. The River Market is a free event that happens in the heart of downtown Chattanooga every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a host of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Hiwassee Bend and a food truck by Smash Boyz. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 24. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-oct24-26

Between the Bridges Festival. Now in their sixth annual year, the AVA’s free Between the Bridges Festival returns to Coolidge Park for two days this weekend, featuring over 50 local artists, designed to showcase local visual artists and highlight Chattanooga’s creative community. The community-oriented festival has become a staple in the NorthShore, and there will be fun things for everyone to enjoy, including Potter’s Alley, where folks can browse homemade pottery and ceramics made by local clay artists. Some core community members partnering with AVA this year for the festival are H*Art Gallery, Scenic City Clay Arts, and the Chattery, to name a few. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 12-5 p.m. Sunday. October 24-25. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River St, Chattanooga, TN. avarts.org/between-the-bridges-festival

Chattanooga Bluegrass at The Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a unique Chattanooga Bluegrass Market, where there will be live music from various folk, country, and bluegrass acts, all performing on the Sunday Funday Stage. Expect plenty of great eats, cold brews, and toe tappin’ tunes to usher in the new season, with there being two free performances throughout the day. One of the signature acts is the Redbud Bluegrass Band. Come for the incredible live music and stay for the farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. October 25. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

The Fox and the Flame Album Release. Chattanooga-based folk singer-songwriter, Caleb Lange’s musical project, The Fox and the Flame, will be releasing a brand new album at The Woodshop this Saturday, entitled, Who I Was. Inspired by Caleb’s nomadic life, the album explores themes like love, heartache, loss, and navigating the human experience with incredible folk and Americana roots based soundscapes. Lange is a storyteller at heart, and his latest album showcases that. Lange’s music is shaped primarily by his life and his travels, and his sound reflects that experience while still feeling rooted in something familiar and homey. 6 p.m. October 24. $18.44-$103.84. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com