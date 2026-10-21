Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Fire Up the Fields at Montague Park. Fire Up the Fields is an annual flagship art, music, and community-oriented festival held at Sculpture Fields in Montague Park, right in the heart of Chattanooga's Southside, wherein local artist Andrew Nigh will be holding a remarkable sculpture-burning performance at night, in which a specially designed wooden sculpture will be lit on fire and slowly transform into a glowing canvas for all to behold. There will also be live music from local Chattanooga acts, food trucks, and bars under the stars. Get ready for a night not soon to be forgotten in Chattanooga’s vibrant Southside community. Children under 12 are free. 3:30-11 p.m. October 24. $12.51-$108.55. Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. 1800 Polk Street. Chattanooga, TN. sculpturefields.org
River Market. The River Market is a free event that happens in the heart of downtown Chattanooga every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a host of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from Hiwassee Bend and a food truck by Smash Boyz. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 24. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-oct24-26
Between the Bridges Festival. Now in their sixth annual year, the AVA’s free Between the Bridges Festival returns to Coolidge Park for two days this weekend, featuring over 50 local artists, designed to showcase local visual artists and highlight Chattanooga’s creative community. The community-oriented festival has become a staple in the NorthShore, and there will be fun things for everyone to enjoy, including Potter’s Alley, where folks can browse homemade pottery and ceramics made by local clay artists. Some core community members partnering with AVA this year for the festival are H*Art Gallery, Scenic City Clay Arts, and the Chattery, to name a few. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 12-5 p.m. Sunday. October 24-25. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River St, Chattanooga, TN. avarts.org/between-the-bridges-festival
Chattanooga Bluegrass at The Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a unique Chattanooga Bluegrass Market, where there will be live music from various folk, country, and bluegrass acts, all performing on the Sunday Funday Stage. Expect plenty of great eats, cold brews, and toe tappin’ tunes to usher in the new season, with there being two free performances throughout the day. One of the signature acts is the Redbud Bluegrass Band. Come for the incredible live music and stay for the farm-fresh produce, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. October 25. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
The Fox and the Flame Album Release. Chattanooga-based folk singer-songwriter, Caleb Lange’s musical project, The Fox and the Flame, will be releasing a brand new album at The Woodshop this Saturday, entitled, Who I Was. Inspired by Caleb’s nomadic life, the album explores themes like love, heartache, loss, and navigating the human experience with incredible folk and Americana roots based soundscapes. Lange is a storyteller at heart, and his latest album showcases that. Lange’s music is shaped primarily by his life and his travels, and his sound reflects that experience while still feeling rooted in something familiar and homey. 6 p.m. October 24. $18.44-$103.84. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
IBMA Bluegrass Live! An unforgettable two nights at The Signal, as part of the IBMA Bluegrass Live festival, with Michael Cleveland & Friends and Leftover Salmon performing Friday, October 23rd, and Della Mae and Sierra Ferrell performing Saturday, October 24th. Sierra Ferrell is a four-time Grammy award-winning roots singer-songwriter, while Della Mae is an all female bluegrass band originally hailing from Boston, Massachusetts. Michael Cleveland is a Grammy-winning fiddle player, and Leftover Salmon is an American based progressive jam band hailing from Boulder, Colorado. Get ready for an unforgettable two nights at the Signal chock full of incredible roots, folk, bluegrass, and jam band soundscapes. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. October 23-24. $126.52-$499.12. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
IBMA Late Night at Barrelhouse Ballroom. Strap in for a stacked two nights of late night music at Barrelhouse Ballroom this weekend, with the Jason Carter Band performing on Friday night and The Lonesome River band playing late Saturday night. Jason Carter is a renowned fiddle player and has won three Grammy awards as player for the most awarded bluegrass band in history, the Del McCoury Band. The Lonesome River Band formed in 1982, and is one of the more prominent contemporary bluegrass bands in America. The band is known for their beautiful, high-energy picking and seamless, tight, harmonic soundscapes. Don’t miss a chance to catch two incredible bands late at night at Barrelhouse Ballroom this weekend. 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. October 23-24. $33.37-$59.24. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
"Big Irish" Jay Hollingsworth. Originally hailing from the Pacific Northwest, “Big Irish,” made his way to the east coast at an early age, landing in Boston, MA, where he honed his craft of wry, often harsh, and overly charming stand-up comedy. He is also an actor and writer, and his online material has garnered over 150 million views. He won first place at the March Comedy Madness Competition, The Best of Boston, and was a finalist in the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition. He is also known for his appearances on popular podcasts, such as “Doug Loves Movies,” starring Doug Benson. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. October 23-24. $22.75-$28. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.