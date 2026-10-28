Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
The Haunting at The Read House. Get ready for an incredibly festive Halloween party at the historic Read House Hotel in Downtown Chattanooga this Friday, as the landmark destination transforms for the evening, chock-full of Halloween revelry, incredible live music all night long from the local group, Sloppy Street Taco Band, a costume contest, and incredibly tasty cocktails, drinks, and food. There will also be a pre-party starting at 6 p.m. in the Bar and Billiards Room. This is set to be one of the best Halloween parties in the Scenic City, and it is all happening at the legendary Read House Hotel. Come for the party and stay for the spirits. And remember, you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. 8:30 p.m.-Midnight. October 30. $25.32. The Read House Hotel. 107 W M.L.K. Blvd, Chattanooga, TN. thereadhousehotel.com/halloween
Frights and Pints at the Chattanooga Zoo. An adults-only, 21 and up, Halloween party is happening at the Chattanooga Zoo, where it completely transforms for the evening into a festive Halloween-themed experience, chock full of a DJ, dance floor, wild decorations, a costume contest, candy, fire performers, and a plethora of wine and beer, with the VIP area including an open bar with speciality cocktails, up-close animal experiences, and gift bags with goodies and frights and pint glasses. There are also dinner options available that are not included with the purchase of a ticket. This is set to be a special night at the Chattanooga Zoo, blending the Scenic City’s creative culture and outdoor identities into one, all while having a spooky good time. 6-9 p.m. October 30. $35-$75.95. Chattanooga Zoo, 301 N Holtzclaw Ave, Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/frights-and-pints
River Market. The River Market is a free event that happens in the heart of downtown Chattanooga every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a host of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from local band, LVNDR, and a food truck by C&K Snowy Delights. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 31. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-oct31-26
The Haunted Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a spooky, Halloween themed Haunted Market. The market will feature a children’s costume parade at 1:30 on the Sunday Funday stage, trick-or-treating, and plenty of incredible fall-themed produce, such as apples, pears, broccoli, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, radishes, and winter squash, to name a few of the incredible selections available. Come for the spooky fun and stay for the farm-fresh veggies, fruits, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. November 1. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Magic Birds. A Chattanooga-based Americana duo known for blending country, soul, folk, and bluegrass into a unique soundscape that is rootsy and story-driven, coupled with stunningly beautiful harmonies. The duo is composed of Scott Bruce and Ben Ezell, who have spent over a decade honing their sound and making waves in Chattanooga’s vibrant music community. Their debut album was released in 2015, and as of October of 2026, they are working on a new album that they’ve produced and recorded independently. They have shared the stage with incredible folk acts like The Milk Carton Kids and Elephant Revival, and have grown into one of the more respected acts in the Scenic City. 6 p.m. October 30. $13.29-$71.94. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
The Funeral Portrait. An Atlanta based band that sits at the intersection of emo, alt-rock, and post-hardcore, with an emphasis on storytelling and theatrical stage performances. The group initially formed in 2014, making waves in their respective scenes, building an extensive catalog, and sharing the stages with incredible similar acts like Shinedown, Ice Nine Kills, and more. The group has built their identity on giving those who feel like outsiders a home, with music that has garnered a deeply devoted community of fans. Some of their major influences are My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and Avenged Sevenfold. 8 p.m. October 31. $38.36-$63.19. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Halloween! Featuring live music from Le Gato, Trade Secrets, and Danimal Planet, as well as a costume party, Halloween at Barrelhouse Ballroom is set to be a special night. Each band will be performing musical tributes to a specific group, with Trade Secrets performing music from The Cure, Danimal Planet performing music from the band Gorillaz, and Le Gato performing songs from Pink Floyd’s catalog. Rather than playing original tracks, this event gives local musicians the chance to reinterpret legendary original music in a live setting, with the event taking place on Halloween night. 9 p.m. October 31. $20-$25. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
Rob Coleman. Coleman is an award-winning stand-up comedian who is known for his relatable humor and clean, quirky, witty, storytelling. In 2025, he won the World Series of Comedy, and in March of 2026, he won the Cleveland Comedian of the Year at the 5th annual Cleveland Comedy Awards in Cleveland, Ohio. Coleman has toured for over a decade all throughout the country, from clubs, to colleges, to corporate events, with Rob’s humor being described as transcending race, religion, and age. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday. October 30-31. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.