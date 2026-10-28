Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

The Haunting at The Read House. Get ready for an incredibly festive Halloween party at the historic Read House Hotel in Downtown Chattanooga this Friday, as the landmark destination transforms for the evening, chock-full of Halloween revelry, incredible live music all night long from the local group, Sloppy Street Taco Band, a costume contest, and incredibly tasty cocktails, drinks, and food. There will also be a pre-party starting at 6 p.m. in the Bar and Billiards Room. This is set to be one of the best Halloween parties in the Scenic City, and it is all happening at the legendary Read House Hotel. Come for the party and stay for the spirits. And remember, you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. 8:30 p.m.-Midnight. October 30. $25.32. The Read House Hotel. 107 W M.L.K. Blvd, Chattanooga, TN. thereadhousehotel.com/halloween

Frights and Pints at the Chattanooga Zoo. An adults-only, 21 and up, Halloween party is happening at the Chattanooga Zoo, where it completely transforms for the evening into a festive Halloween-themed experience, chock full of a DJ, dance floor, wild decorations, a costume contest, candy, fire performers, and a plethora of wine and beer, with the VIP area including an open bar with speciality cocktails, up-close animal experiences, and gift bags with goodies and frights and pint glasses. There are also dinner options available that are not included with the purchase of a ticket. This is set to be a special night at the Chattanooga Zoo, blending the Scenic City’s creative culture and outdoor identities into one, all while having a spooky good time. 6-9 p.m. October 30. $35-$75.95. Chattanooga Zoo, 301 N Holtzclaw Ave, Chattanooga, TN. chattzoo.org/events/frights-and-pints

River Market. The River Market is a free event that happens in the heart of downtown Chattanooga every Saturday at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, bringing people together in a community-centered and family-friendly atmosphere, featuring some of the best local eats, live music, and a host of arts and crafts vendors. From soaps, jewelry, CBD products, lotions, and pet products, there is something for everyone. Each market features a local food truck on Saturday, and for this weekend’s market, there will be live music from local band, LVNDR, and a food truck by C&K Snowy Delights. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 31. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad Street. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/event/river-market-oct31-26

The Haunted Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with a spooky, Halloween themed Haunted Market. The market will feature a children’s costume parade at 1:30 on the Sunday Funday stage, trick-or-treating, and plenty of incredible fall-themed produce, such as apples, pears, broccoli, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, radishes, and winter squash, to name a few of the incredible selections available. Come for the spooky fun and stay for the farm-fresh veggies, fruits, handmade goods, and an incredible community-oriented atmosphere. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. November 1. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com