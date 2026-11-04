Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Hamilton County Fair. Featuring special guest performances by country musicians Rodney Atkins and Brandon Davis, this year’s Hamilton County Fair is set for Veterans Day weekend, featuring pig races, a live rodeo, free tractor rides, a pie-eating competition, lumberjack shows, and a massive fireworks finale. This year’s event is a special one, as it marks the 75th anniversary of the Hamilton County Fair as well as the dedication of Angel's Hollow State Park at McDonald Farm, a new Tennessee State Park. There will also be plenty of amusement rides, arts and crafts, tasty food trucks, roving artists, stilt walkers, and even a cornhole tournament. Get ready for one of the biggest fairs in the area, set for its commemorative 75th birthday. 5-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. November 6-8. $16-$20. McDonald Farm, 16705 Coulterville Road. Sale Creek, TN. hamiltontnfair.com
Head of the Hooch. Having been a Scenic City tradition for more than two decades, the annual two-day rowing event, held the first weekend in November at Ross’s Landing downtown, has grown into one of the largest and most popular fall rowing regattas in North America, and a staple in Chattanooga. The 2026 regatta will feature more than 2,200 boats, 91 competitive events, and over 6,500 athletes competing. The event was initially established in Roswell, Georgia in 1981, and has grown into one of the signature rowing events in the Southeast. Great places for spectators to view the festivities are atop Walnut and Market Street Bridge. 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. November 7-8. Free. Ross’s Landing. 201 Riverfront Parkway. Chattanooga, TN. headofthehooch.org
Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's. Happening on Saturday at Erlanger Park, the Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's is an annual community fundraising event organized by the Alzheimer's Association in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, research and caregiver support. The walk brings together local businesses, caregivers, health care organizations and families who join together in solidarity to honor people who have been affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s. The event is free, and participants will each receive a flower with a color representing a different connection to the cause. 8 a.m.-Noon. November 7. Free. Erlanger Park. 2658 Pipe Way. Chattanooga, TN. alz.org
Big Band Day at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their annual Big Band Day, featuring several types of Big Band music, including latin and waltz tunes, as well as classic and modern big band soundscapes. This market is a special one as they will be recognizing Veterans Day with a Quilts of Valor presentation ceremony happening at 1 p.m. on the Sunday Funday Stage. There will also be plenty of incredible fall-themed produce, such as apples, pears, broccoli, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, radishes, and winter squash, to name a few of the incredible selections available. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. November 8. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Live Music
Neko Case. Acclaimed indie-folk and Americana singer-songwriter, Neko Case, will be bringing her distinctive roots soundscapes and expressive lyrics to The Signal this Friday. With a career that spans over 25 years, Case has built a reputation for brilliant, tender songwriting, matched only by her stunningly beautiful arrangements and vocal prowess. Songs like “I Wish I Was The Moon,” and “That Teenage Feeling,” are both masterpieces, and evoke a deep sense of nostalgia and feelings of warmth. She is also a longtime member of the popular Canadian indie-rock outfit, The New Pornagraphers, and released a new album in September of 2025, entitled Neon Grey Midnight Green, which she is currently on tour supporting. Don’t miss your chance to catch one of the best singer-songwriters of the last two decades at one of Chattanooga’s larger venues. 8 p.m. November 6. $52.14-$69.81. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
The Arcadian Wild. One of Nashville’s leading genre-bending folk trios, The Arcadian Wild, are set to touch down in the Scenic City this Saturday at Songbirds. The group formed in 2013 while they were all choir students at Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN. Their soundscape is rooted in Appalachian musical traditions while blending elements of folk-pop with layered vocal harmonies and heavy acoustic instrumentation. Their latest album, released in August of 2026, is entitled Make It Out Alive, and for the first time together, the band wrote each track on the record collaboratively. Their lyrics are reflective and their songs often tackle universal themes of loss, change, love, and hope. 7 p.m. November 7. $31.14. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org
Post Animal. The Chicago based powerhouse psychedelic indie-pop rock band, Post Animal, will be bringing their adventurous electric guitar driven soundscapes to one of Chattanooga’s more intimate venues, Barrelhouse Ballroom, for a highly energetic show that is not soon to be forgotten. Before going on to form Djo and focus on his acting career, the band starred Stranger Things star, Joe Keery, best known for playing Steve Harrington in the hit show. However, the band is much more than just a side project, and they have gone on to create a distinctive sound that is rooted in experimental psychedelia with a toe in modern indie-rock. In 2025, they released their fourth studio album, entitled IRON, featuring a reunion and collaboration with Joe Keery. 7 p.m. November 7. $20-$25. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long Street. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
Comedy and Theatre
Dustin Nickerson. Having been featured on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Comedy Central, Nickerson has made waves in the comedy scene since he first started out. Nickerson is a Seattle native currently living in Southern California and he released his debut comedy special, “Overwhelmed,” in 2020, and has since gone on to release several other specials, a book, and a podcast. His humor tackles subjects like the difficulties of marriage, parenting, and the mundane nature of everyday life. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. November 6-7. $28-$38.75. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.