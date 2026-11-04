Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Hamilton County Fair. Featuring special guest performances by country musicians Rodney Atkins and Brandon Davis, this year’s Hamilton County Fair is set for Veterans Day weekend, featuring pig races, a live rodeo, free tractor rides, a pie-eating competition, lumberjack shows, and a massive fireworks finale. This year’s event is a special one, as it marks the 75th anniversary of the Hamilton County Fair as well as the dedication of Angel's Hollow State Park at McDonald Farm, a new Tennessee State Park. There will also be plenty of amusement rides, arts and crafts, tasty food trucks, roving artists, stilt walkers, and even a cornhole tournament. Get ready for one of the biggest fairs in the area, set for its commemorative 75th birthday. 5-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. November 6-8. $16-$20. McDonald Farm, 16705 Coulterville Road. Sale Creek, TN. hamiltontnfair.com

Head of the Hooch. Having been a Scenic City tradition for more than two decades, the annual two-day rowing event, held the first weekend in November at Ross’s Landing downtown, has grown into one of the largest and most popular fall rowing regattas in North America, and a staple in Chattanooga. The 2026 regatta will feature more than 2,200 boats, 91 competitive events, and over 6,500 athletes competing. The event was initially established in Roswell, Georgia in 1981, and has grown into one of the signature rowing events in the Southeast. Great places for spectators to view the festivities are atop Walnut and Market Street Bridge. 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. November 7-8. Free. Ross’s Landing. 201 Riverfront Parkway. Chattanooga, TN. headofthehooch.org

Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's. Happening on Saturday at Erlanger Park, the Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's is an annual community fundraising event organized by the Alzheimer's Association in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, research and caregiver support. The walk brings together local businesses, caregivers, health care organizations and families who join together in solidarity to honor people who have been affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s. The event is free, and participants will each receive a flower with a color representing a different connection to the cause. 8 a.m.-Noon. November 7. Free. Erlanger Park. 2658 Pipe Way. Chattanooga, TN. alz.org

Big Band Day at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their annual Big Band Day, featuring several types of Big Band music, including latin and waltz tunes, as well as classic and modern big band soundscapes. This market is a special one as they will be recognizing Veterans Day with a Quilts of Valor presentation ceremony happening at 1 p.m. on the Sunday Funday Stage. There will also be plenty of incredible fall-themed produce, such as apples, pears, broccoli, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, radishes, and winter squash, to name a few of the incredible selections available. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. November 8. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com