Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Labor Day Weekend is here, which unofficially marks the end of Summer. But that doesn't mean there isn't still plenty of things to see and do around town, especially this holiday weekend.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals and Markets

Twilight Grand Market. A unique night market experience that brings together a mix of farmers, artisans, and crafters, while also featuring local handmade jewelry, juried art, food, drinks, live music, and more. 5-10 p.m. August 30. Free. Chattanooga Choo Choo Historic District. 1400 Market St. Chattanooga, TN. choochoo.com

Chattanooga River Market by the Aquarium. Annual arts and crafts market outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Saturdays with live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities, soaps, candles, local jewelry, pet items, and free yoga on the first Saturday of each month. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. August 30. Free. Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com/market/river

End of Summer Labor Day Pool Party. Ultimate end of summer, day before labor day party at Hotel Indigo, featuring DJ Shoey, frozen drinks, and games. Valet parking included with a ticket. 1-6 p.m. August 31. $25.32. Hotel Indigo Chattanooga, Downtown. 300 West 6th St. Chattanooga, TN. instagram.com/hotelindigochatt

Fall Food Truck Rally at The Chattanooga Market. This Sunday at the Chattanooga Market is Labor Day weekend and will be featuring a fall food truck rally, highlighting fall foods while showcasing live music, artist vendors, and local treats. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. August 31. Free. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Dave Matthews Tribute Band. A legendary Dave Matthews tribute band, performing songs from the group since 2004, playing over 2000 shows in 46 states and across 10 countries. 8 p.m. August 29. $20-$25. The Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

The Briars. Chattanooga based Americana duo composed of Jerris Schmidt and Robert Lovett, performing modern melodic songs that are rooted in traditional Americana music. 8 p.m. August 30. Free. Puckett’s Restaurant. 2 W. Aquarium Way. Chattanooga, TN. puckettsrestaurant.com

Lily Hooten and Gabe Baker. Lily Hooten is a 20 year old singer-songwriter based out of Knoxville, whose music blends haunting melodies with lyrical depth. Gabe Baker is a Nashville based soul folk singer-songwriter and actor whose music combines dynamic live performances and thoughtful songwriting, often with a cello. 9 p.m. August 30. $15-$100. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Three Star Revival and Et Cetera. Based out of Chattanooga, Et Cetera is genre-defying band that blends lush harmonies with influences of rock, country, jazz and even classical music. Three Star Revival is a Knoxville founded group with many band members living in Chattanooga and a sound that is high energy, fusing rock, soul, jazz and Americana. 8 p.m. August 30. $20-$25. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Galleries & Museums

Make a Mo-Ment: Birds of a Feather. This event is inspired by the beloved character from Mo Willems' books, exploring real-life pigeons and their feathered friends with live animals, storytime, hands-on activities, creating your own pigeon headbands, and even meeting a live pigeon. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. August 30. $19.95. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Shuptrines Gallery: Maureen Hyde Exhibition. A beautiful selection of works by internationally renowned artist, Maureen Hyde. Maureen is a fine art painter and a former principal instructor at the Florence Academy of Art. Her captivating works exude a grace and sophistication only found in the style of Italian, Old-World Renaissance pieces. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Through September 1. Free. Shuptrines Gallery. 2613 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. shuptrinesgallery.com

Comedy and Theatre

Ali Siddiq. Stand-up comedian and public speaker based out of Houston. Siddiq is known for his storytelling, which all began behind the walls of incarceration. His four part series of comedy specials, The Domino Effect, has accumulated over 40 million views on YouTube. 7 p.m. August 30. $53-$74. The Walker Theatre. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com/walker

Joe Hill. The Bronx native is a prolific stand-up comedian, actor, and writer, with a style reminiscent of Sinbad. He has played over 40 plus states and has worked alongside legends in comedy like Martin Lawrence, Mike Epps, and Bill Burr, to name a few. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday. August 29-31. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com.

