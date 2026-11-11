Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights. One of Chattanooga’s most beloved holiday traditions returns this Friday, spanning until January 4th of next year, where Rock City gardens on Lookout Mountain are completely transformed into a Christmas winter wonderland, chock full of millions of twinkling lights, holiday music, and various seasonal activities. Visitors can expect to take multiple different themed lighted trails, such as the Grand Corridor Trail, Bridges Trail, Hall of the Mountain King Trail, Fairyland Caverns Trail and Carter Cliffs Trail. This year’s annual tradition will also feature Santa Claus, gingerbread cookie decorating, elves, Santa’s workshop, and even tasty hot chocolate at Carter Cliffs. Times vary, though general hours are nightly from 4:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. November 13-January 4, 2027. Children (ages 3–12): $25–$42. Adults: $35–$52. Rock City. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com

Chattanooga Fall Renaissance Faire. Hear ye! Hear ye! The Chattanooga Renaissance Faire, following the success of its inaugural spring faire, returns for the fall, expanding extensively on the previous faire while bringing a weekend of medieval magic, inspired costumes, vendors, live performances, and more, taking over the Northshore at both Coolidge and Renaissance Park. Folks can expect live music, comedy, blacksmith and pottery demonstrations, as well as juggling, fire and circus art, and even full medieval style combat demonstrations from Dauntless Armored Combat. There will also be unique experiences such as tea with the Fairies and the King and Queen's Feast, which will require additional tickets. Come for a turkey leg and stay for the interactive, majestic fun. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. November 14-15. $29.33-$510.55. Children 10 and Under are Free. Coolidge Park and Renaissance Park. 150 River St. Chattanooga, TN. chattrenfaire.com

Grand Reopening of the Anna Safley Houston Museum of Decorative Arts. After being closed two years for an extensive renovation, the Anna Safley Houston Museum of Decorative Arts will have its grand re-opening this Saturday at its historic Victorian home in the Bluff View Art District. The opening reception gives folks an intimate look at the work done to restore the property, including its renovated galleries and its conservatory. The $4 million restoration preserved the character of the museum initially founded in 1940 while making it more modern and functional for guests, including adding an elevator. The afternoon at the grand re-opening will also feature a performance by the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra, brunch themed bites, sparkling wine, and an abundance of art. 12-2 p.m. November 14. $28.88-$57.75. Anna Safley Houston Museum of Decorative Arts. 201 High Street. Chattanooga, TN. thehoustonmuseum.org

Beard Contest at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their annual Beard Contest as part of no-shave November, where folks can show off their facial hair for a Beard and Mustache contest, which will happen on the Sunday Funday stage at 1:30 p.m. There are multiple categories and the winner for each will take home a swag bag of gifts and bragging rights. There will also be plenty of incredible fall-themed produce, such as apples, pears, broccoli, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, radishes, and winter squash, to name a few of the incredible selections available. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. November 15. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com