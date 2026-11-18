As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Christkindlmarkt at Coolidge Park. Returning to Chattanooga’s Northshore for its second annual year, the Christkindlmarkt at Coolidge Park is set to bring the charm and spirit of the old world European and Germanic Christmas markets to the riverfront. The event transforms all of Coolidge Park into a winter wonderland village, featuring 75 vendor booths that are chock full of homespun gifts, local art, tasty food, and traditional Glühwein, a spiced, often warm, mulled wine. There will also be plenty of festivities, and even special appearances from characters like Krampus, Christkind, and Santa Claus. The community-oriented market brings folks of all walks of life together while providing opportunities for local businesses and vendors to thrive. There will also be live music from great local acts like Shani Palmer, Amber Fults, and Taylor Levin, to name a few. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. November 21-22. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River Street, Chattanooga, TN. shopthemarketat.com/events/christkindlmarkt-coolidge

The American Horror Film Festival. An evening of indie horror cinema will be happening this weekend in Chattanooga, wherein local horror fans will have the chance to catch a series of short films from around the globe while interacting with the filmmakers behind the shorts. Featuring a Q and A with the filmmakers, audience award voting, and a press wall, the event is set to be a unique one, as there is also ample opportunity for networking and connecting with fellow creatives and horror lovers. This is the 11th edition of the festival, and it promises to provide a space to connect while offering up plenty of thrills and chills. 7-9 p.m. November 21. $11.29. Studio Ours Cha. 1401 Fort Street, Chattanooga, TN. americanhorrorfilmfestival.com

Thanksgiving at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their annual two-day Thanksgiving Market. The special market will have a wide selection of everything folks may need for the perfect Thanksgiving meal, including various breads, pies, cranberry sauce, and plenty of incredible seasonal vegetables, as well as fresh produce, such as apples, pears, broccoli, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, radishes, and winter squash, to name a few of the incredible selections available. This year’s Thanksgiving market will also be the return of Ice on the Landing, an indoor skating rink that transforms the First Horizon Pavilion into a winter wonderland, featuring a dedicated chill zone with ample seating, games, and cozy gathering spots. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. November 21-22. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights. One of Chattanooga’s most beloved holiday traditions has returned, spanning until December 31st, where Rock City’s gardens on Lookout Mountain are completely transformed into a Christmas winter wonderland, chock full of millions of twinkling lights, holiday music, and various seasonal activities. Visitors can expect to take multiple different themed lighted trails, such as the Grand Corridor Trail, Bridges Trail, Hall of the Mountain King Trail, Fairyland Caverns Trail and Carter Cliffs Trail. This year’s annual tradition will also feature Santa Claus, gingerbread cookie decorating, elves, Santa’s workshop, and even tasty hot chocolate at Carter Cliffs. Times vary, though general hours are nightly from 4:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Through December 31. Children (ages 3–12): $25–$42. Adults: $35–$52. Rock City. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com