As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Christkindlmarkt at Coolidge Park. Returning to Chattanooga’s Northshore for its second annual year, the Christkindlmarkt at Coolidge Park is set to bring the charm and spirit of the old world European and Germanic Christmas markets to the riverfront. The event transforms all of Coolidge Park into a winter wonderland village, featuring 75 vendor booths that are chock full of homespun gifts, local art, tasty food, and traditional Glühwein, a spiced, often warm, mulled wine. There will also be plenty of festivities, and even special appearances from characters like Krampus, Christkind, and Santa Claus. The community-oriented market brings folks of all walks of life together while providing opportunities for local businesses and vendors to thrive. There will also be live music from great local acts like Shani Palmer, Amber Fults, and Taylor Levin, to name a few. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. November 21-22. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River Street, Chattanooga, TN. shopthemarketat.com/events/christkindlmarkt-coolidge
The American Horror Film Festival. An evening of indie horror cinema will be happening this weekend in Chattanooga, wherein local horror fans will have the chance to catch a series of short films from around the globe while interacting with the filmmakers behind the shorts. Featuring a Q and A with the filmmakers, audience award voting, and a press wall, the event is set to be a unique one, as there is also ample opportunity for networking and connecting with fellow creatives and horror lovers. This is the 11th edition of the festival, and it promises to provide a space to connect while offering up plenty of thrills and chills. 7-9 p.m. November 21. $11.29. Studio Ours Cha. 1401 Fort Street, Chattanooga, TN. americanhorrorfilmfestival.com
Thanksgiving at the Chattanooga Market. The Chattanooga Market is returning this Sunday with their annual two-day Thanksgiving Market. The special market will have a wide selection of everything folks may need for the perfect Thanksgiving meal, including various breads, pies, cranberry sauce, and plenty of incredible seasonal vegetables, as well as fresh produce, such as apples, pears, broccoli, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, radishes, and winter squash, to name a few of the incredible selections available. This year’s Thanksgiving market will also be the return of Ice on the Landing, an indoor skating rink that transforms the First Horizon Pavilion into a winter wonderland, featuring a dedicated chill zone with ample seating, games, and cozy gathering spots. Pets are not allowed indoors due to health guidelines; however, they can utilize the adjacent dog park and outdoor areas. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. November 21-22. Free. First Horizon Pavilion. 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com
Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights. One of Chattanooga’s most beloved holiday traditions has returned, spanning until December 31st, where Rock City’s gardens on Lookout Mountain are completely transformed into a Christmas winter wonderland, chock full of millions of twinkling lights, holiday music, and various seasonal activities. Visitors can expect to take multiple different themed lighted trails, such as the Grand Corridor Trail, Bridges Trail, Hall of the Mountain King Trail, Fairyland Caverns Trail and Carter Cliffs Trail. This year’s annual tradition will also feature Santa Claus, gingerbread cookie decorating, elves, Santa’s workshop, and even tasty hot chocolate at Carter Cliffs. Times vary, though general hours are nightly from 4:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Through December 31. Children (ages 3–12): $25–$42. Adults: $35–$52. Rock City. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com
Live Music
Belles. Originally hailing from Nebraska, and now residing in Nashville, Belles is an emerging country singer-songwriter who began performing in 2018. Her hit song “Son of Jolene” was co-written in collaboration with the late great country icon, Dolly Parton, with the track featuring her as well; a clever and popular continuation of Parton’s classic track “Jolene.” Belles grew up in a musical family, and has shared the stage with greats like Miranda Lambert. Her music is highly-energetic, and tackles themes like heartache, relationships, break-ups, and self-discovery. She released her debut album, Midwestern, on October 16th of this year. 7 p.m. November 20. $20-$26. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org
Toronzo Cannon. Cannon is an internationally-acclaimed Chicago blues artist, vocalist, guitarist, and singer-songwriter who became a leading figure and enduring presence in the contemporary Chicago blues scene, making The Woodshop a perfect venue for him to bring his signature style and raw, rich, blues soundscapes. Before becoming a full-time musician, Cannon worked as a Chicago Transit Authority bus driver. Since then, he has become known for his expressive guitar riffs, solos, and gritty vocal delivery. A pillar in the Chicago blues scene, Cannon is also a Ten-time Blues Music Award nominee, and someone who has performed across the world for decades. 6 p.m. November 22. $31.81-$124.42. The Woodshop Listening Room. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com
She Returns From War. Led by Charleston, South Carolina born singer-songwriter, Hunter Park, She Returns From War is an indie-folk rock musical project that blends traditional southern roots-based songwriting with vibrant Americana soundscapes. Known for haunting melodies, moody vocals, and emotionally introspective, atmospheric, and layered songwriting, She Returns From War has been creating music since 2012, and Park is currently working on her fourth full-length album, Dinner Music, expected sometime in early 2027. 9 p.m. November 22. $15-$19.50. Cherry Street Tavern. 719 Cherry Street. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga
Comedy and Theatre
Dale Jones. With more than thirty years in comedy, Dale Jones is a versatile and fast-paced stand up comedian known for his charismatic personality, highly-energetic, rapid delivery style, and his physical comedy. Jones has toured all across the world since starting his comedy journey in 1993. He has since gone on to act, appearing in the 2003 film Out of Time, starring Denzel Washington, as well as appearing on notable TV Shows such as Last Comic Standing, and starring in his own comedy specials, like Say It Ain’t So, and I Ain’t Well. Jones has won multiple comedy competitions, including the San Diego Comedy Festival and Comedy 10K, and his social media presence has grown tremendously, with over 1.5 million followers. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. November 20-21. $28-$38.75. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
See Rock City. The second play of a trilogy, See Rock City stands alone as a very funny, touching and universal portrayal of a young couple very much in love. Picking up a year after the ending of Arlene Hutton's critically acclaimed Last Train to Nibroc, this tender and funny sequel follows May and Raleigh through the end of World War II and introduces the characters of their two mothers-in-law. Fri/Sat aty 7:30 p.m., Sat/Sun at 2:30 p.m. Chattanooga Theatre Centre. 400 River Street, Chattanooga, TN. (423) 267-8534. www.theatrecentre.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.