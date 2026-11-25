As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.

So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals, Markets & More

Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade. One of Chattanooga’s longest running traditions is back this Friday, where thousands of folks will gather downtown to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season the day after Thanksgiving. Celebrating their 46th annual boat parade this year, the location is changing due to ongoing Riverfront upgrades at the typical location, Ross’s Landing, and will now take place at Coolidge Park. Not to fret, the evening will feature all the same traditions folks have come to love, and more, with this year including the live reindeer, pictures with Santa, a hot cocoa station, food and holiday art vendors, mini-train rides, face painting, balloon animals, and of course, the 46th Annual Lighted Boat Parade, where extravagantly decorated boats light up the Tennessee River at night. To cap it all off, at 8 p.m. there will be a spectacular fireworks display presented by the Southern Belle & Erwin Marine Sales. This is one of the more special nights for so many in the Scenic City, and a beloved family-oriented tradition not to be missed. 4-8 p.m. November 27. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. rivercitycompany.com/reindeer-on-the-riverfront

Verre Noir’s Night Market. Right in the heart of Chattanooga’s Northshore district, Verre Noire’s themed Night Market transforms all of Frazier avenue into a vibrant and mystical community focused event chock full of roughly 50-60 local arts vendors including, makers, alternative vendors, food and drink vendors, performers, tattoo artists, and an eclectic array of various members of the creative community. There will be everything from tarot readings, Gothic-inspired merchandise, live music, and even themed contests, including interactive experiences and a few surprise guests. This night market’s theme is Victorian Masquerade, inspired by elaborate, ornate masks, dark aesthetics, and Victorian fashion. 7 p.m. November 27. Free. Verre Noir. 36 Frazier Ave. Chattanooga, TN. verrenoir.co/night-market

Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights. One of Chattanooga’s most beloved holiday traditions has returned, spanning until December 31st, where Rock City’s gardens on Lookout Mountain are completely transformed into a Christmas winter wonderland, chock full of millions of twinkling lights, holiday music, and various seasonal activities. Visitors can expect to take multiple different themed lighted trails, such as the Grand Corridor Trail, Bridges Trail, Hall of the Mountain King Trail, Fairyland Caverns Trail and Carter Cliffs Trail. This year’s annual tradition will also feature Santa Claus, gingerbread cookie decorating, elves, Santa’s workshop, and even tasty hot chocolate at Carter Cliffs. Times vary, though general hours are nightly from 4:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Through December 31. Children (ages 3–12): $25–$42. Adults: $35–$52. Rock City. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com

Live Music

BJ Barham (Solo Acoustic Show). Barham is a singer-songwriter, musician, and the frontman, lead vocalist and primary songwriter for the popular Americana and alt-country band American Aquarium, based out of North Carolina. Barham has developed a reputation as one of the most prolific and dynamic songwriters in the Southern roots rock scene, and his music has influenced countless artists and changed lives. American Aquarium released their latest project, New Ways to Lose, in 2026, marking the band's 20th album in 20 years. This evening at Tremont Tavern will be a unique one, however, as Barham will be performing a more intimate, solo, stripped down acoustic show. 9 p.m. November 27. Tickets at Door. Tremont Tavern. 1203 Hixson Pike. Chattanooga, TN. tremonttavern.com