As usual, there are plenty of fun and interesting things happening around town this weekend, but that can make it hard to decide what to do or where to go.
So, to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.
Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.
Festivals, Markets & More
Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade. One of Chattanooga’s longest running traditions is back this Friday, where thousands of folks will gather downtown to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season the day after Thanksgiving. Celebrating their 46th annual boat parade this year, the location is changing due to ongoing Riverfront upgrades at the typical location, Ross’s Landing, and will now take place at Coolidge Park. Not to fret, the evening will feature all the same traditions folks have come to love, and more, with this year including the live reindeer, pictures with Santa, a hot cocoa station, food and holiday art vendors, mini-train rides, face painting, balloon animals, and of course, the 46th Annual Lighted Boat Parade, where extravagantly decorated boats light up the Tennessee River at night. To cap it all off, at 8 p.m. there will be a spectacular fireworks display presented by the Southern Belle & Erwin Marine Sales. This is one of the more special nights for so many in the Scenic City, and a beloved family-oriented tradition not to be missed. 4-8 p.m. November 27. Free. Coolidge Park. 150 River Street. Chattanooga, TN. rivercitycompany.com/reindeer-on-the-riverfront
Verre Noir’s Night Market. Right in the heart of Chattanooga’s Northshore district, Verre Noire’s themed Night Market transforms all of Frazier avenue into a vibrant and mystical community focused event chock full of roughly 50-60 local arts vendors including, makers, alternative vendors, food and drink vendors, performers, tattoo artists, and an eclectic array of various members of the creative community. There will be everything from tarot readings, Gothic-inspired merchandise, live music, and even themed contests, including interactive experiences and a few surprise guests. This night market’s theme is Victorian Masquerade, inspired by elaborate, ornate masks, dark aesthetics, and Victorian fashion. 7 p.m. November 27. Free. Verre Noir. 36 Frazier Ave. Chattanooga, TN. verrenoir.co/night-market
Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights. One of Chattanooga’s most beloved holiday traditions has returned, spanning until December 31st, where Rock City’s gardens on Lookout Mountain are completely transformed into a Christmas winter wonderland, chock full of millions of twinkling lights, holiday music, and various seasonal activities. Visitors can expect to take multiple different themed lighted trails, such as the Grand Corridor Trail, Bridges Trail, Hall of the Mountain King Trail, Fairyland Caverns Trail and Carter Cliffs Trail. This year’s annual tradition will also feature Santa Claus, gingerbread cookie decorating, elves, Santa’s workshop, and even tasty hot chocolate at Carter Cliffs. Times vary, though general hours are nightly from 4:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Through December 31. Children (ages 3–12): $25–$42. Adults: $35–$52. Rock City. 1400 Patten Road. Lookout Mountain, GA. seerockcity.com
Live Music
BJ Barham (Solo Acoustic Show). Barham is a singer-songwriter, musician, and the frontman, lead vocalist and primary songwriter for the popular Americana and alt-country band American Aquarium, based out of North Carolina. Barham has developed a reputation as one of the most prolific and dynamic songwriters in the Southern roots rock scene, and his music has influenced countless artists and changed lives. American Aquarium released their latest project, New Ways to Lose, in 2026, marking the band's 20th album in 20 years. This evening at Tremont Tavern will be a unique one, however, as Barham will be performing a more intimate, solo, stripped down acoustic show. 9 p.m. November 27. Tickets at Door. Tremont Tavern. 1203 Hixson Pike. Chattanooga, TN. tremonttavern.com
Hunter Flynn. Flynn is an Appalachian soul and singer-songwriter hailing from Kentucky, whose soundscapes blend folk, blues, gospel, bluegrass, and Americana, to create a sound that is anchored in emotionally raw and vulnerable songwriting, with a gritty, powerful vocal delivery. His story in music began in 2021, shortly after a car accident that put things into perspective, where he began to pivot to a career in music and also work making charcoal portraits in his spare time to help support himself. On October 30th of this year, he released his debut, 16 track, full-length album entitled, Roots, which came shortly after signing with Big Machine Records and Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. 8 p.m. November 28. $20-$26. Songbirds. 206 W Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. venue.songbirds.org
Lupita Infante. Infante is a Grammy nominated Mexican singer-songwriter, who has created an infused soundscape, one that balances the traditions of mariachi and ranchera music with more contemporary influences, creating a unique sound with themes that touch on heartbreak, betrayal, and the complications of love. She is also the granddaughter of the legendary Mexican singer and actor Pedro Infante. In 2026, she released her fourth studio album, Aunque Me Duela, which reflects on her family's legacy while continuing her exploration of traditional and contemporary Mexican music. 8 p.m. November 28. $28.30-$58.69. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo, Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Comedy and Theatre
Patrick Garrity. Garrity is a veteran of the stand-up comedy world, having spent time touring nationally for over two decades as part of his Never Ending Tour. He has appeared on NBC and CBS's Comedy Night School, and various other major clubs across the country. His comedic style is one that draws on everyday life experiences, including his Irish heritage, complex family dynamics, and his military background. He is also known for his uncanny ability to mix observational humor with unique impressions. 7 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. November 27-28. $22.75-$28. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. Fluffy is not only one of America's most recognizable stand-up comedians, he is also a Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree as of March 2026, where he received the 2,838th star on the legendary Hollywood Blvd. Fluffy is also a celebrated actor, having been featured in hit films like Magic Mike, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and in the classic animated film, Coco. Fluffy is known for his signature animated faces and voices, his nearly three decade career in stand-up comedy, and his incredible sound effects and impressions. Fluffy has sold out Madison Square Garden and Dodger Stadium, released multiple hit comedy specials, and as of 2025, released another major comedy special on Netflix, entitled Legend of Fluffy. Don’t miss a chance to catch one of the best comedians of our generation this Sunday. 7:30 p.m. November 29. $59.85-$101.70. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. 399 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. tivolichattanooga.com
And remember, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. Plus if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can always submit it to our calendar at no cost.