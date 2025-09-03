Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

The weather is starting to cool down a bit as we feel a hint of Fall in the air, but there is still plenty to see and do this weekend around our Scenic City.

Festivals and Markets

Nosh-A-Nooga. Annual Jewish Food Festival in Chattanooga featuring an opportunity to learn more about Jewish culture through food, music, and children’s activities. 12 p.m. September 7. $1 Tasting Ticket. Waterhouse Pavillion. 850 Market St. Chattanooga, TN. jewishchattanooga.com/programs/nosh-a-nooga

Team Spirit Day at The Chattanooga Market. This Sunday at the Chattanooga Market is team spirit day where folks show up repping their favorite team, featuring food and drink vendors with live music by Get Happy Jazz Band & Robin Baker. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. September 7. Free. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Chattanooga River Market by the Aquarium. Annual arts and crafts market outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Saturdays with live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities, soaps, candles, local jewelry, pet items, and free yoga on the first Saturday of each month. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. September 6. Free. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Ruby Falls Lantern Tours: Ghostwalk Edition. Get into the Halloween spirit early with a special edition, after-hours lantern tour, featuring ghost stories from the 97 year history of Ruby Falls and Chattanooga legends on your way to the waterfall. Children 12 and under are not permitted. 9:15 p.m. September 7. $41.95. Ruby Falls. 1720 S. Scenic Highway Chattanooga, TN. rubyfalls.com

Live Music

Goldpine. Husband-wife Americana duo performing an eclectic, folksy, high-energy show following the release of their third album in July, entitled “Three.” 6 p.m. September 5. $12. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Brandon Davis. Hailing from a small town in Tennessee, Davis is a country musician who turned to music after a near fatal car crash in 2019, with his second single, “Step by Step,” landing at number four on the Billboard charts. 7 p.m. September 5. $25. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Roger Alan Wade. Chattanooga based country-rock musician known for his acoustic guitar, satirical lyrics, and penning hit songs for country legends such as Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Jr, George Jones, and more. 6 p.m. September 6. $10. Cherry St Tavern. 719 Cherry St. Chattanooga, TN. facebook.com/cherrystreettavernchattanooga

Tanner Usrey. Southern rock-infused Americana singer-songwriter from Texas with gritty vocals and high-energy shows. 7 p.m. September 7. $20-$25. The Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

Galleries & Museums

Plein Air Invitational Opening Reception. Free reception for the Plein Air (painting on location) exhibit with the artists who created them being present. 6-8 p.m. September 5. Free. River Gallery. 400 East Second St. Chattanooga, TN. river-gallery.com

Generation Celebration. Celebrate Grandparents day at the CDM with hands-on activities including storytime, a cooking demo, a special fire safety show, and an art studio where you can create your own art piece. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. September 7. $19.95. Creative Discovery Museum. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. cdmfun.org

Comedy and Theatre

Drew Morgan. Originally from East Tennessee, the L.A. based Comedian mixes down home fun with witty commentary. He has been featured regularly on Comedy Central, and tours internationally as well as with comedian Trae Crowder. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. September 5-6. $22.49-$27.74. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com

Still Standing: 40 Years of the Comedy Catch. A Celebration of 40 years of laughter at the Comedy Catch, featuring dozens of comics, a red carpet, photobooth, and an afterparty. 7 p.m. September 7. $43. The Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com

