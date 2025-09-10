Looking For Something Fun To Do This Weekend? We've Got The Rundown

Should be a another great late Summer weekend in the Scenic City with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, along with plenty of fun and interesting things to see and do around town.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting events.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city. And if you have an upcoming community event, concert, gallery showing, sporting event, restaurant opening, etc., you can submit it to our calendar at no cost.

Festivals and Markets

Rhinestone Cowgirl. A Honky-Tonk Artisan market at White Duck Taco featuring a petting zoo, music from DJ John Stamps, flash tattoos, embroidery, jewelry, tarot readings, food and drinks, coffee, and a photo booth. 12-6 p.m. September 13. Free. White Duck Taco. 1519 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN. whiteducktacocha.com

Chattanooga River Market by the Aquarium. Annual arts and crafts market outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Saturdays with live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities, soaps, candles, local jewelry, pet items, and free yoga on the first Saturday of each month. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. September 13. Free. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Lodge Cast Iron Cook Off at The Chattanooga Market. This Sunday at the Chattanooga Market features a Lodge Cast Iron Cook Off where five local chefs will be competing live for a panel of judges. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. September 14. Free. First Horizon Pavillion. Chattanooga Market. 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN. chattanoogamarket.com

Live Music

Campfire Concert Series at Reflection Riding. An evening under the stars with reggae musician, Milele Roots, featuring s’mores, beer and amazing food to purchase. 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. September 12. $33.85-$39.19. Children 12 and under are free. Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center. 400 Garden Road. Chattanooga, TN. reflectionriding.org

Pierre Bensusan. French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist, and composer Pierre Bensusan has been voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine’s reader poll, and is known for his fusion of traditional, contemporary, jazz, classical and pop music. 7 p.m. September 12. $36-$42. Songbirds. 206 West Main St. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org

Pecos and the Rooftops. Since their inception in Lubbock, Texas in 2019, Pecos and the Rooftops have been blending lowdown country and classic rock to create a uniquely Americana sound. 8 p.m. September 12. $34.48 - $58.69. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com

Under the Americana Sky. An evening showcasing the best Americana music in Chattanooga, featuring Matt Bohannon Band, Magic Birds, Blake Worthington Band, and Falling Water. 7 p.m. September 13. $12-$60. The Woodshop. 5500 Saint Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thewoodshoplisteningroom.com

Chuck Prophet and his Cumbia Shoes. Following a recovery from a stage four lymphoma diagnosis, singer-songwriter Chuck Prophet is back on the road and promoting a new album, entitled “Wake the Dead,” where he explores the world of rhythmic cumbia music, which saved him during his illness and subsequent recovery. He will be performing hits as well as songs from his new album. 8 p.m. September 13. $25-$35. The Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

Galleries & Museums

Hunter Museum of American Art Sunday Studio. Sunday studio Event with drop-in art experiences for children and families, alongside other activities with the partners from The Downtown Library, the Houston Museum, and an interactive experience with Art To Empower’s Capoeira Chattanooga program. 2-4 p.m. September 13. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Regular admission for adults is $20. Hunter Museum of American Art. 10 Bluff View Ave. Chattanooga, TN. huntermuseum.org