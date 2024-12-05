MAINx24 Street Festival Celebrates Chattanooga’s Energetic Southside

Held the first Saturday in December since 2007, the 24-hour MAINx24 festival comprises more than 100 events taking place throughout the day and night and is organized completely by residents, merchants, artists and friends of the Southside community.

The 18th annual street festival will kick off with the traditional Chattanooga Firefighters Association annual $5 pancake breakfast at Firehall #1 starting at 8 a.m.

Keep breakfast going with donut holes at Niedlov’s Bakery and breakfast burritos and churros at Conga. At 9 a.m., swing by Shady’s Corner for a Syrup & Eggs pop-up and Main Street Meats for a variety of biscuit sandwiches.

The 24-hour-long festival will continue with the MAINx24 EPB Southside Parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street. The parade is Chattanooga’s biggest parade, sponsored by EPB for 18 years.

Following the parade, you’ll find crafts, shopping, music in the air and the wonderful aromas of Chattanooga food. Events include local shops offering discounts and door prizes, restaurants offering special menus, artisans in action, music, dancing, pictures with Santa, and fun for all ages - all in celebration of Main Street and the surrounding Southside.

Don’t miss your favorite events that are back again this year, along with some brand-new opportunities for fun!

MAINx24 EPB Southside Parade, Main Street, 10:30 a.m. is the highlight of MAINx24! View the parade on Main Street starting at the Corner of Main and Jefferson Street and traveling West on Main St. to Broad Street. This event will continue, rain or shine.

The Chattanooga Zoo will hold a pop-up event by Fire Hall Station 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The World Heavyweight Chili Championship hosted by Habitat for Humanity is at 326 E Main St. at 11 a.m.

Check out a full slate of new events at Haumanaut’s Fire Fest - beginning after the parade with yoga, food, music, art, and magic until the 1st Annual Pinewood Derby at 3 p.m.

Hi-Fi Clyde’s is back with an all-day block party from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will partner with Red Bull for a Holly Jolly DJ Dance Party.

Dizgo Inferno: Funky-Disco-Dance-Party will take place at Barrelhouse Ballroom from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Connect with MainX24 on Facebook to keep up with all the events happening throughout the day, including dozens of kid-friendly activities, as well as discounts and door prizes at shops up and down Main Street.

Visit Mainx24.com for the full schedule.