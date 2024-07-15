Maker Day Returns To The Chattanooga Public Library On Saturday, August 3rd

The Chattanooga Public Library is thrilled to announce the return of Maker Day, happening Saturday, August 3rd, from 10 am - 5 pm on the 4th Floor at the Downtown Library.

River City Company and Emerging Producer Cortina Jenelle Caldwell will be hosting a variety of activities during Maker Day, including activity labs for Caldwell’s “2034: Chattanooga in the Making” community art project.

Maker Day is a celebration of the local maker movement that started with the debut of the Library’s 4th Floor Makerspace. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary with “10 Years in the Making”, the Library is bringing back the yearly event with some new faces. River City Company is joining Maker Day this year along with Cortina Jenelle Caldwell, one of the cohorts in its new Emerging Producers program.

During Maker Day, Caldwell will be facilitating activity labs for a “2034: Chattanooga in the Making” community art project. The project aims to forecast what the next ten years of making in Chattanooga will look like. Caldwell and River City will also be hosting a storytelling booth for anyone who wants to share their 4th Floor makerspace experience, as well as life-size lawn games and art-making stations along the Broad Street, 10th Street and 11th Street sides of the Downtown Library. Joining them outside of the Library will also be a variety of buskers organized by Soundcorps.

In addition to activities from River City, Maker Day will also feature a wide array of local artists and makers and activity stations featuring cyanotypes, printmaking, zine-making, podcasting, button-making, fiber arts and more. Artists and makers who would like to reserve a table at the event for free can apply now through July 26 on the Library’s website at chattlibrary.org/event/maker-day.

Cortina Jenelle Caldwell and The Dwell Hotel will be hosting a “Maker Mingle” afterparty in the Dwell’s Solarium Lounge from 6 pm - 9 pm. The event is for ages 21 and up. Anyone interested in attending can purchase a ticket through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/maker-mingle-tickets-925668077137. For questions about the afterparty, contact create@cortinajenelle.com.

Maker Day 2024 is free to attend and open to all ages! Whether you come for the whole day or drop in for an hour, everyone of every age will find something to pique their interest. For more information about the Library’s 4th Floor Makerspace, as well as other events, locations, hours and more, visit chattlibrary.org.