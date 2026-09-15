Market's "Cultures In Concert" Celebrates International Entertainment And Food

This Sunday, September 20th, the Chattanooga Market will be home to the International sights, sounds, and smells that represent the different cultures of Chattanooga.

During the Cultures in Concert themed day, Market patrons will be able to enjoy an International Food Court complete with Mexican, Mediterranean, Asian, American and many other cultural food options.

The Sunday Funday Stage will feature cultural music by local Milele Roots and a special Belly Dance performance by Blue Fusion Studio out of Dalton, GA.

Alongside the festivities, the traditional farms and artists will be teaming with produce, fresh meats, breads and other artisan foods. Fresh farm finds for September include apples (and cider), peppers, zucchini and squashes, cabbage , okra and potatoes and there is still plenty of corn.

Arts & crafts are always a staple with many vendors offering commissioned works. New vendors are still popping up each Sunday, too, giving locals a fresh reason to keep coming back.

With Fall right around the corner, it’s a great time to “save the date” for Chattanooga Market’s most favorited events such as Scenic City Wings (October 4th), Chattanooga Oktoberfest (October 17/18th) and The Haunted Market (November 1st).