Mayor Designates August Older Adults Month, Announces Aging With Grace Event

Mayor Tim Kelly signed a proclamation declaring August Older Adults Month in Chattanooga and announced Aging with Grace, a July 29th gathering for older adults hosted by the Mayor’s Council on Livability and Aging, his advisory panel whose mission is to positively impact the lives of Chattanooga’s seniors.

“Chattanooga’s roughly 65,000 seniors are an important part of the fabric of our culture, and Older Adults Month offers a unique opportunity to uplift and celebrate all they bring to our community,” said Mayor Tim Kelly.

Aging with Grace will take place on July 29th at UTC’s University Center and will be a day filled with entertainment, education and engagement opportunities for older adults in our community. Senior members of the public are invited to come learn, connect, and thrive:

What: Aging with Grace

When: July 29, 2023 from 9:30am - 4:00pm

July 29, 2023 from 9:30am - 4:00pm Where: UTC University Center, 642 East 5th St., Chattanooga, TN 37403

Aging With Grace aims to celebrate the vitality and wisdom of our senior population, providing a platform for engagement, enrichment and enjoyment. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of activities tailored specifically to their interests and needs. From enlightening conversations to lively entertainment, the event is curated to ensure a memorable experience for all who attend.

Many thanks to our sponsors and presenters, we are able to offer seniors a Free Lunch, Free Parking and Door Prizes. For more information, contact Sylvia Dance at dancegirl37411@aol.com