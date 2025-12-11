McDonald Farm Celebrates Annual Christmas In The Country Saturday

This year’s 2nd Annual Christmas in the Country at McDonald Farm event is set to occur on Saturday, December 13th, right in time for the holidays.

The event is more than just an art and farmer’s market featuring over 75 vendors; it will also have live music from carolers, festive twinkling lights, food, treats, drinks, and even an opportunity to take pictures with Santa.

With over 75 unique vendors, expect a variety of fine foods and baked goods, as well as artwork, jewelry, and crochet work. There will be a host of activities for children, too, including walking balloons, face painting, and several opportunities to take photos with Santa from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The family-friendly event is set on Old McDonald Farm, which is known for having a magical and enchanting atmosphere during the holiday season. Guests can expect incredible decorations and can even stop by to see the farm animals. One animal in particular, Murray the donkey, has become quite the celebrity.

In speaking with Rob Davis, the founder of Shop the Market at LLC, which organized the event and hosts a wealth of events annually, he spoke to the history of Shop the Market at and the significance of the events they put on in Greater Chattanooga.

“Shop the Market at continues to grow every year, and we’re proud to host more than seven holiday markets between November and December alone. These events help keep community traditions alive, but they also give local artists and small businesses the platform they deserve. Supporting these makers is truly my favorite part of doing what I do.

They work tirelessly all year long to create their products, build their businesses, and bring their talents to the community. Being able to uplift them in any way we can is incredibly important to me.”

Christmas in the Country at McDonald Farm is one of many events that Shop the Market at puts on throughout the year, and they are making a significant impact on the community and the landscape of small businesses and vendors.

When asked about plans to expand on the event in the future, Rob mentioned that he is excited to see what the future holds for all events by Shop the Market at.

“We’re excited for what the future holds, not just for Christmas in the Country, but for all of our markets as we look ahead to 2026 and beyond. It’s a pleasure and an honor to create unique events that bring joy, connection, and creativity to Chattanooga and the surrounding areas.”

Christmas in the Country at McDonald Farm