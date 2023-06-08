McKamey Animal Center Celebrates 15 Years With Paw Palooza This Saturday

The McKamey Animal Center is celebrating being in Chattanooga for 15 years this year.

They operate Chattanooga’s city animal shelter, provide low-cost and affordable vet care to residents of Hamilton County, animal protection services, and much more.

They work hard to provide a safe haven for animals in need within our community. Their top goals are to work alongside the public to provide support, life-saving medical care, rehoming services, and more to nearly 5,000 animals annually.

Their goals include: increasing the number of affordable spay/neuter surgeries performed, increasing the number of vaccines and microchips given to pets in our community, adopting out (rehoming) unwanted and homeless animals, and providing life-saving care and protection to abused and neglected pets.

And be sure to mark your calendars for Paw Palooza on Saturday, June 10, from 10 AM to 4 PM as they take over Coolidge Park for their second annual pet celebration event.

Paw Palooza will host their annual fundraising walk, vendors, food trucks, dog games, and more in celebration of pet lovers throughout our city. Your support of this event will help MAC care for nearly 5,000 dogs and cats this year by protecting them, providing shelter, care and love.

Those interested in supporting the event are encouraged to register to participate in the walk and/or attend the festival portion of the event. The festival is free to enter and all are welcome, including all dogs.

They encourage those who wish to participate in the walk to make a team with their friends, family and/or colleagues and share why you support Chattanooga’s animal shelter. Fundraising prizes and rewards are available.

The $30 registration fee includes a commemorative t-shirt and a matching bandana for your pet. All donations and support from this event will directly benefit the animals in their care.

You can register today and learn more at: mckameyanimalcenter.org/paw-palooza/