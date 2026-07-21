McKamey Animal Center Hosts A Free Adoption Event At Hixson PetSmart Saturday

Every pet deserves the chance to be loved and safe, tucked in a loving home.

This summer, as shelters across the country face the height of kitten season, McKamey Animal Center is partnering with PetSmart Charities to help more pets find families during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, with a special free adoption event at the the Hixson PetSmart on Highway 153 this Saturday, July 25.

Late spring and summer mark “kitten season,” the time of year when animal shelters see a significant increase in vulnerable newborn kittens and nursing cats who need care, comfort, and loving homes. Adult cats, dogs, puppies, and other small pets may also be waiting longer for adoption as shelters work to make room for the youngest animals in need.

During the in-store event, McKamey Animal Center invites the public to meet adoptable pets of all ages, breeds, and personalities at PetSmart in Hixson. Staff and volunteers will be available to help potential adopters spend time with pets, ask questions, and find the right match for their home and lifestyle. All MAC adoptions at PetSmart on July 25 will be free.

Adopting a pet changes more than one life. It gives a pet a loving home and helps create space for another animal in need of shelter care. “During the warm summer months, MAC has been inundated with kittens and puppies, and partnering with organizations like PetSmart Charities is an amazing way to help us connect these pets with loving families. When you adopt a pet from MAC, you not only save one life, you also help make room for MAC to say ‘yes’ to another pet,” says Mary Klinghard, Director of Advancement at McKamey Animal Center.

To view available pets for adoption, please visit mckameyanimalcenter.org/adopt. All pets adopted from MAC are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Adoption is a quick and easy process, and you can take home your new family member today.

“Giving an adoptable pet a loving home can help save lives,” said Patrick Bell, director of Pet Placement Initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “Adopting a pet is an important contribution to your local community. We’re proud to work alongside partners such as McKamey Animal Center, giving more pets in need people to love.”

McKamey Animal Center opened its doors in 2008 with the mission of Saving Animals, Helping People. MAC’s vision is to eliminate animal overpopulation, cruelty, and neglect by creating a culture of compassionate care, community engagement, and advocacy for animals through programs and education that support people and companion animals. To learn more, please visit www.mckameyanimalcenter.org