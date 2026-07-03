Mckamey Animal Center Joins BISSELL’s Empty the Shelters July Adoption Event

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing back its signature Empty the Shelters adoption event from July 5–26.

McKamey Animal Center is proud to participate in this nationwide effort, joining animal welfare organizations across the country to help more pets find loving homes.

During the event, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees of $70 or less for cats and dogs, making it more affordable to welcome a new pet into the family. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Summer is one of the most challenging times of year for animal shelters, as kitten and puppy season brings an influx of litters while adoptions struggle to keep pace. At the same time, shelters often see increased owner surrenders and fewer available volunteer hours, creating significant capacity and resource challenges. Empty the Shelters helps provide critical relief by encouraging adoption and creating much-needed space for pets awaiting homes.

From July 5 through July 26, McKamey Animal Center is offering special adoption opportunities to help more pets find homes. Adult dogs and cats are FREE to adopt thanks to the generosity of the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Puppies and kittens are available with a $70 adoption fee, and kittens continue to be part of their BOGO adoption special all month long. Visit McKameyAnimalCenter.org for details, adoptable pets, and event hours.

"Every summer, shelters face the greatest pressure of pet overpopulation," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "We are deeply committed to addressing the root causes of overcrowding through spay and neuter — but until prevention can meet the scale of the crisis, our adoption events are a lifeline for shelters and the pets in their care. We hope you'll open your heart and your home to a shelter pet this summer."

McKamey Animal Center is excited to once again partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation for Empty the Shelters. During the organization's previous participation, more than 100 pets found loving homes through the event, and the team hopes to help even more animals find families this July.

"We're thrilled to once again be part of Empty the Shelters," said Aerial Brown, Marketing Coordinator at McKamey Animal Center. "More than anything, we hope to see our long-term dogs finally get the chance they've been waiting for. Many of them have spent months watching other pets leave while they remain behind. Maybe this time will be their turn. Every adoption creates space for another animal in need, and we're looking forward to seeing as many pets as possible head home with their new families."

Empty the Shelters is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped more than 400,000 pets find homes across the U.S. and Canada since its inception in 2016. Sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation, the program works with hundreds of animal welfare organizations to reduce adoption fees and make pet adoption accessible to more families.

All pets available through participating shelters are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Each shelter determines its own adoption process—prospective adopters are encouraged to contact shelters directly for details.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org