McKamey Animal Center Welcomes Dog Lovers To Their Annual Pool Pawty

McKamey Animal Center is making a splash with the return of its annual Pool Pawty on Saturday, September 12, 2026!

Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are invited to beat the heat and celebrate the end of summer at the Lakesite Community Pool in Lakesite, Tennessee.

This year’s Pool Pawty will feature five dedicated swim sessions, giving pups plenty of room to paddle, play, and splash the day away. Each one-hour-and-fifteen-minute session is limited to 30 dogs to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Admission is $30 per dog, and advance registration is required. Tickets are sold by the dog, not by the person, so pet parents are encouraged to bring the whole family along for the fun!

Swim session times include:

Session 1: 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Session 2: 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Session 3: 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Session 4: 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Session 5: 3:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Beyond the pool, guests can enjoy a full day of fun, including food trucks and local vendors, dog-friendly activities, opportunities to meet McKamey Animal Center’s adoptable animals, and more.

All proceeds from Pool Pawty will benefit the nearly 5,000 animals McKamey Animal Center cares for each year, helping provide lifesaving shelter, care, and support to animals in need throughout the community.

Swim sessions are filling quickly, so early registration is encouraged. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit McKamey Animal Center's website at mckameyanimalcenter.org/summer-pool-pawty/

McKamey Animal Center extends its sincere thanks to the City of Lakesite for making this event possible and to VCA Regional Institute for Vet Emergencies and Referrals for its generous sponsorship and support of Pool Pawty.

(MAC) was founded in 2008 to serve the pets and people of Chattanooga, and surrounding areas with the mission of Saving Animals. Helping People. Since opening its doors, MAC has helped an estimated 100,000+ animals find shelter, medical care, and new loving homes while helping thousands upon thousands of others in our community.

MAC holds robust adoption, foster, and volunteer programs in addition to rich community efforts such as low-cost spay and neuter, weekly low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics, Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs, lost and found pet reunification efforts, pet food pantry, and more to support our community.