Midtown Connect, LAUNCH Team Up To Host The City's Largest Trunk Or Treat Event

Midtown Connect invites families from across Chattanooga to the Fourth Annual Midtown Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat, presented by EPB.

The free, family-friendly event takes place Saturday, October 31, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC) at 5704 Marlin Road.

Festival highlights include:

The PRAY Chattanooga Trunk or Treat Zone with 30+ decorated church trunks

A live remote broadcast from G93, 93.5 FM WMPZ, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Army tanks for kids to see up close

A Chattanooga Fire Department fire engine

Chattanooga Police and the SWAT team meeting kids

The Chattanooga Public Library

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

CARTA's Dolly bus for kids to explore

A Kidz Zone

Food trucks

"Michael Jackson: The Experience," a free concert by Gee Clay & The Cozmic Ensumba at 6:00 p.m., with a 4:45 p.m. dance pre-show by 3-D Modeling Troup, Dancing Divaz and Dude, and LDL (Line Dance Lifestyle)

"This festival is about bringing families together for a safe, joyful evening,” said Mark Holland, Event Operations Lead for Midtown Connect. "We're especially grateful to EPB for presenting this year's festival and to PRAY Chattanooga for providing the Trunk or Treat Zone and the candy for every child who comes out."

CARTA will offer free rides on Route 4 from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. on October 31 so families can ride to and from the festival at no cost.

The festival is free and open to the public. Costumes are welcome. For more information, visit midtownfallfestival.com.

The 2026 festival is made possible by Presenting Sponsor EPB; Trunk or Treat Zone Premier Sponsor PRAY Chattanooga; Media Sponsor G93 (93.5 FM WMPZ); and Event Sponsors the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, the U.S. Army, and Chattanooga Airport (CHA).