Minerva’s Masquerade Gala Fundraiser Brings Mystery And Magic To Hamilton County

Guests are invited to step into a real-life fairy tale with a thrilling twist at Minerva’s Masquerade: Once Upon a Time, the signature fundraising gala benefiting the KELCURT Foundation and the Soddy-Daisy Community Library.

This immersive evening features elegant masquerade atmosphere, storybook décor, a seated dinner, and an interactive murder mystery experience. Attendees become part of the plot while supporting literacy, education, and food security initiatives across Hamilton County.

Guests will enjoy an enchanting atmosphere inspired by classic fairy tales, a VIP cocktail hour, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, and dancing late into the evening. Each element is thoughtfully designed to celebrate imagination while fueling real-world change, making Minerva’s Masquerade one of the region’s most anticipated community events.

The event will take place at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Minerva’s Masquerade is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors. The KELCURT Foundation is proud to recognize the Tennessee Valley Authority and Josh and Angela Halgrimson as Platinum Sponsors, and CHI Memorial as a Silver Sponsor. Their leadership support helps ensure that vital programs continue serving thousands of children and families each year through the Soddy-Daisy Community Library, the SDCL Read 20 literacy initiative, and KELCURT Farms’ food security efforts.

The evening will be guided by Master of Ceremonies Andrew Dinsmore, a Publix Super Markets, Inc. Operator and Associate Owner and longtime community leader. With more than two decades of industry experience, he is actively involved in regional civic and nonprofit organizations and brings professionalism, energy, and a strong commitment to service to the event.

Tickets are available at www.KELCURTFoundation.org.