Mo Willems Interactive Exhibit Makes Debut At Creative Discovery Museum

The Pigeon Comes to Chattanooga: A Mo Willems Exhibit makes its debut on May 24, 2025, at Creative Discovery Museum.

Co-organized by Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, the exhibit is inspired by the art and characters of the beloved children’s book author and illustrator, Mo Willems.

Many familiar characters will be featured, including the best friend duo Elephant and Piggie, faithful companion Knuffle Bunny, and The Pigeon, the wily city bird best known for his antics in Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!

Activities will give visitors the opportunity to make art that is inspired by Mo Willems and to learn about the rich social and emotional lives of the author’s characters.

The exhibit will also feature prints of illustrations, including sketches and other preliminary materials, by Mo Willems.

In this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors can:

Have a hilarious conversation in the voices of Elephant Gerald and Piggie at a double-sided phone booth.

Make Elephant and Piggie dance with old-time animation.

Put on a wearable bus and take a drive around the exhibit.

Spin the laundromat washing machine and uncover Knuffle Bunny and other surprises!

Dress up Naked Mole Rat and send him down the runway for a one-of-a-kind fashion show.

Stack lightweight blocks to create their own terrible monster or funny friend.

Launch foam hot dogs at The Pigeon and play the plinko game to give the Duckling a cookie.

Try out art techniques that Mo uses for his own books.

Locally sponsored by Volkswagen, The Pigeon Comes to Chattanooga! A Mo Willems Exhibit will be on display at Creative Discovery Museum through September 7, 2025. A special members-only preview of the exhibit is planned for Saturday, May 24 from 7:30 – 9 a.m. and will include additional programming and activities related to the exhibit, a light breakfast, a visit from Playful Evolving Monsters, and a special giveaway basket of favorite Mo Willems items.

Creative Discovery Museum is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is $19.95 for adults and children 2-18; free for members.

For more information, please call (423) 756 - 2738 or visit the Museum’s website at cdmfun.org.