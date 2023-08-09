More Than Pink Walk Returns To Raise Funds For Patient Care Services And Advocacy

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, research, and patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease.

The Walk will be held on September 16, 2023, at Hamilton Place.

“We look forward to creating a community for those impacted by breast cancer as we gather for this year’s Walk,” said Joshua Daniel, State Executive Director at Susan G. Komen. “Nearly, 1,455 in the Tennessee area seek help and information from Susan G. Komen each week, and events like the MORE THAN PINK WALK allow us to continue programs like our Komen helpline, and further breast cancer advocacy for policies that remove barriers to care and improve outcomes for all patients.”

What: Chattanooga MORE THAN PINK Walk

Saturday, September 16, 2023, 9:00 AM; Gates Open at 8:30 AM

Hamilton Place, Chattanooga, TN

Register Online www.komen.org/chattanoogawalk

Hamilton Place will host a series of events to continue the fun following the Walk from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. These events include: